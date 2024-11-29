2025 Tabbie Awards competition open

The 2025 Tabbie Awards competition is open for B2B print and online publications worldwide.

The Tabbie Awards are the Trade, Association, and Business Publications International's (TABPI) - a global organisation whose mission is “fostering B2B journeys, from local to global" - editorial and design awards programme.

Celebrating its 22nd year, the global B2B journalism competition gives editors, art directors, and publishers the opportunity to have their best work judged by peers all over the globe.

Publications need not be international in scope to qualify.

“Ever since the Tabbies’ debut in 2004, we’ve seen incredible work from B2B journalists around the world,” says TABPI president Paul J. Heney.

“The Tabbies competition celebrates the best global online and print work in editorial and design among business, trade, and association publications.

“There’s such a need in the industry for celebrating excellence, and we’re thrilled to start our third decade of this work.”

14 categories

This year’s competition features 14 categories in editorial and design.

The Tabbies competition is open to English-language B2B publications as well as online B2B publications.

Unlike some more restrictive programmes, publications are not required to maintain membership in an organisation to participate in the Tabbies — and entry fees remain among the lowest of comparable programmes.

Judges for the competition are culled from suggestions from regional editorial groups around the world.

Winners will be announced on or about 12 August 2025.

Entrants can save $40 by taking advantage of the early-bird fee for submissions ($155 per entry) that are received by the deadline of Wednesday, 12 March 2025.

The regular fee of $195 per entry applies after that date.

Submissions can be made here.