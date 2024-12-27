Are brands wasting millions on content? The importance of intent in marketing

In today’s hyper-digital world, content is everywhere. Brands are producing more than ever before – videos, blogs, reels, emails, podcasts, you name it. Yet the question we need to be asking: is any of it working?

Veronica Moleele, CEO at Penquin

At Penquin, a brand and communications agency known for driving measurable impact, this is a question that gets asked often. The answer? Not always. One of the biggest challenges facing brands today is the tendency to create content for the sake of content. Not for connection. Not for conversion. Not even for conversation. Just content, ticking boxes on a strategy sheet.

It’s time for a shift. It’s time for intent to return to the centre of marketing. “Marketing is meant to move people – emotionally, mentally, or to action. If content isn’t doing that, then we’re wasting money, time, and attention spans,” says Veronica Moleele, CEO of Penquin.

Too often, brands fall into the trap of prioritising volume over value. That ‘we need to post something every day’ mindset has created a cluttered, noisy landscape, where truly meaningful communication gets lost in the shuffle. Intentional content doesn’t start with a brief – it starts with why.

Moleele explains that meaningful content starts by asking strategic questions. Questions like what we want this piece of content to achieve, who are we speaking to, are we speaking with them or at them and what do we want them to do, think, or feel after consuming a particular piece of content.

In addition, Moleele explains that creative should never exist in a vacuum. It must be backed by insights, aligned with brand objectives, and purpose-built to deliver value to the right audience, in the right way, at the right time. “This is where agencies need to step up too,” continues Moleele. “It’s not enough to just produce beautiful work – we need to challenge our clients, ask hard questions, and push for the kind of strategic clarity that leads to real business results.”

The most effective campaigns are not the ones with the most assets – they are the ones with the most clarity. Moleele believes the creative process must be linked to measurable outcomes, and it is the responsibility of agencies to challenge brands to think deeper.

Findings from leading global marketing studies continue to show that brand salience, trust, and engagement increase when consumers feel seen and understood. This is only possible when content is designed intentionally – rooted in insight, aligned to brand purpose, and delivered at the right time and place.

Moleele observes that the most successful brands in 2025 are not necessarily the loudest, but the most purposeful. Their marketing efforts are strategic, considered, and consumer-focused. Every campaign element – whether a TikTok clip, long-form video, or billboard – is created to serve a defined function and contribute to a cohesive brand journey.

Penquin has worked with some of South Africa’s most dynamic businesses, helping them drive meaningful marketing outcomes by putting strategy before execution. Through this lens, content becomes sharper, messaging becomes stronger, and the impact becomes measurable.

Are brands wasting millions on content? When there’s no clear intent – yes. But with focused strategy, insight-driven creative, and a partner who understands the value of purpose, content can cut through the noise and move people in the ways that matter most.



