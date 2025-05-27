Marketing & Media Branding
    Penquin powers Suzuki South Africa to new heights with high-impact Simola Hillclimb campaign

    The 2025 Simola Hillclimb delivered yet another adrenaline-fuelled spectacle, and Penquin was once again front and centre, partnering with long-term client Suzuki South Africa for the fifth consecutive year to drive one of the event’s most dynamic brand activations.
    Issued by Penquin
    27 May 2025
    27 May 2025
    From the roar of engines to the electric energy of the crowds, Penquin handled Suzuki’s presence from start to finish – coordinating everything from flights, shuttles, and accommodation to media hosting, on-site operations, marquee management, and vehicle branding.

    Suzuki’s Gasoline Alley Activation proved a major highlight of the weekend, attracting fans with Swift-branded racing simulators, an interactive photobooth, exciting giveaways, and a full display of the latest Suzuki models. The custom-branded Suzuki vehicles were a standout both on and off the track – bold, clean, and impossible to miss.

    In addition to the fan experience, Penquin also supported Expresso Morning Show’s on-site crew, managed content for the RedStar Raceway PR shoot, and kept Suzuki’s social media presence revving in real time with high-impact visuals and coverage throughout the event.

    “This kind of work takes a full team effort - and our partnership with Suzuki continues to be a true collaboration built on trust, shared vision, and energy,” says Veronica Moleele, CEO of Penquin. “The Simola Hillclimb is a highlight on the motorsport calendar, and we’re proud to bring the Suzuki brand to life in such a high-touch, high-impact environment. Our goal is always to leave a lasting impression, and with this year’s activation, we believe we did just that.”

    As Penquin and Suzuki celebrate five years of collaboration at the Simola Hillclimb, the success of 2025’s event sets a new benchmark for creative excellence, operational execution, and unforgettable brand engagement.

    For more information, visit: www.penquin.co.za or follow Penquin on social media for highlights from the event.

    Penquin
    Penquin is an independent, mid-sized integrated marketing agency nestled in Johannesburg, with a team of insightful and creative individuals at its core. Established in 2000, our two-decade journey has seen us become a driving force behind the growth of several market-leading brands.
