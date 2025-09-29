South Africa
    Penquin shines at the 2025 New Gen Awards with 6 wins and Medium Agency of the Year title

    Penquin, who has cemented itself as South Africa’s powerhouse brand and communication agency, proudly emerged as one of the biggest winners at the 2025 New Generation Social & Digital Media Awards, taking home six awards, including the industry-defining Medium Agency of the Year title, in recognition of its strategic excellence, creativity, and innovation.
    Issued by Penquin
    29 Sep 2025
    29 Sep 2025
    Penquin shines at the 2025 New Gen Awards with 6 wins and Medium Agency of the Year title

    The agency's strategic and creative excellence was recognised across multiple categories, including top honours as a leading agency within the South African marketing landscape and for its work with Suzuki Auto South Africa.

    Penquin was celebrated for its innovative campaigns and market-leading strategies and took home awards in the following categories:

    • Black Onyx: Medium Agency of the Year
    • Black Onyx: Penquin’s Nicole Glover won Digital Marketer of the Year
    • Black Onyx: Best Online Strategy (with Spitfire Inbound for Suzuki Auto South Africa)
    • Silver: Best CRM Strategy Campaign by Corporate (with Spitfire Inbound for Suzuki Auto South Africa)
    • Silver: Best Marketing Automation Campaign (with Spitfire Inbound for Suzuki Auto South Africa)
    • Bronze: Blogging Excellence (with Spitfire Inbound for Suzuki Auto South Africa)

    “Being named Medium Agency of the Year is an incredible honour for Penquin. It celebrates the dedication, talent, and creativity of our team, and highlights the value we bring to our clients, says Veronica Moleele, CEO at Penquin. “This award reinforces that we are on the right path, delivering meaningful work that makes an impact. It shows that our strategy of blending creativity with data-driven insight is working, and it motivates us to keep pushing forward. It’s a proud moment that inspires us to keep raising the bar for ourselves and the industry. With Nicole also winning Digital Marketer of the Year, it’s clear that Penquin is home to some of the best talent in the industry. These wins energise us to keep raising the bar, blending creativity with data-driven insight to deliver work that drives real results.”

    This achievement follows Penquin’s recent Agency of the Year recognition at the 2024 MMA Smarties sub-Saharan Africa Awards, further solidifying the agency’s position as a leading, full-funnel marketing partner in South Africa.

    The New Generation Awards are a benchmark for digital excellence in South Africa, celebrating the country’s most innovative social and digital media campaigns. Penquin’s success across multiple categories reaffirms its reputation as a 360 degree, forward-thinking, integrated, and client-focused agency dedicated to driving measurable impact.

    Penquin
    Penquin is an independent, mid-sized integrated marketing agency nestled in Johannesburg, with a team of insightful and creative individuals at its core. Established in 2000, our two-decade journey has seen us become a driving force behind the growth of several market-leading brands.
