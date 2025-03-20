Marketing & Media Marketing
    Marketing & Media Marketing

    Humanz South Africa welcomes Michael Cost as head of strategy and client development

    Humanz South Africa is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Constantinides (Cost) as head of strategy and client development. With over a decade of experience in influencer marketing and brand strategy, Cost brings a wealth of expertise in driving business growth, optimising operations, and developing data-driven marketing solutions.
    Issued by Humanz
    20 Mar 2025
    20 Mar 2025
    Humanz South Africa welcomes Michael Cost as head of strategy and client development

    In his new role, Cost will focus on strengthening Humanz’s strategic approach, enhancing client relationships, and expanding the company’s reach within the South African market and beyond. His experience in building high-performing teams and crafting innovative, results-driven influencer marketing strategies makes him a valuable addition to the Humanz leadership team.

    “Michael’s strategic mindset and deep industry knowledge make him an excellent fit for Humanz as we continue to evolve and grow,” says Pierre Cassuto, global chief marketing officer of Humanz. “His ability to merge creativity with data-driven decision-making will help us further enhance the value we provide to our clients.”

    Cost has worked with leading brands across various industries, including B2B, FMCG, and financial services, helping them maximise the impact of influencer marketing. His background in both creative strategy and operational efficiency aligns well with Humanz’s mission to deliver measurable and transparent influencer marketing solutions. Cost has also been announced as a part of the IAB South Africa 2025 Bookmark Awards in the Social, Community & Influencer Marketing panel.

    Nicole Capper, general manager of Humanz South Africa, adds: “Michael’s leadership will play a key role in refining our strategic direction and strengthening our client partnerships. We’re excited to have him on board as we continue to push the boundaries of influencer marketing.”

    As Humanz continues to drive innovation in the industry – leveraging AI technology and data insights to optimise influencer campaigns – Cost's expertise will support the company’s ongoing efforts to set new benchmarks for transparency, efficiency, and campaign effectiveness.

    Cost comments on his appointment saying: “It excites me to be part of an organisation that leads the way in setting new industry standards in influencer marketing, as well as a team that trusts my expertise and supports me in becoming an industry leader.”

