IPRN public relations agencies forecast growth for 2025

Strategic Communications and PR Consultancy identified as key growth areas, followed by Issues and Crisis Management.

The PR industry in 2025 is defined by both opportunity and complexity, as agencies navigate economic uncertainty, rapid technological advancements, and evolving client expectations. In 2025 as in 2024, worldwide economic instability, geopolitical conflicts, and the acceleration of technological advancements continue to represent significant challenges for the communications and public relations industry. Despite these hurdles, agencies have demonstrated resilience and adaptability, positioning themselves for growth in an evolving market.

To assess key industry trends and opportunities, the International Public Relations Network (IPRN) conducted a comprehensive survey among its members across 22 countries. The study assessed growth expectations, investment priorities, and key emerging challenges. The research underscores a strong sense of optimism among PR agencies, with 69% of the agencies anticipating growth in 2025. This confidence highlighted the sector’s ability to evolve, embrace innovation, and maintain strategic relevance amid complex global dynamics.

“Our annual survey reaffirms the strength and adaptability of the Public Relations sector,” said Rodrigo Viana de Freitas, president of IPRN. “Despite ongoing global uncertainties, PR agencies continue to build and maintain strong, trusted relationships with clients. This resilience underscores the sector’s crucial role in guiding organisations through change and crisis while delivering strategic value.”

“As businesses navigate an increasingly complex landscape, we are being consulted on everything from digital transformation to stakeholder relations to branding to crisis communications,” says Nicole Capper, MD of MANGO-OMC and a member of the IPRN Executive Board. “Clients are looking for extensive communications experience from their consultants and the ability to provide strategic guidance to diverse business sectors.”

Major findings:

Top growth areas: Strategic Communications & PR Consultancy leads as the most promising area for expansion, cited by 25% of respondents. Crisis and Change Management follows closely, recognised by 21% as a crucial discipline in today’s volatile business environment.

IPRN’s survey underscores a dynamic and evolving PR landscape, where agencies play a pivotal role in shaping brand narratives, fostering stakeholder engagement, and driving business value. To remain competitive, agencies must prioritize creativity, digital transformation, and strategic talent development – key drivers for success in an increasingly complex business environment.

Respondent countries included Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Japan, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Porto Rico, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, USA, UAE, Ukraine, United Kingdom.

About IPRN

The International Public Relations Network is an international network of independently owned and operated public relations and communications agencies with around 50 members in more than 100 major cities and more than 30 countries around the world, in five continents. It represents all sectors of the industry and represents a cumulative turnover of around 150 million dollars, with more than 1,000 employees and 4,000 clients among the different agencies.



