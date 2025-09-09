Penquin uses AI to bring children’s stories to life this World Literacy Day

The project is more than just a creative experiment; it’s a tangible commitment to community upliftment. Under the newly launched Penquin Kids sub-brand, the agency has committed to printing and distributing the books to children and parents through socio-economic development organisations, a direct contribution to its broader CSI strategy.

“Penquin Kids represents our long-term commitment to children’s education, creativity, and well-being,” explains Ryan Nofal, co-managing director at Penquin. “Launching it with such a meaningful project feels right. We’re showing that agencies like ours can use our skills, tools, and passion to uplift communities in practical ways.”

A bold experiment in creative collaboration

The Penquin Kids AI Book Collaboration is a first-of-its-kind initiative that saw staff from across all departments, from copywriters and creatives to account executives, finance clerks and human resources, come together to co-create a series of original children's books. The project was designed with a dual purpose: internally, to build AI literacy and confidence within the agency, and externally, to demonstrate how artificial intelligence can serve as a powerful creative enhancer rather than a replacement for human imagination. This initiative also marks a significant milestone, celebrating Penquin's 25th birthday and reinforcing its core values: Bold, Creative, Purposeful, Innovative, and Accountable.

“Ten teams. Ten original children’s books. One bold experiment in AI-powered storytelling. That’s the essence of this project,” explains Veronica Moleele, CEO at Penquin. “We wanted to explore how AI could be a tool for creativity, not a replacement and, at the same time, use that creativity to make a real difference in children’s lives.”

The "human-in-the-loop" process

The project was meticulously designed to ensure a seamless integration of technology and human oversight. Ten cross-functional teams were each assigned a Penquin value, which served as the inspiration for their story. The process was as follows:

Conceptualisation: Teams developed story ideas and narrative arcs.



AI Integration: They then used ChatGPT to assist with storytelling prompts and character development, turning their initial concepts into engaging scripts.



Visuals and Audio: DALL·E was used to generate vibrant illustrations for each book, while ElevenLabs was leveraged to create optional audio versions, making the stories accessible to a wider audience.



Human Refinement: The most critical step in the process was the "human-in-the-loop" refinement. Penquin staff meticulously reviewed and edited all AI outputs, ensuring no IP infringement and that every book was at least 30% refined by a human. This crucial step guaranteed cultural authenticity, humour, and a narrative deeply aligned with the agency's values, resulting in stories that are authentically South African.

Launching a brand with purpose

The Penquin Kids brand was created to provide a playful yet professional identity for all of Penquin's child-focused initiatives. This AI book project serves as the launchpad, positioning Penquin Kids as a hub for children's education, creativity, and well-being. By applying its core creative skills to a critical societal issue, Penquin is showcasing how a modern agency can use its influence as a force for good.

The winning book from the competition came from Team Accountable, made up of sales operations manager Wesley Lewis, video production and AI intern Gabriel Mullens, head of traffic Theresa Burger, and graphic designer Unathi Mashiya. Their winning book, Captain Chaos, tells the vibrant, funny, and heartfelt story of Bontle Nkosi, a bold Grade 4 learner with big dreams of leadership. When her new role as class captain spirals into chaos, Bontle discovers that true leadership isn’t about being the loudest or the bossiest, but about taking responsibility, owning mistakes, and supporting others. Second and third place wins further highlighted the depth of creativity and imagination shown throughout the competition.

With its blend of local South African flavour, humour, and heart, Captain Chaos brings Penquin’s core value of accountability to life for young readers. Crafted through Penquin’s unique human-AI creative process, the story showcases how storytelling and technology can work hand in hand to inspire the next generation. Runners-up were also recognised with second and third place awards, highlighting the exceptional creativity across all teams.

Now, ‘Captain Chaos’ will be printed and distributed to communities in need. Penquin is actively seeking sponsorships to scale the distribution and maximise the project's impact, ensuring that these unique, AI-assisted stories reach as many children as possible.

“This is my favourite kind of project, where creativity, innovation, and purpose collide,” says Mandy Davis, co-managing director at Penquin. “We’re not just using AI for novelty’s sake. We’re harnessing it to create real tools that can support parents, teachers, and kids, while also building confidence and teamwork within our agency.”

This initiative is a powerful example of how local impact can have global relevance, demonstrating a responsible and ethical approach to AI in a creative context. Penquin’s commitment to using innovation to solve real-world problems sets a new standard for corporate social responsibility in the creative industry.



