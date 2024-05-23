Newspapers: ABC Q1 2024: The slow steady downward trickle continues

The Audit Bureau of Circulations of South Africa (ABC) figures ABC Q1 2024 for newspapers have been released, with a 1.6% decrease in circulation from the previous quarter to this quarter.

Despite this decline, the newspaper sector has demonstrated relative stability this quarter.

Overall (newspapers and magazines) there has been a 7.5% decline year-on-year in the ABC circulation figures for the first quarter of 2024.

This, says the ABC, underscores the ongoing economic challenges and shifts in consumer behaviours impacting the media industry.

"The current economic climate, coupled with the evolving preferences of consumers, has led to reduced discretionary spending on media. This, along with the growing prominence of digital platforms and alternative information sources, continues to reshape how audiences engage with media, posing particular hurdles for traditional print media outlets," says a statement by the ABC on the release of the Q1 2024 results.

Daily newspapers

Five dailies had an increase over the previous quarter. There were no increases over the prior year. Isolezwe had the only increase on the previous quarter that was above five percent. Most of the increases were incremental.

Unfortunately the same cannot be said of the decreases on the previous quarter with losses from Business Day (and Times of Swaziland, which falls outside of South Africa), The Witness and Daily Sun over five percent. The Cape Argus and Cape Times’ losses were in double figures.

Publication Frequency Paid circulation Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Daily Nation MD, Mo-Sat 56,193 56,193 0.2% -11.0% Burger, Die Daily MD, Mo-Fr 23,511 650 24,161 -7.5% -12.4% Beeld, Daily MD, Mo-Fr 18,777 592 19,369 1.9% -7.9% Bukedde MD, Mo-Sat 18,474 18,474 -2.8% -6.9% Isolezwe MD, Mo-Fr 17,754 2,499 20,253 6.5% -18.8% New Vision MD, Mo-Fr 15,800 106 15,906 1.9% -4.3% Sowetan Mo-Fr 14,853 2,344 17,197 -3.8% -30.6% Citizen, The (Daily MD, Mo-Fr 13,426 9,006 22,432 -2.1% -8.2% Daily Sun Mo-Fr 11,696 193 11,889 -5.8% -49.2% Times of Swaziland MD, Mo-Fr 10,888 10,888 -8.0% -18.1% Business Day MD, Mo-Fr 10,385 1,926 12,311 -9.5% -15.3% Daily Dispatch MD, Mo-Fr 9,850 175 10,025 -0.7% -6.9% Herald, The MD, Mo-Fr 9,515 509 10,024 0.0% -8.4% Mercury, The MD, Mo-Fr 5,661 3,083 8,744 -3.6% -17.6% Star, The MD, Mo-Fr 5,146 13,286 18,432 3.4% -28.0% Witness, The MD, Mo-Fr 4,774 1,092 5,866 -7.1% -5.1% Cape Times MD, Mo-Fr 4,198 3,405 7,603 -17.3% -30.4% Daily News MD, Mo-Fr 4,065 2,963 7,028 -1.9% -15.2% Volksblad Mo-Fr 3,988 3,988 New Member Cape Argus MD, Mo-Fr 3,417 3,533 6,950 -18.9% -32.9% Son (Daily MD, Mo-Fr Changed Sector

Weekly newspapers

Of the eight weekly newspapers, three had increases on the previous quarter. As with the dailies, the increases were incremental, but the losses ran into double figures for most.

As with Q4 2023, Daily Maverick had an increase on the previous quarter and the prior year. The weekly continues its run of increases from Q1 2023 through to Q1 2024.

Publication Frequency Paid circulation Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Soccer Laduma Wkly, Wed 41,696 2 41,698 -13.5% -33.9% Ilanga 2xW, Mo&Th 24,825 24,825 1.0% -20.6% SON Weekly Wkly, Th 18,571 49 18,620 -5.1% Post, The Wkly, Wed 12,200 3,693 15,893 0.8% -10.7% Daily Maverick Wkly, Sat 9,161 1,662 10,823 4.8% 8.6% Mail & Guardian Wkly, Fr 6,048 6,048 -21.1% -20.7% Lesotho Times Wkly, Th 5,963 200 6,163 -10.8% -18.2% Voice, The Wkly, Fr 5,775 5,775 -9.9% -17.6%

Weekend newspapers

Of the 19 newspapers in this category, two, Daily Dispatch Weekend Edition –(formerly Saturday Dispatch) and Weekend Post ceased publishing.

The good news was slim, with only five newspapers showing an increase on the previous quarter and four an increase on the prior year. In general, the increases were below five percent.

Again as in other categories some of the decreases on the previous quarter were substantial.

Publication Frequency Paid circulation Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Sunday Nation Wkly, Sun 57,802 57,802 -1.3% -12.2% Sunday Times Wknd 57,515 3,244 60,759 -2.3% -34.0% Rapport Wknd 56,270 140 56,410 -1.8% -12.8% Burger, Die Saturday Wkly, Sat 34,704 639 35,343 2.2% -5.5% Beeld, Saturday Wkly, Sat 23,887 223 24,110 4.7% -7.3% Isolezwe ngeMpelaSonto Wknd 19,822 2 19,824 -4.7% 2.9% Ilanga LempelaSonto Wknd 15,011 15,011 -6.6% 1.5% Weekend Vision Wkly, Sun 13,054 100 13,154 27.7% 6.2% Sunday World Wknd 12,571 2,500 15,071 0.3% -32.4% Sunday Tribune Wkly, Sun 12,406 3,472 15,878 -4.9% -14.8% City Press Wknd 12,093 358 12,451 -1.9% -24.6% Citizen, The (Saturday Wkly, Sat 8,131 74 8,205 2.0% -12.8% Independent on Saturday Wkly, Sat 7,207 3,052 10,259 -7.7% -18.5% Weekend Witness Wkly, Sat 4,358 1,261 5,619 -0.8% 4.2% Weekend Argus Wknd 3,504 3,532 7,036 -23.7% -42.5% Saturday Star, The Wkly, Sat 3,425 2,950 6,375 -7.2% -22.8% Isolezwe ngeSonto Wkly, Sun Rebranded Daily Dispatch Weekend Edition (formerly Saturday Dispatch Wknd Ceased publishing Weekend Post Wknd Ceased Publishing

Local newspapers

The second largest category under newspapers, local newspapers had a majority of increases on the previous quarter compared to decreases. However many newspapers changed sector in this category. Only four newspapers showed an increase on the prior year

Publication Frequency Paid circulation Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Witbank News, Fri Wkly, Fr 21,091 21,091 4.3% 7.7% Observer Middelburg Wkly, Fr 18,633 18,633 4.0% 8.7% Lowvelder Wkly, Th 16,905 16,905 Changed Sector African Reporter Wkly, Fr 13,415 13,415 -0.4% -1.8% George Herald (Thursday Wkly, Th 8,467 8,467 0.5% -5.8% Mpumalanga News Wkly, Wed 7,770 7,770 5.8% 0.2% Paarl Post Wkly, Th 5,982 85 6,067 11.3% -8.2% The Kokstad Advertiser Mtly 5,029 5,721 10,750 Changed Sector Weslander, The Wkly, Th 4,795 194 4,989 15.9% -1.8% South Coast Herald incorporating Ugu District Wkly, Fr 4,783 1,538 6,321 Changed Sector Zululand Observer Weekend (Formerly Friday Wkly, Fr 4,193 490 4,683 -0.4% -10.9% Limpopo Mirror Wkly, Fr 3,669 3,669 0.6% -14.9% Mosselbay Advertiser Wkly, Fr 3,641 3,641 0.9% -10.9% Vaalweekblad Wkly, Th 2,703 2,703 -5.7% -6.6% Zululand Observer Monday Wkly, Mon 2,078 320 2,398 -2.1% -13.3% Observer Daller Wkly, Fr 1,568 1,568 Changed Sector South Cape Forum/Suid Kaap Forum Wkly, Th 1,394 1,394 0.9% -17.2% Die Pos Wkly, Fr 1,285 1,127 2,412 Changed Sector Knysna Plett Herald Wkly, Th 1,274 1,274 21.7% 9.4% Newcastle Advertiser Wkly, Fr 1,153 2,986 4,139 Changed Sector Talk of the Town Wkly, Fr 885 885 -14.2% -24.8% Streeknuus Wkly, Fr 873 873 5.3% -12.2% Zoutpansberger Wkly, Th 865 660 1,525 Changed Sector Ladysmith Gazette Wkly, Fr 833 1,887 2,720 Changed Sector Excelsior News / Nuus Wkly, Fr 817 1,925 2,742 Changed Sector Oudtshoorn Courant Wkly, Fr 812 812 -4.4% -5.6% Courier Wkly, Th 746 1,254 2,000 Changed Sector Graaff Reinet Advertiser Wkly, Th 726 726 7.4% -14.4% Vryheid Herald Wkly, Th 394 2,088 2,482 Changed Sector South Coast Herald-Mid South Coast Edition Wkly, Fr 27 6,016 6,043 Rebranded Worcester Standard Wkly, Th Rebranded Bosvelder Review Wkly, Fr Changed Sector Observer Daller Wkly, Fr Changed Sector

Free newspapers

The largest category under newspapers, free newspapers also had a large number of increases on the previous quarter. However these were small and there were also many free newspapers that, although they did not show a loss, showed no movement. There were no increases on the previous quarter above five percent.

Publication Frequency Total circulation % change quarter % change year Vuk'uzenzele Mtly 849,950 0.0% -5.6% PE Express Wkly, Wed 120,203 0.2% 0.2% Soweto Urban News Wkly, Th 109,100 0.0% 0.0% Sedibeng Ster Wkly, Th 90,980 0.0% 0.0% Plainsman Wkly, Wed 89,656 0.1% 0.1% City Vision Wkly, Th 85,000 0.0% Vukani Wkly, Wed 78,176 0.2% 0.2% Mthatha Express Wkly, Wed 70,002 0.0% 0.0% Tabletalk Wkly, Wed 67,964 0.2% 0.2% Merebank & Chatsworth Tabloid Wkly, Wed 64,980 0.0% 0.0% North Coast Rising Sun Wkly, Wed 64,860 0.0% 0.0% Randburg Sun Wkly, Th 60,185 0.1% 0.0% Rekord Centurion Wkly, Wed 60,139 0.5% 0.5% Phoenix Tabloid Wkly, Tue 55,980 0.0% 0.0% Athlone News Wkly, Wed 54,271 0.2% 0.2% Highway Mail Wkly, Fr 53,974 -0.1% 0.4% Kathorus Mail F 53,844 0.7% -0.3% The Springfield Weekly Gazette Wkly, Th 53,480 0.0% 1.9% Chatsworth Rising Sun Wkly, Tue 53,050 0.0% 0.0% Sandton Chronicle Wkly, Wed 50,122 0.3% -0.1% Thembisan F 49,655 1.7% 0.9% Southern Mail Wkly, Wed 48,973 0.2% 0.2% Kempton Express Wkly, Th 48,499 -0.3% -0.8% Southern Suburbs Tatler Wkly, Wed 47,358 0.3% 0.3% Roodepoort Record Wkly, Th 46,376 -0.2% -0.7% Bloemfontein Courant (formerly Krant Wkly, Th 44,890 0.0% 0.0% Overport Rising Sun Wkly, Th 44,850 0.0% 0.0% Bedfordview & Edenvale News Wkly, Wed 44,225 -0.9% -1.3% Boksburg Advertiser Wkly, Tue 43,199 0.2% 0.2% Rekord Far East Wkly, Tue 42,971 Tygerburger Mitchells Plain Wkly, Wed 41,802 Ster, South Wkly, Tue 41,460 0.0% 0.0% Bloemnuus Wkly, Th 41,046 -0.1% -1.6% Ethekwini Times Wkly, Fr 40,980 0.0% 0.0% Umlazi Times Wkly, Th 40,980 0.0% 0.0% Rosebank Killarney Gazette Wkly, Tue 40,831 -0.6% -0.7% Rekord North/Noord Wkly, Th 39,980 0.0% 0.1% Echo Eyethu Wkly, Th 39,948 0.0% Benoni City Times Wkly, Th 38,766 0.0% 2.0% Alberton Record Wkly, Wed 37,723 0.3% 0.1% Helderberg Gazette & District Mail Wkly, Wed 36,897 -0.1% -0.3% Fourways Review Wkly, Wed 36,834 0.3% 0.0% Rekord East/Oos Wkly, Tue 35,939 -54.5% -54.4% Noordkaap Bulletin Wkly, Th 35,316 0.1% 0.2% Vista Wkly, Th 35,245 -0.1% 0.0% Tongaat & Verulam Tabloid (former Northern Star Wkly, Tue 34,980 0.0% 0.0% North Coast Courier Wkly, Wed 34,914 -0.1% 16.8% South Coast Fever Wkly, Th 34,500 0.0% -0.9% Ridge Times Wkly, Tue 34,400 0.0% 0.0% Go & Express Wkly, Th 33,666 -8.2% -9.7% Rekord Moot Wkly, Th 33,570 0.0% 0.0% Ster, North Wkly, Tue 32,760 0.0% 0.0% Constantiaberg Bulletin Wkly, Wed 31,436 0.4% 0.4% Tygerburger Elsies-, Eersterivier & Ravensmead Wkly, Wed 31,033 0.0% False Bay Echo Wkly, Wed 30,999 0.4% 0.4% Atlantic Sun Wkly, Wed 30,914 0.4% 0.4% Standard Breederivier Gazette Wkly, Th 30,725 2.5% Northcliff & Melville Times Wkly, Tue 30,666 -0.4% -0.3% Bolander Wkly, Wed 30,581 0.4% 0.4% UD Express Wkly, Wed 30,177 0.6% 0.6% Tygerburger Table View Wkly, Wed 30,072 0.0% 0.0% Diamond Fields Advertiser Wkly, Fr 30,000 0.0% -25.0% Dolphin Coast Mail Wkly, Wed 29,960 0.0% 4.0% East Coast Mail Wkly, Wed 29,960 4.0% 4.0% Maritzburg Sun Wkly, Wed 29,956 0.0% 0.0% Public Eye Wkly, Th 29,952 0.0% 0.0% Rekord Mamelodi Wkly, Fr 29,950 0.0% 0.0% Rising Sun Lenasia Wkly, Wed 29,925 0.0% 0.0% Germiston City News Wkly, Tue 29,921 0.4% 0.6% Issue Mangaung Wkly, Wed 29,900 0.0% 0.0% Umlazi Eyethu Wkly, Fr 29,881 0.0% 0.0% Polokwane Observer Wkly, Th 29,753 0.0% 0.1% Rekord Noweto F 28,950 0.0% 0.0% Midrand Reporter Wkly, Th 28,365 0.1% 0.8% People s Post Athlone & Landsdowne Wkly, Tue 28,000 0.0% 0.0% Northglen News Wkly, Fr 27,436 -0.1% 0.3% Berea Mail Wkly, Fr 27,121 -0.1% 0.3% Roodepoort Northsider (FormerlyNorthside Chronicle Wkly, Th 26,668 0.5% -0.4% Krugersdorp News Wkly, Wed 26,475 0.0% 0.1% Springs Advertiser Wkly, Th 26,032 0.3% 0.9% Southern Courier Wkly, Tue 25,455 0.3% 1.0% People s Post Woodstock & City Wkly, Tue 25,000 0.0% 0.0% People s Post Grassy Park & Retreat Wkly, Tue 25,000 0.0% 0.0% Eikestadnuus Wkly, Th 24,207 1.3% 1.6% Intshonalanga Eyethu Wkly, Fr 23,780 0.0% 0.0% Tygerburger Durbanville Wkly, Wed 22,038 -0.2% 8.5% People s Post False Bay Wkly, Tue 22,000 0.0% 0.0% Xpress Times Wkly, Wed 21,980 0.0% 1.1% Issue, Eastern Free State Wkly, Th 21,900 0.0% 0.0% Comaro Chronicle Wkly, Wed 20,900 0.2% -0.4% Hermanus Times Wkly, Wed 20,787 -0.2% 0.5% Swartland Gazette (formerly Swartland Monitor Wkly, Tue 20,469 3.1% 6.4% Kouga Express Wkly, Th 20,314 1.6% 1.6% Rekord West News/Wes Nuus F 20,200 -0.1% 0.0% Express Wkly, Wed 20,002 -33.4% -41.3% Isolezwe IesiXhosa Wkly, Th 20,000 0.0% 0.0% People s Post Claremont/Rondebosch Wkly, Tue 20,000 0.0% 0.0% People s Post Constantia/Wynberg Wkly, Tue 20,000 0.0% 0.0% Heidelberg/Nigel Heraut Wkly, Wed 19,979 0.0% 1.7% Bonus Review Wkly, Wed 19,886 0.0% 0.0% Merebank Rising Sun Wkly, Tue 19,850 0.0% 0.0% Mid South Coast Rising Sun Wkly, Tue 19,850 0.0% 0.0% UGU Eyethu Wkly, Wed 19,850 0.0% 0.0% South Coast Sun Wkly, Fr 19,771 -0.5% 0.0% Lowvelder Express Wkly, Th 19,760 Tygerburger Bellville Wkly, Wed 19,343 -0.4% 0.3% Brakpan Herald Wkly, Fr 19,213 0.3% -0.7% Tygerburger Kuilsrivier Wkly, Wed 19,087 0.1% 0.1% Rekord Central/Sentraal F 18,500 0.0% 0.0% Tygerburger Brackenfell Wkly, Wed 18,268 0.2% -0.3% Randfontein / Westonaria Herald Wkly, Tue 18,234 -0.1% 0.2% TygerBurger De Grendel Wkly, Wed 18,115 0.0% 0.2% Steelburger News Wkly, Th 17,715 0.1% 0.1% Southlands Sun Wkly, Fr 17,693 -0.3% 0.2% TygerBurger Tyger Valley Wkly, Wed 17,094 0.0% 0.0% Tygerburger Milnerton Wkly, Wed 17,075 0.0% 0.1% Potchefstroom Herald Wkly, Fr 16,930 0.0% 0.0% Weskus Nuus F 15,541 0.2% 3.6% Tygerburger Kraaifontein Wkly, Wed 15,358 -0.2% -10.1% Representative Wkly, Mon 14,814 -20.7% -24.8% Alex News F 14,783 0.0% 0.0% Tygerburger Goodwood Wkly, Wed 14,074 0.0% 0.1% Tygerburger Parow Wkly, Wed 14,074 0.0% 0.1% Queensburgh News F 12,958 -0.3% 0.8% Vrystaat Kroon F 12,352 -0.7% -0.3% Village Talk Wkly, Wed 11,946 0.0% 0.0% Carletonville Herald Wkly, Fr 11,930 -0.5% 0.2% Highvelder, The Wkly, Fr 11,790 0.3% 0.3% Daily Sun On the GO - EC Wkly, Th 10,995 0.0% 0.0% Herrie Wkly, Th 10,255 -7.9% -19.8% Uthukela Eyethu Wkly, Th 9,995 0.1% 2.9% Greytown Gazette Wkly, Mon 9,885 -1.0% -1.0% Hazyview Herald F 9,795 0.0% 0.0% Daily Sun On the GO - FS Wkly, Th 7,995 0.0% 0.0% Ystervark Wkly, Th 7,925 0.0% 0.0% Corridor Express F 7,720 Observer Express Wkly, Fr 7,715 Parys Gazette Wkly, Fr 7,480 0.0% 0.0% Sentinel News Wkly, Wed 7,265 1.7% 1.7% Daily Sun On the GO - KZN Wkly, Th 5,995 0.0% 0.0% Capricorn Voice Q 5,885 0.0% 0.1% Daily Sun On the GO - WC Wkly, Th 4,995 0.0% 0.0% The Hilton Mtly 4,960 0.0% 0.0% Free State Sun Wkly, Th 4,937 0.0% 0.0% Northern Review Weekend Wkly, Fr 4,836 0.0% -0.3% Standerton Advertiser Wkly, Tue 4,750 0.0% 0.0% Bosvelder Review Wkly, Th 2,882 1.8% Estcourt Wkly, Tue 2,498 3.3% Corridor Gazette F 1,760 -81.9% -81.9% Maluti News Wkly, Fr 1,595 0.0% -36.1% IDISKI TIMES Wkly, Tue Terminated YOUReThekwini Mtly Resigned Breederivier Gazette Wkly, Wed Rebranded City Vision (Khayalitsha Wkly, Th Rebranded City Vision (Langa/Gugulethu Wkly, Th Rebranded City Vision (Lwandle / Nomzamo) former Kasi Vision Helderberg Wkly, Th Rebranded Maritzburg Echo Wkly, Th Rebranded Msunduzi Eyethu (former Edendale Wkly, Th Rebranded People s Post Mitchells Plain Wkly, Tue Rebranded Tygerburger Eersterivier/Blue Downs Wkly, Wed Rebranded Tygerburger Elsiesrivier & Ravensmead Wkly, Wed Rebranded Eyethu Bay Watch (Formerly Baywatch Wkly, Wed No Submission Northern Eyethu Mtly No Submission Zululand Eyethu (formerly Eshowe Watch Mtly No Submission Mpumalanga Mirror F No Issue Coastal Weekly Wkly, Th Ceased Publishing Stanger Weekly Wkly, Wed Ceased Publishing Umgungundlovu Eyethu (former Umngeni F Ceased publishing

(Tables by Bizcommunity, Andre Rademan.)