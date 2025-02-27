Why smart brands are already talking to Generation Alpha

Ryan Nofal, co-managing director of Penquin, says this digitally native generation, born from 2010 onwards, is already shaping household purchasing decisions and redefining what it means to be brand-loyal.

“Generation Alpha may still be in school, but don’t underestimate their power,” says Nofal. “They are the most tech-immersed generation we’ve seen. Their exposure to content, trends, and information is unprecedented – and that means their influence is real, even at a young age.”

With access to devices from early childhood, Gen Alpha has grown up interacting with brands on YouTube, TikTok, and gaming platforms like Roblox and Fortnite. This means their expectations for content are high – and their tolerance for inauthenticity is low.

“Brands that want to stay relevant in the next five to ten years need to understand how to speak Gen Alpha’s language now,” Nofal adds. “They crave experiences, they value creativity, and they’re incredibly brand-aware – often more than we give them credit for.”

According to Penquin, engaging with Gen Alpha requires a future-focused approach: investing in immersive storytelling, interactive platforms, and authentic brand values that reflect their worldview.

“They’ve grown up watching their older siblings challenge the status quo and advocate for social issues. So Gen Alpha comes pre-programmed with a voice – and they’re not afraid to use it,” Nofal continues. “If brands don’t start paying attention, they risk losing a generation before the race has even begun.”

However, with this awareness comes an important responsibility: marketing to children must be handled with care. Penquin stresses that brands should avoid exploitative tactics and instead focus on ethical, age-appropriate communication.

“Just because you can reach a young audience doesn’t mean you should do it without intention and integrity,” Nofal cautions. “We have a responsibility as marketers to protect young minds while also engaging them. That means transparency, honesty, and respecting their developmental stage.”

Penquin encourages brands to take a values-led approach, prioritising education, empowerment, and positive messaging when engaging with Gen Alpha audiences. “This generation is growing up fast, but that doesn’t mean they’re ready for adult messaging,” Nofal continues. “Responsible marketing isn’t just good ethics – it builds long-term brand trust with both the kids and their parents.”

Penquin encourages brands to think beyond traditional advertising and start crafting strategies that include co-creation, gamification, and digital-first content tailored for this savvy, socially-conscious audience.

“Generation Alpha isn’t just the future – they’re the now,” Nofal concludes. “Smart marketers won’t wait for them to grow up. They’ll start building relationships today.”



