ABC Q4 2024: Last quarter cements a mixed bag for 2024 for newspapers
Starting the year off relatively stable with only a 1.6% decrease in circulation from the previous quarter to this quarter in Q1, newspapers slipped into a double figure decline in Q2 of almost 14%.
The category then rebounded in Q3, with a quiet quarter. This quarter Q4, 2024, continues with the general trend of declining circulations.
This trend is unavoidable as digital and alternative information sources continue to grow and as the media landscape continues to shift.
What remains to be seen is if this slow decline will stabilise or continue to trickle away.
Daily Newspapers
This quarter also had only seven dailies with increases on the previous quarter, half of the 14 with increases in Q3 2024.
More dailies showed better increases in Q3 on the previous quarter with the highest increase at nearly 17% as opposed to this quarter, Q4, where the highest increase is only 2.6%.
The average total for the Daily category shows a decline on the previous quarter and the prior year.
Increases on the previous quarter were between 2.4 and 2.6% for Volkblad, The Herald and The Witness. These were the best for the quarterly figures.
Volksblad turned its fortunes around, from its 2.7% decline in Q3 on the previous quarter. The same is true for The Herlad turning an 11% decline in Q3 into an increase on this quarter.
The Witness maintained its upward trajectory from Q3 (where it had an 11.9% increase on the previous quarter) in Q4.
Also up on the previous quarter are The Burger, Daily, Sowetan, The Citizen, and The Star.
The Herald and Sowetan were also up on the prior year.
The Daily Dispatch up on the prior year, continued its upward momentum from Q3 2024 on the prior year. However, on the previous quarter, it shows a decrease of 3.7%. In Q3 it had a healthy 5.5% increase.
|Publication
|Frequency
|Paid circulation
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Daily Nation
|MD, Mo-Sat
|52,611
|52,611
|-5.6%
|-6.2%
|Burger, Die Daily
|MD, Mo-Fr
|25,199
|634
|25,833
|2.2%
|-1.1%
|Beeld, Daily
|MD, Mo-Fr
|17,720
|387
|18,107
|-3.4%
|-4.8%
|Bukedde
|MD, Mo-Sat
|17,443
|17,443
|-11.5%
|-8.2%
|Isolezwe
|MD, Mo-Fr
|15,916
|2,328
|18,244
|-8.5%
|-4.1%
|New Vision
|MD, Mo-Fr
|15,201
|100
|15,301
|-4.8%
|-1.9%
|Sowetan
|MD, Mo-Fr
|13,211
|5,670
|18,881
|2.2%
|5.6%
|Citizen, The (Daily)
|MD, Mo-Fr
|11,228
|9,596
|20,824
|0.1%
|-9.1%
|Daily Dispatch
|MD, Mo-Fr
|10,444
|270
|10,714
|-3.7%
|6.2%
|Business Day
|MD, Mo-Fr
|10,171
|2,736
|12,907
|-2.0%
|-5.1%
|Herald, The
|MD, Mo-Fr
|10,036
|500
|10,536
|2.5%
|5.1%
|Times of Swaziland
|MD, Mo-Fr
|9,814
|9,814
|-1.8%
|-17.1%
|Daily Sun
|MD, Mo-Fr
|9,569
|197
|9,766
|-8.4%
|-22.6%
|Mercury, The
|MD, Mo-Fr
|4,925
|3,579
|8,504
|-4.9%
|-6.2%
|Witness, The
|MD, Mo-Fr
|4,790
|1,355
|6,145
|2.4%
|-2.7%
|Star, The
|MD, Mo-Fr
|4,196
|16,179
|20,375
|0.7%
|14.2%
|Volksblad
|MD, Mo-Fr
|3,872
|3,872
|2.6%
|Daily News
|MD, Mo-Fr
|3,464
|3,586
|7,050
|-4.1%
|-1.6%
|Cape Times
|MD, Mo-Fr
|3,007
|4,754
|7,761
|-7.7%
|-15.6%
|Cape Argus
|MD, Mo-Fr
|2,309
|5,803
|8,112
|-5.8%
|-5.4%
|Total
|245,126
|57,674
|302,800
|-3.4%
|-2.9%
Weekly newspapers
Only two of the eight weeklies had increased on the previous quarter. In Q3 five of the eight saw increases on the previous quarter. This accounts for the average total of the category of declines of almost 10% on the previous quarter and nearly 18% on the prior year.
Of the two with increases this quarter, Daily Maverick was the best with 7.6%, and also the only weekly to increase on the prior year. Its positive figures build on its Q3 figures.
The only other weekly to increase on the previous quarter is The Son Weekly increasing by 2.3%.
The declines for the weeklies were quite substantial both for the previous quarter and the prior year with many in double figures.
Soccer Laduma’s declines on the prior year mirror its decline in Q3, which are in the negative 30%.
|Publication
|Frequency
|Paid circulation
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Soccer Laduma
|Wkly, Wed
|33,575
|2
|33,577
|-14.5%
|-30.3%
|Ilanga
|2xW, Mo&Th
|20,649
|20,649
|-19.8%
|-16.0%
|SON Weekly
|Wkly, Th
|18,059
|49
|18,108
|2.3%
|-7.7%
|Post, The
|Wkly, Wed
|12,185
|3,533
|15,718
|-3.5%
|-0.3%
|Daily Maverick,
|Wkly, Sat
|10,557
|1,402
|11,959
|7.6%
|15.8%
|Voice, The
|Wkly, Fr
|5,371
|5,371
|-8.7%
|-16.2%
|Mail & Guardian
|Wkly, Fr
|4,897
|4,897
|-10.2%
|-36.1%
|Lesotho Times
|Wkly, Th
|4,548
|159
|4,707
|-24.4%
|-31.9%
|Total
|109,841
|5,145
|114,986
|-9.9%
|-17.6%
Weekend newspapers
This category showed a 7% average decline on the previous quarter and an 18.3% decline on the prior year.
As with the Weekies category, there was not much good news in the Weekend category with only three weekend newspapers showing an increase on the previous quarter (in Q3, six newspapers had increased on the previous quarter).
The only publication showing increases on the previous quarter and the prior year is Weekend Witness.
|Publication
|Frequency
|Paid circulation
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Sunday Nation
|Wkly, Sun
|55,848
|55,848
|-1.5%
|-4.7%
|Rapport
|Wknd
|53,213
|1,312
|54,525
|0.6%
|-5.1%
|Sunday Times
|Wknd
|53,053
|4,128
|57,181
|-3.2%
|-8.1%
|Burger, Die Saturday
|Wkly, Sat
|32,218
|633
|32,851
|-1.3%
|-5.0%
|Beeld, Saturday
|Wkly, Sat
|21,065
|221
|21,286
|-3.4%
|-7.5%
|Isolezwe ngeMpelaSonto
|Wkly, Sat
|17,904
|2
|17,906
|-5.6%
|-14.0%
|Weekend Vision
|Wkly, Sun
|12,491
|100
|12,591
|-23.3%
|22.2%
|Sunday Tribune
|Wkly, Sun
|11,201
|4,278
|15,479
|-3.0%
|-7.3%
|Sunday World
|Wknd
|10,676
|2,600
|13,276
|-9.6%
|-11.6%
|City Press
|Wknd
|9,995
|1,231
|11,226
|3.0%
|-11.5%
|Citizen, The (Saturday)
|Wkly, Sat
|6,435
|82
|6,517
|-3.0%
|-19.0%
|Weekend Witness
|Wkly, Sat
|4,307
|1,563
|5,870
|6.4%
|3.6%
|Weekend Argus
|Wknd
|3,099
|5,029
|8,128
|-4.0%
|-11.9%
|Independent on Saturday
|Wkly, Sat
|Resigned
|Saturday Star, The
|Wkly, Sat
|Resigned
|Daily Dispatch Weekend Edition (formerly Saturday Dispatch)
|Wknd
|Ceased publishing
|Ilanga LempelaSonto
|Wknd
|Ceased publishing
|Weekend Post
|Wknd
|Ceased Publishing
|Total
|291,505
|21,179
|312,684
|-7.0%
|-18.3%
Local newspapers
As is often the case, local newspapers provided some relief with a small average increase on the previous quarter of 0.3% and a huge increase on the prior year of over 61%.
This is good news as Q3 did not have much to cheer about. In Q4 there were some healthy increases ranging from just over 32% on the previous quarter for Newcastle Advertiser to over 20% for Vryheid Herald.
Also in double-figure increases on the previous quarter are Courier, Ladysmith Gazette and Talk of the Town.
Of these, all of them showed declines on the previous quarter in Q3, except for Ladysmith Gazette which had shown an increase on the previous quarter in Q3.
Increases on the prior year ranged from over 40% to just over 3%.
|Publication
|Frequency
|Paid circulation
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|African Reporter
|Wkly, Fr
|13,266
|13,266
|0.4%
|-1.5%
|George Herald (Thursday)
|Wkly, Th
|8,198
|8,198
|0.5%
|-2.7%
|Weslander, The
|Wkly, Th
|5,712
|343
|6,055
|6.4%
|40.6%
|Paarl Post
|Wkly, Th
|5,667
|99
|5,766
|3.6%
|5.8%
|The Kokstad Advertiser
|Wkly, Th
|5,126
|5,812
|10,938
|1.5%
|South Coast Herald incorporating Ugu District
|Wkly, Th
|4,666
|1,200
|5,866
|-1.1%
|Zululand Observer Weekend (Formerly Friday)
|Wkly, Th
|3,758
|490
|4,248
|-0.5%
|-9.6%
|Lowvelder
|Wkly, Th
|3,317
|15,028
|18,345
|0.2%
|Mosselbay Advertiser
|Wkly, Fr
|3,262
|3,262
|1.1%
|-9.6%
|Observer Middelburg
|Wkly, Fr
|3,245
|15,457
|18,702
|0.9%
|4.4%
|Limpopo Mirror
|Wkly, Fr
|3,138
|156
|3,294
|-1.7%
|-9.7%
|Witbank News, Fri
|Wkly, Fr
|2,844
|18,015
|20,859
|-0.1%
|3.2%
|Zululand Observer Monday
|Wkly, Mon
|1,867
|320
|2,187
|1.6%
|-10.7%
|Mpumalanga News
|Wkly, Wed
|1,465
|7,504
|8,969
|-1.0%
|22.1%
|Vaalweekblad
|Wkly, Th
|1,316
|1,316
|-10.8%
|-54.1%
|South Cape Forum/Suid Kaap Forum
|Wkly, Th
|1,214
|1,214
|-11.1%
|-12.1%
|Talk of the Town
|Wkly, Th
|984
|984
|15.0%
|-4.6%
|Newcastle Advertiser
|Wkly, Th
|947
|4,334
|5,281
|32.1%
|Knysna Plett Herald
|Wkly, Th
|945
|945
|-4.8%
|-9.7%
|Courier
|Wkly, Th
|836
|1,486
|2,322
|12.8%
|Observer Daller
|Wkly, Fr
|828
|677
|1,505
|-2.0%
|Oudtshoorn Courant
|Wkly, Th
|814
|814
|-4.5%
|-4.1%
|Excelsior News / Nuus
|Wkly, Fr
|763
|2,031
|2,794
|1.0%
|Ladysmith Gazette
|Wkly, Th
|710
|2,396
|3,106
|12.6%
|Zoutpansberger
|Wkly, Th
|699
|804
|1,503
|-0.9%
|Streeknuus
|Wkly, Fr
|645
|645
|0.9%
|-22.2%
|Graaff Reinet Advertiser
|Wkly, Th
|534
|534
|-17.1%
|-21.0%
|Vryheid Herald
|Wkly, Th
|352
|2,573
|2,925
|20.6%
|South Coast Herald-Mid South Coast Edition
|Wkly, Wed
|24
|5,990
|6,014
|0.0%
|Die Pos
|Wkly, Th
|No Submission
|Total
|77,142
|84,715
|161,857
|0.3%
|61.5%
Free newspapers
This category had an overall average decline of 0.4% on the previous quarter and a decline of over 16% on the prior year.
This year the general trend in this category has been a mixture of incremental increases and decreases on the previous quarter and prior year.
One exception this quarter is Herrie with an increase of nearly 20% on the previous quarter.
A highlight is Roodepoort Northsider (formerly Northside Chronicle) which sees increases on the previous quarter and prior year of 6.3% and 7% respectively.
No movement (0.0%) has been a hallmark of this category this year and it continues into Q4.
|Publication
|Frequency
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|PE Express
|Wkly, Wed
|120,204
|0.0%
|0.2%
|Soweto Urban News
|Wkly, Th
|109,100
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Sedibeng Ster
|Wkly, Th
|90,980
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Plainsman
|Wkly, Wed
|87,077
|-2.9%
|-2.7%
|City Vision
|Wkly, Th
|85,000
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Vukani
|Wkly, Wed
|76,911
|-1.6%
|-1.5%
|Mthatha Express
|Wkly, Wed
|70,002
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Tabletalk
|Wkly, Wed
|66,366
|-2.4%
|-2.2%
|Merebank & Chatsworth Tabloid
|Wkly, Wed
|64,980
|0.0%
|0.0%
|North Coast Rising Sun
|Wkly, Wed
|64,800
|0.0%
|-0.1%
|Rekord Centurion
|Wkly, Wed
|60,001
|0.3%
|0.3%
|Phoenix Tabloid
|Wkly, Tue
|55,980
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Randburg Sun
|Wkly, Th
|55,135
|-8.2%
|-8.3%
|Highway Mail
|Wkly, Fr
|53,982
|-0.1%
|-0.1%
|Kathorus Mail
|F
|53,605
|-0.2%
|0.2%
|The Springfield Weekly Gazette
|Wkly, Th
|53,480
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Chatsworth Rising Sun
|Wkly, Tue
|52,700
|0.0%
|-0.7%
|Athlone News
|Wkly, Wed
|52,421
|-3.4%
|-3.2%
|Sandton Chronicle
|Wkly, Wed
|50,185
|0.2%
|0.4%
|Thembisan
|F
|49,401
|-0.5%
|1.2%
|Kempton Express
|Wkly, Th
|48,583
|-0.2%
|-0.2%
|Southern Mail
|Wkly, Wed
|47,363
|-3.3%
|-3.0%
|Roodepoort Record
|Wkly, Th
|46,469
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Southern Suburbs Tatler
|Wkly, Th
|45,973
|-2.9%
|-2.7%
|Bloemfontein Courant (formerly Krant)
|Wkly, Th
|44,890
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Overport Rising Sun
|Wkly, Th
|44,800
|0.0%
|-0.1%
|Bedfordview & Edenvale News
|Wkly, Wed
|44,327
|-1.0%
|-0.7%
|Boksburg Advertiser
|Wkly, Tue
|43,182
|-0.1%
|0.1%
|Rekord Far East
|Wkly, Tue
|42,914
|0.4%
|Ster, South
|Wkly, Tue
|41,460
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Rosebank Killarney Gazette
|Wkly, Tue
|41,204
|0.4%
|0.3%
|Bloemnuus
|Wkly, Th
|41,094
|0.5%
|0.0%
|Ethekwini Times
|Wkly, Fr
|40,980
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Umlazi Times
|Wkly, Th
|40,980
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Tygerburger Mitchells Plain
|Wkly, Wed
|40,073
|0.0%
|Echo Eyethu
|Wkly, Th
|39,948
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Rekord North/Noord
|Wkly, Th
|39,917
|0.3%
|-0.1%
|Benoni City Times
|Wkly, Th
|38,829
|0.0%
|0.2%
|Fourways Review
|Wkly, Wed
|38,152
|3.7%
|3.9%
|Alberton Record
|Wkly, Wed
|37,896
|0.1%
|0.7%
|Helderberg Gazette & District Mail
|Wkly, Wed
|37,125
|0.4%
|0.5%
|Rekord East/Oos
|Wkly, Tue
|35,893
|0.2%
|-54.5%
|Noordkaap Bulletin
|Wkly, Th
|35,341
|0.2%
|0.2%
|Tongaat & Verulam Tabloid (former Northern Star)
|Wkly, Tue
|34,980
|0.0%
|0.0%
|North Coast Courier
|Wkly, Wed
|34,875
|0.0%
|-0.2%
|South Coast Fever
|Wkly, Th
|34,800
|0.0%
|0.9%
|Ridge Times
|Wkly, Tue
|34,400
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Go & Express
|Wkly, Th
|33,681
|0.0%
|-8.2%
|Rekord Moot
|Wkly, Th
|33,546
|0.0%
|-0.1%
|Ster, North
|Wkly, Tue
|32,760
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Northcliff & Melville Times
|Wkly, Tue
|31,112
|0.4%
|1.0%
|Constantiaberg Bulletin
|Wkly, Th
|31,000
|-1.4%
|-1.0%
|Eyethu Bay Watch (Formerly Baywatch)
|Wkly, Wed
|30,970
|0.0%
|1.6%
|Standard Breederivier Gazette
|Wkly, Th
|30,695
|0.0%
|2.4%
|Vista
|Wkly, Th
|30,243
|-0.1%
|-14.2%
|UD Express
|Wkly, Wed
|30,139
|0.0%
|0.5%
|Diamond Fields Advertiser
|Wkly, Fr
|30,000
|0.0%
|0.0%
|False Bay Echo
|Wkly, Th
|29,989
|-3.3%
|-2.9%
|Rising Sun Lenasia
|Wkly, Wed
|29,967
|0.1%
|0.1%
|Maritzburg Sun
|Wkly, Wed
|29,956
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Public Eye
|Wkly, Th
|29,952
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Rekord Mamelodi
|Wkly, Fr
|29,950
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Issue Mangaung
|Wkly, Wed
|29,900
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Umlazi Eyethu
|Wkly, Th
|29,881
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Germiston City News
|Wkly, Tue
|29,873
|-0.5%
|0.2%
|Polokwane Observer.
|Wkly, Th
|29,747
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Midrand Reporter
|Wkly, Th
|29,677
|4.7%
|4.8%
|Atlantic Sun
|Wkly, Th
|29,609
|-4.2%
|-3.8%
|Tygerburger Table View
|Wkly, Wed
|29,078
|0.0%
|-3.3%
|Rekord Noweto
|F
|28,950
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Bolander
|Wkly, Wed
|28,700
|-6.2%
|-5.8%
|Dolphin Coast Mail
|Wkly, Wed
|28,421
|-5.1%
|-5.1%
|East Coast Mail
|Wkly, Wed
|28,421
|-5.1%
|-1.3%
|Roodepoort Northsider (FormerlyNorthside Chronicle
|Wkly, Th
|28,378
|6.3%
|7.0%
|People s Post Athlone & Landsdowne
|Wkly, Tue
|28,000
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Northglen News
|Wkly, Fr
|27,473
|0.0%
|0.1%
|Berea Mail
|Wkly, Th
|27,142
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Krugersdorp News
|Wkly, Wed
|26,475
|0.1%
|0.0%
|Springs Advertiser
|Wkly, Th
|25,771
|-0.4%
|-0.7%
|Southern Courier
|Wkly, Tue
|25,228
|-0.3%
|-0.6%
|People s Post Woodstock & City
|Wkly, Tue
|25,000
|0.0%
|0.0%
|People s Post Grassy Park & Retreat
|Wkly, Tue
|25,000
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Eikestadnuus.
|Wkly, Th
|24,180
|0.6%
|1.2%
|Tygerburger Elsies-, Eersterivier & Ravensmead
|Wkly, Wed
|24,077
|0.1%
|-22.4%
|Intshonalanga Eyethu
|Wkly, Wed
|23,780
|0.0%
|0.0%
|People s Post False Bay
|Wkly, Tue
|22,000
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Xpress Times
|Wkly, Wed
|21,980
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Issue, Eastern Free State
|Wkly, Th
|21,900
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Tygerburger Durbanville
|Wkly, Wed
|21,861
|0.4%
|-1.0%
|Hermanus Times.
|Wkly, Wed
|20,919
|0.3%
|0.4%
|Comaro Chronicle
|Wkly, Wed
|20,866
|-0.3%
|0.1%
|Swartland Gazette (formerly Swartland Monitor).
|Wkly, Tue
|20,507
|0.4%
|3.3%
|Kouga Express
|Wkly, Th
|20,319
|0.1%
|1.6%
|Rekord West News/Wes Nuus
|F
|20,200
|0.0%
|-0.1%
|Isolezwe IesiXhosa
|Mtly
|20,000
|0.0%
|0.0%
|People s Post Claremont/Rondebosch
|Wkly, Tue
|20,000
|0.0%
|0.0%
|People s Post Constantia/Wynberg
|Wkly, Tue
|20,000
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Bonus Review
|F
|19,883
|0.0%
|0.0%
|South Coast Sun
|Wkly, Fr
|19,875
|0.0%
|0.1%
|Express
|Wkly, Wed
|19,871
|-0.1%
|-33.9%
|UGU Eyethu
|Wkly, Wed
|19,850
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Merebank Rising Sun
|Wkly, Tue
|19,800
|0.0%
|-0.3%
|Mid South Coast Rising Sun
|Wkly, Tue
|19,800
|0.0%
|-0.3%
|Lowvelder Express
|Wkly, Th
|19,760
|0.0%
|Heidelberg/Nigel Heraut
|Wkly, Wed
|19,364
|-0.1%
|-3.1%
|Tygerburger Bellville
|Wkly, Wed
|19,349
|0.3%
|-0.3%
|Brakpan Herald
|Wkly, Fr
|19,258
|0.3%
|0.5%
|Tygerburger Kuilsrivier
|Wkly, Wed
|18,612
|0.0%
|-2.4%
|Rekord Central/Sentraal
|F
|18,500
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Tygerburger Brackenfell
|Wkly, Wed
|18,449
|1.1%
|1.2%
|Randfontein / Westonaria Herald.
|Wkly, Tue
|18,236
|-0.1%
|-0.1%
|TygerBurger De Grendel
|Wkly, Wed
|18,104
|0.0%
|-0.1%
|Southlands Sun
|Wkly, Fr
|17,737
|-0.1%
|-0.1%
|Steelburger News
|Wkly, Th
|17,715
|0.0%
|0.1%
|TygerBurger Tyger Valley
|Wkly, Wed
|17,099
|0.1%
|0.1%
|Potchefstroom Herald.
|Wkly, Fr
|16,930
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Tygerburger Milnerton
|Wkly, Wed
|16,066
|0.1%
|-5.9%
|Northern Eyethu
|Mtly
|15,888
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Weskus Nuus
|F
|15,611
|1.0%
|0.7%
|Tygerburger Kraaifontein
|Wkly, Wed
|15,129
|0.3%
|-1.7%
|Alex News
|F
|14,790
|0.0%
|0.1%
|Tygerburger Goodwood
|Wkly, Wed
|14,100
|0.1%
|0.2%
|Tygerburger Parow
|Wkly, Wed
|14,089
|0.1%
|0.1%
|Queensburgh News
|F
|12,955
|-0.4%
|-0.4%
|Vrystaat Kroon
|F
|12,386
|-0.3%
|-0.5%
|Carletonville Herald.
|Wkly, Fr
|11,990
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Zululand Eyethu (formerly Eshowe Watch)
|Mtly
|11,972
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Village Talk
|Wkly, Wed
|11,946
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Highvelder, The
|Wkly, Fr
|11,790
|0.0%
|0.3%
|Daily Sun On the GO - EC
|Wkly, Th
|10,995
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Uthukela Eyethu
|F
|9,980
|0.0%
|-0.1%
|Greytown Gazette
|Wkly, Wed
|9,885
|0.0%
|-1.0%
|Representative
|Wkly, Mon
|9,816
|-25.8%
|-47.5%
|Hazyview Herald
|F
|9,795
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Herrie
|Wkly, Th
|8,682
|19.6%
|-22.0%
|Daily Sun On the GO - FS
|Wkly, Th
|7,995
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Ystervark
|Wkly, Th
|7,925
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Corridor Express
|F
|7,720
|0.0%
|Observer Express
|Wkly, Fr
|7,715
|0.0%
|Parys Gazette
|Wkly, Fr
|7,480
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Sentinel News
|Wkly, Fr
|7,265
|0.0%
|1.7%
|Daily Sun On the GO - KZN
|Wkly, Th
|5,995
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Capricorn Voice ..
|Wkly, Wed
|5,822
|0.0%
|-1.0%
|Daily Sun On the GO - WC
|Wkly, Th
|4,995
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Standerton Advertiser.
|Wkly, Th
|4,983
|4.9%
|4.9%
|The Hilton
|Mtly
|4,960
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Free State Sun
|Wkly, Th
|4,937
|-0.7%
|0.0%
|Polokwane Review
|Wkly, Wed
|4,253
|-11.8%
|-12.0%
|Bosvelder Review
|Wkly, Th
|2,873
|0.0%
|1.4%
|Estcourt
|Wkly, Th
|2,497
|0.0%
|3.2%
|Corridor Gazette
|F
|1,760
|0.0%
|-81.9%
|Mpumalanga Mirror
|F
|Terminated
|Maluti News
|Wkly, Fr
|Resigned
|People s Post Mitchells Plain
|Wkly, Tue
|Rebranded
|Vuk'uzenzele
|Mtly
|No Submission
|Total
|4,501,263
|-0.4%
|-16.3%
