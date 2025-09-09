The mental health minefield of TikTok for today's teens

Social media platforms like TikTok can provide a sense of belonging and community for young people. However, there’s also a dark side to social media, which can have long-lasting effects on young people’s (and even older people's) mental health. If you’re affected by the “brainrot”, imagine what it might be like for a pubescent kid?

Image credit: True Touch Lifestyle on Shutterstock

A global study by Sapien Labs and the Global Mind Project found that the earlier a child gets their own phone or tablet, the more likely they are to face mental health challenges as young adults.

These can include emotional detachment, aggressive behaviour, and even suicidal thoughts, especially among young women.

“Social media is not inherently harmful,” says Murray Hewlett, CEO of Affinity Health.

“But when used too much or without the right support, it can have a serious impact on a young person’s emotional well-being.”

“TikTok is more than just dancing and memes,” Hewlett adds.

“For many teens, it’s how they connect, share, and express themselves. That’s why it’s so important to understand both the positive and negative sides so that we can guide them better.”

The lure of TikTok

TikTok’s secret weapon is its algorithm — it learns what users like and delivers personalised content endlessly. It offers everything from beauty tips and jokes to study hacks and emotional confessions.

For teens, this feels like a space that “gets” them. But this same feature can also pull users into emotionally harmful content, especially when they’re already feeling vulnerable.

Risks of overuse

Anxiety and depression Many studies show that heavy social media use can contribute to anxiety and depression in young people. For instance, a 2024 review found that social network use is strongly linked to anxiety, depression, insomnia, stress, and reduced overall happiness, especially when usage is frequent, involves multiple platforms, or lasts for extended periods. TikTok’s “For You” feed can intensify this effect by promoting emotionally charged or even harmful content, including videos that romanticise self-harm or unhealthy coping strategies, making this concern even more urgent. Poor sleep quality Many teens report using TikTok right before bed. The app’s endless scroll and dopamine feedback loop often lead to disrupted sleep and late-night scrolling marathons. Poor sleep contributes to mood swings, poor concentration, and higher stress levels. Body image and comparison TikTok is a visual platform. Beauty filters, unrealistic standards, and perfectly curated bodies can make ordinary teens feel inadequate. Many influencers push diets, skincare routines, or fitness regimes that aren’t age-appropriate or scientifically sound. Cyberbullying and peer pressure Teens are especially vulnerable to online bullying and the pressure to “go viral”. Posting publicly increases the risk of receiving negative comments or being exposed to harassment from strangers or classmates. Even subtle peer validation through “likes” and comments can become an unhealthy source of self-worth.

Healthy digital life

TikTok trends change daily, and while some are fun and harmless, others are deeply problematic.

Dangerous challenges, self-diagnosing mental health disorders, and romanticising trauma can negatively influence impressionable users.

Teens may engage with trends without fully understanding the risks or recognising when content is manipulative or misleading.

TikTok doesn’t have to be the enemy. With the right tools and boundaries, it can be part of a healthy digital life.

TikTok can be a fun way for teens to express themselves and connect with others, but it can also lead to anxiety, self-doubt, and pressure.

By staying involved and offering support, you can help yourself and your teen maintain overall health, both online and offline.