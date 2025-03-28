Penquin named among top creative agencies in Africa in Smarties 2024 Business Impact Index

The Smarties Business Impact Index (BII), published by the Mobile Marketing Association (MMA), is one of the industry’s most prestigious benchmarks for creative effectiveness. The index ranks top-performing agencies based on campaign impact and business outcomes, drawing on the best work entered into the global Smarties Awards, and is now integrated into RECMA, the leading global media agency ranking system. It also contributes data to WARC Media 100, which evaluates the world's most effective campaigns and agencies.

Penquin’s placement in this year’s index acknowledges not only its innovative creative output, but also its ability to move the needle for brands, making a mark both regionally and on a global stage.

“We are incredibly proud to be recognised as one of the top-performing creative agencies in sub-Saharan Africa,” says Veronica Moleele, CEO of Penquin. “This achievement is a direct testament to our team's relentless dedication to crafting creative solutions that don't just capture attention, but fundamentally drive measurable business results for our clients. We don’t just aim to create campaigns that look good, we aim to build campaigns that drive measurable growth. This achievement truly validates our strategic approach and solidifies Penquin's position as a leader in impactful marketing across the region, contributing to global benchmarks of excellence."

The 2024 BII ranking not only celebrates Penquin's exceptional performance but also highlights its commitment to pushing boundaries and contributing to the advancement of the creative and marketing landscape in sub-Saharan Africa.



