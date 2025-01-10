Special Effects Media SA's Casey Mantle new chair of the IAB SA Influencer Marketing Committee for 2025

Casey Mantle, head of digital at Special Effects Media South Africa, has been appointed as the new chair of the IAB South Africa Influencer Marketing Committee for 2025.

Casey Mantle, head of digital at Special Effects Media South Africa, has been appointed as the new chair of the IAB South Africa Influencer Marketing Committee for 2025 (Image supplied)

“I am honoured to chair such an esteemed group of industry professionals,” says Casey Mantle.

“Together with the committee, we aim to continue building on the incredible work achieved to date. Our focus will be on fostering collaboration, providing education, and equipping the industry with resources that empower brands and creators alike.”

Mantle steps into the role following the tenure of Pierre Cassuto, CMO of Humanz.

“It’s been a privilege to serve as Chair of the IAB Influencer Marketing Committee, and I’m excited to pass the torch to Mantle,” says Cassuto.

“I have no doubt that under Mantle’s leadership, the committee will continue its work in elevating the industry and creating meaningful change for both brands and creators.”

Cassuto guided the committee through pivotal initiatives.

These include:

The release of the Influencer Marketing White Paper dedicated to educating our industry about best practices.



The release of the South African Content Creator Charter; dedicated to ensuring fair and safe disclosure to consumers.

The committee’s focus for 2025 will remain on educating the industry and producing valuable resources.

Upcoming projects include the continued promotion of the Influencer Marketing White Paper and the South African Content Creator Charter, both of which set the standard for ethical and effective influencer marketing practices.

Additionally, the committee is preparing to release its latest research, the Influencer Marketing Perceptions Report, in Quarter 1 of 2025.

The committee remains committed to driving thought leadership, industry collaboration, and impactful influencer marketing practices in South Africa.

The IAB South Africa Influencer Marketing Committee comprises:

- Asanda Munyu, snr public relations specialist & influencer marketing lead at Republic PR

- Dashni Vilakazi, managing director of The MediaShop

- Jolene Roelofse, founder of Fluence Africa

- Laurelle James, senior influencer & community manager at 8909

- Pierre Cassuto, CMO of Humanz

- Sanesh Maharaj, head of influence for Ogilvy South Africa

- Zipho Ntloko, strategist at Dentsu Creative

Together, they are dedicated to setting standards, shaping industry narratives, and promoting best practices for influencer marketing in South Africa.