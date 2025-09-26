NHLS restarts antivenom production amid global shortage

The National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS), via its South African Vaccine Producers (SAVP) subsidiary, has announced the successful restart of antivenom production at its newly renovated manufacturing facility. This resumption comes in response to significant shortages of snake antivenom that have affected South Africa and much of the world in recent years.

According to the African Snakebite Institute, the only effective treatment for severe snake bite envenomation from potentially deadly snakes is antivenom, which boosts the immune response.

Production of antivenom resumed two weeks ago, with the release of the first batch containing 536 units of polyvalent antivenom.

“Furthermore, new batches are already in production, ensuring that supply will gradually improve in the coming months,” the statement read.

The organisation has announced the different stages of manufacturing along with estimated release timelines.

According to the NHLS, polyvalent antivenom, scorpion antivenom, spider antivenom, and boomslang antivenom are expected to be released in November this year.

“The production of antivenom is a complex and time-intensive process that requires extensive in-process inspections to ensure the safety, quality, and effectiveness of every vial produced.”

However, the organisation believes this is a crucial step in restoring the local supply of lifesaving antivenom, which is essential for treating snake, spider and scorpion envenomation.