Marketing & Media Marketing
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

DentsuDomains.co.zaTractor OutdoorIgnition GroupMedia24Topco MediaSunshinegunAfriGISBroad MediaGreatstockScholars FilmHOT 102.7FMMotherland OMNiSo InteractiveUniversity of PretoriaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Why smart brands are already talking to Generation Alpha

    While many brands are still trying to figure out how to authentically engage with millennials and Gen Z, Penquin, a leading brand and communications agency, is urging marketers to shift their attention to the next wave of consumers: Generation Alpha.
    Issued by Penquin
    2 Jun 2025
    2 Jun 2025
    Why smart brands are already talking to Generation Alpha

    Ryan Nofal, co-managing director of Penquin, says this digitally native generation, born from 2010 onwards, is already shaping household purchasing decisions and redefining what it means to be brand-loyal.

    “Generation Alpha may still be in school, but don’t underestimate their power,” says Nofal. “They are the most tech-immersed generation we’ve seen. Their exposure to content, trends, and information is unprecedented – and that means their influence is real, even at a young age.”

    With access to devices from early childhood, Gen Alpha has grown up interacting with brands on YouTube, TikTok, and gaming platforms like Roblox and Fortnite. This means their expectations for content are high – and their tolerance for inauthenticity is low.

    “Brands that want to stay relevant in the next five to ten years need to understand how to speak Gen Alpha’s language now,” Nofal adds. “They crave experiences, they value creativity, and they’re incredibly brand-aware – often more than we give them credit for.”

    According to Penquin, engaging with Gen Alpha requires a future-focused approach: investing in immersive storytelling, interactive platforms, and authentic brand values that reflect their worldview.

    “They’ve grown up watching their older siblings challenge the status quo and advocate for social issues. So Gen Alpha comes pre-programmed with a voice – and they’re not afraid to use it,” Nofal continues. “If brands don’t start paying attention, they risk losing a generation before the race has even begun.”

    However, with this awareness comes an important responsibility: marketing to children must be handled with care. Penquin stresses that brands should avoid exploitative tactics and instead focus on ethical, age-appropriate communication.

    “Just because you can reach a young audience doesn’t mean you should do it without intention and integrity,” Nofal cautions. “We have a responsibility as marketers to protect young minds while also engaging them. That means transparency, honesty, and respecting their developmental stage.”

    Penquin encourages brands to take a values-led approach, prioritising education, empowerment, and positive messaging when engaging with Gen Alpha audiences. “This generation is growing up fast, but that doesn’t mean they’re ready for adult messaging,” Nofal continues. “Responsible marketing isn’t just good ethics – it builds long-term brand trust with both the kids and their parents.”

    Penquin encourages brands to think beyond traditional advertising and start crafting strategies that include co-creation, gamification, and digital-first content tailored for this savvy, socially-conscious audience.

    “Generation Alpha isn’t just the future – they’re the now,” Nofal concludes. “Smart marketers won’t wait for them to grow up. They’ll start building relationships today.”

    Read more: Penquin, Ryan Nofal
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Penquin
    Penquin is an independent, mid-sized integrated marketing agency nestled in Johannesburg, with a team of insightful and creative individuals at its core. Established in 2000, our two-decade journey has seen us become a driving force behind the growth of several market-leading brands.
    Related
    OptionsNext

    BizTrendsTV

    RAPT BizTrendsTV: Student Village's Ronen Aires - Gen Z's disruption of the world
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz