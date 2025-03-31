BizTrends2025: Break free from brain rot, enshittification, move from digital sameness and embrace culture movements

Cultural shifts shape our world and can guide brands, but too often when we talk about culture, marketers and brands chase the latest cultural moment, which is not the same as a cultural movement.

Source: © 123rf 123rf In a world of sameness, humans are not thinking, not applying themselves and not adding anything new, just melting into whatever the digital algorithm is feeds us

Presenting the trends, Lesego Kotane, MD of Yellowwood and TBWA chief strategist, explains that cultural movements are not about chasing the latest fad, trending topic, or buzzword.

“Culture is substantial and long term and there is a distinction between cultural moments and movements,” he says.

“If you type cultural movements into Google, it auto-corrects it to cultural moments.

“This is telling as it shows how cultural movements and substantial ideas have devolved into short-lived experiences that keep us glued to our screens.”

Everything looks the same

It is no wonder he says that Oxford's 2024 word of the year was brain rot.

“It symbolises what we've become - we are not thinking, not applying ourselves and not adding anything new. We are just melting into whatever the digital algorithm is feeds us.”

Slop is another word, as is enshittification, which describes the beginning of AI, when we saw weird images like the shrimp Jesus.

In the end, these words all mean the same thing: uninteresting content that all looks the same.

“If we look at how these manifest in branding, marketing, design, we see that everything looks the same.

“This is a real moment for us as brand owners, and we need to respond,” Kotane says.

A backlash against the sameness

What is encouraging, though, is that there is an acknowledgement of this.

He quotes the New York Times journalist Kyle Chayka, who wrote Filterworld, a perspective on just how algorithms have fundamentally flattened culture into the way that the world looks.

In response to this, patterns are starting to develop, such as the overwhelming message from TikTok influencers to sell, sell, sell, which has led to consumers embracing underconsumption.

Another of these emerging patterns is hacks around how to break the Spotify algorithm so you can discover the joy of music again.

These slow movements against this digital sameness are leading to a digital detoxification, giving rise to the dynamic of real-world engagements.

“This pushback is an opportunity for brands to go beyond this shallow algorithm-driven, digital distraction world that we are living in towards real cultural substance; it is a roadmap out of this cultural rot," he says.

Real cultural movements

Kotane says that at TBWA, they define this real cultural substance and the opportunities through their global cultural intelligence unit’s 2025 Edges report.

An edge, he explains, is a meaningful cultural shift with the scale and longevity to propel a brand towards a greater share of the future rooted in human values and behaviours that have long-term business implications and sustained relevance.

Edges covers a host of areas, and TBWA has identified 39 significant cultural shifts poised to reshape the global landscape. At the presentation, Kotane went through seven of these.

7 cultural movements

Across three themes of mind/body, inclusivity and empowerment, TBWA has identified seven edges.