In the digital age, social media has grown into a stage where identities are shaped, narratives are performed, and entire communities are built around shared perceptions of self. TikTok, in particular, stands at the centre of this shift. Beyond its viral dances and humorous skits, the platform has cultivated a culture where experiences, emotions, and even trauma are not only shared but often celebrated. Yet this raises an unsettling question: what happens when self-expression morphs into self-victimisation?

The rise of victimhood culture: How TikTok glorifies trauma narratives

Research on TikTok’s #trauma content reveals that many creators share confessional stories about their struggles, childhood adversity, toxic relationships, or other hardships.

Too much #trauma

On the surface, these posts seem positive, inviting empathy, reducing stigma, and opening conversations about mental health.

But here lies a more complicated layer: by framing a wide range of experiences under the label of “trauma,” the platform risks encouraging people to anchor their identities in victimhood.

Psychologists call this “concept creep”, where definitions of trauma expand to include not just severe adversity but also ordinary stressors or minor conflicts.

Think about it: a disagreement with a friend, a bad day at work, or a fleeting setback can be recast as traumatic.

And when the language of trauma spreads this way, it shapes how people view themselves, not as participants in life’s difficulties, but as casualties of it.

What’s the danger in this? It nudges us toward externalising blame and away from accountability, making it easier to see ourselves as harmed rather than empowered.

Content that evokes emotions, particularly narratives of suffering, receives more likes, comments, and shares, and TikTok's social mechanics amplify this trend.

The result is a feedback loop where self-victimisation is not just tolerated but rewarded.

Over time, playing the victim becomes a socially reinforced identity because the more hardship one endures, the more validation one receives.

But does this cycle of recognition truly heal, or does it trap individuals in narratives that limit growth?

Performance over authenticity

The consequences extend beyond the platform. For relationships, self-victimisation can quietly erode trust.

If every conflict is framed as someone else’s fault, those around us, friends, partners, and colleagues may feel misrepresented or unfairly vilified.

For mental health, the effect can be even more insidious.

While solidarity and validation are important, an overexposure to trauma narratives risks reinforcing helplessness, leaving people more entrenched in feelings of harm rather than finding ways to move forward.

Of course, nuance is vital here. Many creators genuinely aim to support others, to destigmatise conversations about pain, and to show that vulnerability is not weakness.

The problem lies less in the sharing itself than in the structures that reward performance over authenticity.

When vulnerability is algorithmically prized, self-expression can slip into performance, and performance into identity.

Growing media literacy

So how do we resist the pull of this echo chamber?

On an individual level, it begins with self-awareness and asking whether our narratives empower or entrap us.

Are we sharing experiences to process and grow, or are we curating victimhood to secure validation?

Cultivating media literacy also helps in learning to distinguish between authentic vulnerability and the performance of harm.

And perhaps, most importantly, we need to remind ourselves that suffering, while real, does not have to define us.

At a systemic level, platforms and creators alike can shift the balance by elevating stories of resilience and agency alongside those of hardship.

Showing how people survive, adapt, and retake power does not eliminate grief; rather, it contextualises it, ensuring that trauma does not dominate the opportunities for growth.

Social media has given us an unprecedented capacity to tell our stories, but it has also blurred the line between authentic sharing and performative victimhood.

The challenge, then, is not to stop speaking about trauma, but to reclaim the narrative and to ensure that our digital spaces do not trap us in cycles of self-victimisation, but instead encourage empathy, accountability, and the courage to move forward.