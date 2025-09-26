Subscribe & Follow
Trending
NHLS restarts antivenom production amid global shortage
According to the African Snakebite Institute, the only effective treatment for severe snake bite envenomation from potentially deadly snakes is antivenom, which boosts the immune response.
Production of antivenom resumed two weeks ago, with the release of the first batch containing 536 units of polyvalent antivenom.
“Furthermore, new batches are already in production, ensuring that supply will gradually improve in the coming months,” the statement read.
The organisation has announced the different stages of manufacturing along with estimated release timelines.
According to the NHLS, polyvalent antivenom, scorpion antivenom, spider antivenom, and boomslang antivenom are expected to be released in November this year.
“The production of antivenom is a complex and time-intensive process that requires extensive in-process inspections to ensure the safety, quality, and effectiveness of every vial produced.”
However, the organisation believes this is a crucial step in restoring the local supply of lifesaving antivenom, which is essential for treating snake, spider and scorpion envenomation.
Source: SAnews.gov.za
SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za