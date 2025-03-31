The rise of AI in advertising

Kenny’s fascination with AI began after reading a New York Times article on 2 September 2022, detailing how Jason M. Allen’s AI-generated artwork, Théâtre D'opéra Spatial, won an art competition. This moment ignited Kenny’s curiosity, prompting him to immerse himself in image generation tools like DALL·E and Midjourney. “That article was a game-changer for me. It opened my eyes to the limitless creative possibilities that AI can offer,” says Kenny.

In 2023, after hearing Jensen Huang, CEO of NVIDIA, predict that video creation would be the next major breakthrough in advertising, Kenny dedicated himself to exploring tools such as Runway ML, Kling, Pika, and Luma’s Dream Machine. His extensive background - having worked on numerous TV commercials for Fortune 500 companies like Unilever and Coca-Cola - has given him a unique perspective on how AI can streamline production, enhance storytelling, and add tremendous value for clients.

Kenny’s focus has recently expanded to include AI agents entering the workforce. He believes this shift is a true game-changer for the industry, automating tasks in HR, client service, and content creation, while also enhancing operational efficiency. “AI won’t replace your job; it’s the person who understands AI that will,” he explains. “That’s why my advice to everyone is to learn and integrate AI tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Microsoft Copilot into your daily workflow.”

At Penquin, the commitment to innovation and creativity has always been paramount. “We have been fully supportive of AI from the start,” Kenny continues. “Integrating AI into our processes isn’t just about keeping up with technology - it’s about setting new standards in creative storytelling and client service. We’re on an exciting journey to enhance our services and foster a collaborative environment where both our team and our clients thrive.”

Recognising the transformative power of AI, Penquin took proactive steps to ensure that its team was not just equipped but fully engaged with the technology. “We saw the need to create a focused AI team that could drive automation, efficiency, enhanced creativity, and even new business acquisitions,” says Mandy Davis, co-managing director at Penquin. “To ensure that our team embraced AI with confidence, we developed a comprehensive training program that fosters innovation while reinforcing our agency’s human-centric approach to creativity.”

With AI rapidly evolving and its impact on advertising becoming increasingly apparent, Penquin is positioning itself as a leader in the field. As more businesses recognise the potential of AI to drive creativity and efficiency, Penquin’s forward-thinking approach and commitment to embracing new technology will continue to set it apart in the competitive landscape.



