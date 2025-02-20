Marketing & Media Newspapers
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Association for Communication and AdvertisingeatbigfishVarsity VibeDNA Brand ArchitectsBroad MediaSAMRODentsuSo InteractiveKLAThe Walt Disney Company AfricaTractor OutdoorHavas JohannesburgBrandfundiCorrelateKantarEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    ABC Q4 2024: Last quarter cements a mixed bag for 2024 for newspapers

    20 Feb 2025
    20 Feb 2025
    The release of the ABC circulation figures for newspapers for the last quarter of 2024 (Q4) shows what a mixed bag the year has been for newspapers.
    The ABC Q4 2024 figures have been released. Image by Lesley Svenson, Bizcommunity.
    The ABC Q4 2024 figures have been released. Image by Lesley Svenson, Bizcommunity.

    Starting the year off relatively stable with only a 1.6% decrease in circulation from the previous quarter to this quarter in Q1, newspapers slipped into a double figure decline in Q2 of almost 14%.

    The category then rebounded in Q3, with a quiet quarter. This quarter Q4, 2024, continues with the general trend of declining circulations.

    This trend is unavoidable as digital and alternative information sources continue to grow and as the media landscape continues to shift.

    What remains to be seen is if this slow decline will stabilise or continue to trickle away.

    Daily Newspapers

    This quarter also had only seven dailies with increases on the previous quarter, half of the 14 with increases in Q3 2024.

    More dailies showed better increases in Q3 on the previous quarter with the highest increase at nearly 17% as opposed to this quarter, Q4, where the highest increase is only 2.6%.

    The average total for the Daily category shows a decline on the previous quarter and the prior year.

    Increases on the previous quarter were between 2.4 and 2.6% for Volkblad, The Herald and The Witness. These were the best for the quarterly figures.

    Volksblad turned its fortunes around, from its 2.7% decline in Q3 on the previous quarter. The same is true for The Herlad turning an 11% decline in Q3 into an increase on this quarter.

    The Witness maintained its upward trajectory from Q3 (where it had an 11.9% increase on the previous quarter) in Q4.

    Also up on the previous quarter are The Burger, Daily, Sowetan, The Citizen, and The Star.

    The Herald and Sowetan were also up on the prior year.

    The Daily Dispatch up on the prior year, continued its upward momentum from Q3 2024 on the prior year. However, on the previous quarter, it shows a decrease of 3.7%. In Q3 it had a healthy 5.5% increase.

    PublicationFrequencyPaid circulationFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
    Daily NationMD, Mo-Sat52,61152,611-5.6%-6.2%
    Burger, Die DailyMD, Mo-Fr25,19963425,8332.2%-1.1%
    Beeld, DailyMD, Mo-Fr17,72038718,107-3.4%-4.8%
    BukeddeMD, Mo-Sat17,44317,443-11.5%-8.2%
    IsolezweMD, Mo-Fr15,9162,32818,244-8.5%-4.1%
    New VisionMD, Mo-Fr15,20110015,301-4.8%-1.9%
    SowetanMD, Mo-Fr13,2115,67018,8812.2%5.6%
    Citizen, The (Daily)MD, Mo-Fr11,2289,59620,8240.1%-9.1%
    Daily DispatchMD, Mo-Fr10,44427010,714-3.7%6.2%
    Business DayMD, Mo-Fr10,1712,73612,907-2.0%-5.1%
    Herald, TheMD, Mo-Fr10,03650010,5362.5%5.1%
    Times of SwazilandMD, Mo-Fr9,8149,814-1.8%-17.1%
    Daily SunMD, Mo-Fr9,5691979,766-8.4%-22.6%
    Mercury, TheMD, Mo-Fr4,9253,5798,504-4.9%-6.2%
    Witness, TheMD, Mo-Fr4,7901,3556,1452.4%-2.7%
    Star, TheMD, Mo-Fr4,19616,17920,3750.7%14.2%
    VolksbladMD, Mo-Fr3,8723,8722.6%
    Daily NewsMD, Mo-Fr3,4643,5867,050-4.1%-1.6%
    Cape TimesMD, Mo-Fr3,0074,7547,761-7.7%-15.6%
    Cape ArgusMD, Mo-Fr2,3095,8038,112-5.8%-5.4%
    Total245,12657,674302,800-3.4%-2.9%

    Weekly newspapers

    Only two of the eight weeklies had increased on the previous quarter. In Q3 five of the eight saw increases on the previous quarter. This accounts for the average total of the category of declines of almost 10% on the previous quarter and nearly 18% on the prior year.

    Of the two with increases this quarter, Daily Maverick was the best with 7.6%, and also the only weekly to increase on the prior year. Its positive figures build on its Q3 figures.

    The only other weekly to increase on the previous quarter is The Son Weekly increasing by 2.3%.

    The declines for the weeklies were quite substantial both for the previous quarter and the prior year with many in double figures.

    Soccer Laduma’s declines on the prior year mirror its decline in Q3, which are in the negative 30%.

    PublicationFrequencyPaid circulationFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
    Soccer LadumaWkly, Wed33,575233,577-14.5%-30.3%
    Ilanga2xW, Mo&Th20,64920,649-19.8%-16.0%
    SON WeeklyWkly, Th18,0594918,1082.3%-7.7%
    Post, TheWkly, Wed12,1853,53315,718-3.5%-0.3%
    Daily Maverick,Wkly, Sat10,5571,40211,9597.6%15.8%
    Voice, TheWkly, Fr5,3715,371-8.7%-16.2%
    Mail & GuardianWkly, Fr4,8974,897-10.2%-36.1%
    Lesotho TimesWkly, Th4,5481594,707-24.4%-31.9%
    Total109,8415,145114,986-9.9%-17.6%

    Weekend newspapers

    This category showed a 7% average decline on the previous quarter and an 18.3% decline on the prior year.

    As with the Weekies category, there was not much good news in the Weekend category with only three weekend newspapers showing an increase on the previous quarter (in Q3, six newspapers had increased on the previous quarter).

    The only publication showing increases on the previous quarter and the prior year is Weekend Witness.

    PublicationFrequencyPaid circulationFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
    Sunday NationWkly, Sun55,84855,848-1.5%-4.7%
    RapportWknd53,2131,31254,5250.6%-5.1%
    Sunday TimesWknd53,0534,12857,181-3.2%-8.1%
    Burger, Die SaturdayWkly, Sat32,21863332,851-1.3%-5.0%
    Beeld, SaturdayWkly, Sat21,06522121,286-3.4%-7.5%
    Isolezwe ngeMpelaSontoWkly, Sat17,904217,906-5.6%-14.0%
    Weekend VisionWkly, Sun12,49110012,591-23.3%22.2%
    Sunday TribuneWkly, Sun11,2014,27815,479-3.0%-7.3%
    Sunday WorldWknd10,6762,60013,276-9.6%-11.6%
    City PressWknd9,9951,23111,2263.0%-11.5%
    Citizen, The (Saturday)Wkly, Sat6,435826,517-3.0%-19.0%
    Weekend WitnessWkly, Sat4,3071,5635,8706.4%3.6%
    Weekend ArgusWknd3,0995,0298,128-4.0%-11.9%
    Independent on SaturdayWkly, SatResigned
    Saturday Star, TheWkly, SatResigned
    Daily Dispatch Weekend Edition (formerly Saturday Dispatch)WkndCeased publishing
    Ilanga LempelaSontoWkndCeased publishing
    Weekend PostWkndCeased Publishing
    Total291,50521,179312,684-7.0%-18.3%

    Local newspapers

    As is often the case, local newspapers provided some relief with a small average increase on the previous quarter of 0.3% and a huge increase on the prior year of over 61%.

    This is good news as Q3 did not have much to cheer about. In Q4 there were some healthy increases ranging from just over 32% on the previous quarter for Newcastle Advertiser to over 20% for Vryheid Herald.

    Also in double-figure increases on the previous quarter are Courier, Ladysmith Gazette and Talk of the Town.

    Of these, all of them showed declines on the previous quarter in Q3, except for Ladysmith Gazette which had shown an increase on the previous quarter in Q3.

    Increases on the prior year ranged from over 40% to just over 3%.

    PublicationFrequencyPaid circulationFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
    African ReporterWkly, Fr13,26613,2660.4%-1.5%
    George Herald (Thursday)Wkly, Th8,1988,1980.5%-2.7%
    Weslander, TheWkly, Th5,7123436,0556.4%40.6%
    Paarl PostWkly, Th5,667995,7663.6%5.8%
    The Kokstad AdvertiserWkly, Th5,1265,81210,9381.5%
    South Coast Herald incorporating Ugu DistrictWkly, Th4,6661,2005,866-1.1%
    Zululand Observer Weekend (Formerly Friday)Wkly, Th3,7584904,248-0.5%-9.6%
    LowvelderWkly, Th3,31715,02818,3450.2%
    Mosselbay AdvertiserWkly, Fr3,2623,2621.1%-9.6%
    Observer MiddelburgWkly, Fr3,24515,45718,7020.9%4.4%
    Limpopo MirrorWkly, Fr3,1381563,294-1.7%-9.7%
    Witbank News, FriWkly, Fr2,84418,01520,859-0.1%3.2%
    Zululand Observer MondayWkly, Mon1,8673202,1871.6%-10.7%
    Mpumalanga NewsWkly, Wed1,4657,5048,969-1.0%22.1%
    VaalweekbladWkly, Th1,3161,316-10.8%-54.1%
    South Cape Forum/Suid Kaap ForumWkly, Th1,2141,214-11.1%-12.1%
    Talk of the TownWkly, Th98498415.0%-4.6%
    Newcastle AdvertiserWkly, Th9474,3345,28132.1%
    Knysna Plett HeraldWkly, Th945945-4.8%-9.7%
    CourierWkly, Th8361,4862,32212.8%
    Observer DallerWkly, Fr8286771,505-2.0%
    Oudtshoorn CourantWkly, Th814814-4.5%-4.1%
    Excelsior News / NuusWkly, Fr7632,0312,7941.0%
    Ladysmith GazetteWkly, Th7102,3963,10612.6%
    ZoutpansbergerWkly, Th6998041,503-0.9%
    StreeknuusWkly, Fr6456450.9%-22.2%
    Graaff Reinet AdvertiserWkly, Th534534-17.1%-21.0%
    Vryheid HeraldWkly, Th3522,5732,92520.6%
    South Coast Herald-Mid South Coast EditionWkly, Wed245,9906,0140.0%
    Die PosWkly, ThNo Submission
    Total77,14284,715161,8570.3%61.5%

    Free newspapers

    This category had an overall average decline of 0.4% on the previous quarter and a decline of over 16% on the prior year.

    This year the general trend in this category has been a mixture of incremental increases and decreases on the previous quarter and prior year.

    One exception this quarter is Herrie with an increase of nearly 20% on the previous quarter.

    A highlight is Roodepoort Northsider (formerly Northside Chronicle) which sees increases on the previous quarter and prior year of 6.3% and 7% respectively.

    No movement (0.0%) has been a hallmark of this category this year and it continues into Q4.

    PublicationFrequencyTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
    PE ExpressWkly, Wed120,2040.0%0.2%
    Soweto Urban NewsWkly, Th109,1000.0%0.0%
    Sedibeng SterWkly, Th90,9800.0%0.0%
    PlainsmanWkly, Wed87,077-2.9%-2.7%
    City VisionWkly, Th85,0000.0%0.0%
    VukaniWkly, Wed76,911-1.6%-1.5%
    Mthatha ExpressWkly, Wed70,0020.0%0.0%
    TabletalkWkly, Wed66,366-2.4%-2.2%
    Merebank & Chatsworth TabloidWkly, Wed64,9800.0%0.0%
    North Coast Rising SunWkly, Wed64,8000.0%-0.1%
    Rekord CenturionWkly, Wed60,0010.3%0.3%
    Phoenix TabloidWkly, Tue55,9800.0%0.0%
    Randburg SunWkly, Th55,135-8.2%-8.3%
    Highway MailWkly, Fr53,982-0.1%-0.1%
    Kathorus MailF53,605-0.2%0.2%
    The Springfield Weekly GazetteWkly, Th53,4800.0%0.0%
    Chatsworth Rising SunWkly, Tue52,7000.0%-0.7%
    Athlone NewsWkly, Wed52,421-3.4%-3.2%
    Sandton ChronicleWkly, Wed50,1850.2%0.4%
    ThembisanF49,401-0.5%1.2%
    Kempton ExpressWkly, Th48,583-0.2%-0.2%
    Southern MailWkly, Wed47,363-3.3%-3.0%
    Roodepoort RecordWkly, Th46,4690.0%0.0%
    Southern Suburbs TatlerWkly, Th45,973-2.9%-2.7%
    Bloemfontein Courant (formerly Krant)Wkly, Th44,8900.0%0.0%
    Overport Rising SunWkly, Th44,8000.0%-0.1%
    Bedfordview & Edenvale NewsWkly, Wed44,327-1.0%-0.7%
    Boksburg AdvertiserWkly, Tue43,182-0.1%0.1%
    Rekord Far EastWkly, Tue42,9140.4%
    Ster, SouthWkly, Tue41,4600.0%0.0%
    Rosebank Killarney GazetteWkly, Tue41,2040.4%0.3%
    BloemnuusWkly, Th41,0940.5%0.0%
    Ethekwini TimesWkly, Fr40,9800.0%0.0%
    Umlazi TimesWkly, Th40,9800.0%0.0%
    Tygerburger Mitchells PlainWkly, Wed40,0730.0%
    Echo EyethuWkly, Th39,9480.0%0.0%
    Rekord North/NoordWkly, Th39,9170.3%-0.1%
    Benoni City TimesWkly, Th38,8290.0%0.2%
    Fourways ReviewWkly, Wed38,1523.7%3.9%
    Alberton RecordWkly, Wed37,8960.1%0.7%
    Helderberg Gazette & District MailWkly, Wed37,1250.4%0.5%
    Rekord East/OosWkly, Tue35,8930.2%-54.5%
    Noordkaap BulletinWkly, Th35,3410.2%0.2%
    Tongaat & Verulam Tabloid (former Northern Star)Wkly, Tue34,9800.0%0.0%
    North Coast CourierWkly, Wed34,8750.0%-0.2%
    South Coast FeverWkly, Th34,8000.0%0.9%
    Ridge TimesWkly, Tue34,4000.0%0.0%
    Go & ExpressWkly, Th33,6810.0%-8.2%
    Rekord MootWkly, Th33,5460.0%-0.1%
    Ster, NorthWkly, Tue32,7600.0%0.0%
    Northcliff & Melville TimesWkly, Tue31,1120.4%1.0%
    Constantiaberg BulletinWkly, Th31,000-1.4%-1.0%
    Eyethu Bay Watch (Formerly Baywatch)Wkly, Wed30,9700.0%1.6%
    Standard Breederivier GazetteWkly, Th30,6950.0%2.4%
    VistaWkly, Th30,243-0.1%-14.2%
    UD ExpressWkly, Wed30,1390.0%0.5%
    Diamond Fields AdvertiserWkly, Fr30,0000.0%0.0%
    False Bay EchoWkly, Th29,989-3.3%-2.9%
    Rising Sun LenasiaWkly, Wed29,9670.1%0.1%
    Maritzburg SunWkly, Wed29,9560.0%0.0%
    Public EyeWkly, Th29,9520.0%0.0%
    Rekord MamelodiWkly, Fr29,9500.0%0.0%
    Issue MangaungWkly, Wed29,9000.0%0.0%
    Umlazi EyethuWkly, Th29,8810.0%0.0%
    Germiston City NewsWkly, Tue29,873-0.5%0.2%
    Polokwane Observer.Wkly, Th29,7470.0%0.0%
    Midrand ReporterWkly, Th29,6774.7%4.8%
    Atlantic SunWkly, Th29,609-4.2%-3.8%
    Tygerburger Table ViewWkly, Wed29,0780.0%-3.3%
    Rekord NowetoF28,9500.0%0.0%
    BolanderWkly, Wed28,700-6.2%-5.8%
    Dolphin Coast MailWkly, Wed28,421-5.1%-5.1%
    East Coast MailWkly, Wed28,421-5.1%-1.3%
    Roodepoort Northsider (FormerlyNorthside ChronicleWkly, Th28,3786.3%7.0%
    People s Post Athlone & LandsdowneWkly, Tue28,0000.0%0.0%
    Northglen NewsWkly, Fr27,4730.0%0.1%
    Berea MailWkly, Th27,1420.0%0.0%
    Krugersdorp NewsWkly, Wed26,4750.1%0.0%
    Springs AdvertiserWkly, Th25,771-0.4%-0.7%
    Southern CourierWkly, Tue25,228-0.3%-0.6%
    People s Post Woodstock & CityWkly, Tue25,0000.0%0.0%
    People s Post Grassy Park & RetreatWkly, Tue25,0000.0%0.0%
    Eikestadnuus.Wkly, Th24,1800.6%1.2%
    Tygerburger Elsies-, Eersterivier & RavensmeadWkly, Wed24,0770.1%-22.4%
    Intshonalanga EyethuWkly, Wed23,7800.0%0.0%
    People s Post False BayWkly, Tue22,0000.0%0.0%
    Xpress TimesWkly, Wed21,9800.0%0.0%
    Issue, Eastern Free StateWkly, Th21,9000.0%0.0%
    Tygerburger DurbanvilleWkly, Wed21,8610.4%-1.0%
    Hermanus Times.Wkly, Wed20,9190.3%0.4%
    Comaro ChronicleWkly, Wed20,866-0.3%0.1%
    Swartland Gazette (formerly Swartland Monitor).Wkly, Tue20,5070.4%3.3%
    Kouga ExpressWkly, Th20,3190.1%1.6%
    Rekord West News/Wes NuusF20,2000.0%-0.1%
    Isolezwe IesiXhosaMtly20,0000.0%0.0%
    People s Post Claremont/RondeboschWkly, Tue20,0000.0%0.0%
    People s Post Constantia/WynbergWkly, Tue20,0000.0%0.0%
    Bonus ReviewF19,8830.0%0.0%
    South Coast SunWkly, Fr19,8750.0%0.1%
    ExpressWkly, Wed19,871-0.1%-33.9%
    UGU EyethuWkly, Wed19,8500.0%0.0%
    Merebank Rising SunWkly, Tue19,8000.0%-0.3%
    Mid South Coast Rising SunWkly, Tue19,8000.0%-0.3%
    Lowvelder ExpressWkly, Th19,7600.0%
    Heidelberg/Nigel HerautWkly, Wed19,364-0.1%-3.1%
    Tygerburger BellvilleWkly, Wed19,3490.3%-0.3%
    Brakpan HeraldWkly, Fr19,2580.3%0.5%
    Tygerburger KuilsrivierWkly, Wed18,6120.0%-2.4%
    Rekord Central/SentraalF18,5000.0%0.0%
    Tygerburger BrackenfellWkly, Wed18,4491.1%1.2%
    Randfontein / Westonaria Herald.Wkly, Tue18,236-0.1%-0.1%
    TygerBurger De GrendelWkly, Wed18,1040.0%-0.1%
    Southlands SunWkly, Fr17,737-0.1%-0.1%
    Steelburger NewsWkly, Th17,7150.0%0.1%
    TygerBurger Tyger ValleyWkly, Wed17,0990.1%0.1%
    Potchefstroom Herald.Wkly, Fr16,9300.0%0.0%
    Tygerburger MilnertonWkly, Wed16,0660.1%-5.9%
    Northern EyethuMtly15,8880.0%0.0%
    Weskus NuusF15,6111.0%0.7%
    Tygerburger KraaifonteinWkly, Wed15,1290.3%-1.7%
    Alex NewsF14,7900.0%0.1%
    Tygerburger GoodwoodWkly, Wed14,1000.1%0.2%
    Tygerburger ParowWkly, Wed14,0890.1%0.1%
    Queensburgh NewsF12,955-0.4%-0.4%
    Vrystaat KroonF12,386-0.3%-0.5%
    Carletonville Herald.Wkly, Fr11,9900.0%0.0%
    Zululand Eyethu (formerly Eshowe Watch)Mtly11,9720.0%0.0%
    Village TalkWkly, Wed11,9460.0%0.0%
    Highvelder, TheWkly, Fr11,7900.0%0.3%
    Daily Sun On the GO - ECWkly, Th10,9950.0%0.0%
    Uthukela EyethuF9,9800.0%-0.1%
    Greytown GazetteWkly, Wed9,8850.0%-1.0%
    RepresentativeWkly, Mon9,816-25.8%-47.5%
    Hazyview HeraldF9,7950.0%0.0%
    HerrieWkly, Th8,68219.6%-22.0%
    Daily Sun On the GO - FSWkly, Th7,9950.0%0.0%
    YstervarkWkly, Th7,9250.0%0.0%
    Corridor ExpressF7,7200.0%
    Observer ExpressWkly, Fr7,7150.0%
    Parys GazetteWkly, Fr7,4800.0%0.0%
    Sentinel NewsWkly, Fr7,2650.0%1.7%
    Daily Sun On the GO - KZNWkly, Th5,9950.0%0.0%
    Capricorn Voice ..Wkly, Wed5,8220.0%-1.0%
    Daily Sun On the GO - WCWkly, Th4,9950.0%0.0%
    Standerton Advertiser.Wkly, Th4,9834.9%4.9%
    The HiltonMtly4,9600.0%0.0%
    Free State SunWkly, Th4,937-0.7%0.0%
    Polokwane ReviewWkly, Wed4,253-11.8%-12.0%
    Bosvelder ReviewWkly, Th2,8730.0%1.4%
    EstcourtWkly, Th2,4970.0%3.2%
    Corridor GazetteF1,7600.0%-81.9%
    Mpumalanga MirrorFTerminated
    Maluti NewsWkly, FrResigned
    People s Post Mitchells PlainWkly, TueRebranded
    Vuk'uzenzeleMtlyNo Submission
    Total4,501,263-0.4%-16.3%

    Tables by Andre Rademan © Bizcommunity

    Read more: digital media, online media, ABC, circulation, print
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news
    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz