Newspapers: ABC Q1 2024: The slow steady downward trickle continues

Despite this decline, the newspaper sector has demonstrated relative stability this quarter.
Overall (newspapers and magazines) there has been a 7.5% decline year-on-year in the ABC circulation figures for the first quarter of 2024.
This, says the ABC, underscores the ongoing economic challenges and shifts in consumer behaviours impacting the media industry.
"The current economic climate, coupled with the evolving preferences of consumers, has led to reduced discretionary spending on media. This, along with the growing prominence of digital platforms and alternative information sources, continues to reshape how audiences engage with media, posing particular hurdles for traditional print media outlets," says a statement by the ABC on the release of the Q1 2024 results.
Five dailies had an increase over the previous quarter. There were no increases over the prior year. Isolezwe had the only increase on the previous quarter that was above five percent. Most of the increases were incremental.
Unfortunately the same cannot be said of the decreases on the previous quarter with losses from Business Day (and Times of Swaziland, which falls outside of South Africa), The Witness and Daily Sun over five percent. The Cape Argus and Cape Times’ losses were in double figures.
|Publication
|Frequency
|Paid circulation
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Daily Nation
|MD, Mo-Sat
|56,193
|56,193
|0.2%
|-11.0%
|Burger, Die Daily
|MD, Mo-Fr
|23,511
|650
|24,161
|-7.5%
|-12.4%
|Beeld, Daily
|MD, Mo-Fr
|18,777
|592
|19,369
|1.9%
|-7.9%
|Bukedde
|MD, Mo-Sat
|18,474
|18,474
|-2.8%
|-6.9%
|Isolezwe
|MD, Mo-Fr
|17,754
|2,499
|20,253
|6.5%
|-18.8%
|New Vision
|MD, Mo-Fr
|15,800
|106
|15,906
|1.9%
|-4.3%
|Sowetan
|Mo-Fr
|14,853
|2,344
|17,197
|-3.8%
|-30.6%
|Citizen, The (Daily
|MD, Mo-Fr
|13,426
|9,006
|22,432
|-2.1%
|-8.2%
|Daily Sun
|Mo-Fr
|11,696
|193
|11,889
|-5.8%
|-49.2%
|Times of Swaziland
|MD, Mo-Fr
|10,888
|10,888
|-8.0%
|-18.1%
|Business Day
|MD, Mo-Fr
|10,385
|1,926
|12,311
|-9.5%
|-15.3%
|Daily Dispatch
|MD, Mo-Fr
|9,850
|175
|10,025
|-0.7%
|-6.9%
|Herald, The
|MD, Mo-Fr
|9,515
|509
|10,024
|0.0%
|-8.4%
|Mercury, The
|MD, Mo-Fr
|5,661
|3,083
|8,744
|-3.6%
|-17.6%
|Star, The
|MD, Mo-Fr
|5,146
|13,286
|18,432
|3.4%
|-28.0%
|Witness, The
|MD, Mo-Fr
|4,774
|1,092
|5,866
|-7.1%
|-5.1%
|Cape Times
|MD, Mo-Fr
|4,198
|3,405
|7,603
|-17.3%
|-30.4%
|Daily News
|MD, Mo-Fr
|4,065
|2,963
|7,028
|-1.9%
|-15.2%
|Volksblad
|Mo-Fr
|3,988
|3,988
|New Member
|Cape Argus
|MD, Mo-Fr
|3,417
|3,533
|6,950
|-18.9%
|-32.9%
|Son (Daily
|MD, Mo-Fr
|Changed Sector
Of the eight weekly newspapers, three had increases on the previous quarter. As with the dailies, the increases were incremental, but the losses ran into double figures for most.
As with Q4 2023, Daily Maverick had an increase on the previous quarter and the prior year. The weekly continues its run of increases from Q1 2023 through to Q1 2024.
|Publication
|Frequency
|Paid circulation
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Soccer Laduma
|Wkly, Wed
|41,696
|2
|41,698
|-13.5%
|-33.9%
|Ilanga
|2xW, Mo&Th
|24,825
|24,825
|1.0%
|-20.6%
|SON Weekly
|Wkly, Th
|18,571
|49
|18,620
|-5.1%
|Post, The
|Wkly, Wed
|12,200
|3,693
|15,893
|0.8%
|-10.7%
|Daily Maverick
|Wkly, Sat
|9,161
|1,662
|10,823
|4.8%
|8.6%
|Mail & Guardian
|Wkly, Fr
|6,048
|6,048
|-21.1%
|-20.7%
|Lesotho Times
|Wkly, Th
|5,963
|200
|6,163
|-10.8%
|-18.2%
|Voice, The
|Wkly, Fr
|5,775
|5,775
|-9.9%
|-17.6%
Of the 19 newspapers in this category, two, Daily Dispatch Weekend Edition –(formerly Saturday Dispatch) and Weekend Post ceased publishing.
The good news was slim, with only five newspapers showing an increase on the previous quarter and four an increase on the prior year. In general, the increases were below five percent.
Again as in other categories some of the decreases on the previous quarter were substantial.
|Publication
|Frequency
|Paid circulation
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Sunday Nation
|Wkly, Sun
|57,802
|57,802
|-1.3%
|-12.2%
|Sunday Times
|Wknd
|57,515
|3,244
|60,759
|-2.3%
|-34.0%
|Rapport
|Wknd
|56,270
|140
|56,410
|-1.8%
|-12.8%
|Burger, Die Saturday
|Wkly, Sat
|34,704
|639
|35,343
|2.2%
|-5.5%
|Beeld, Saturday
|Wkly, Sat
|23,887
|223
|24,110
|4.7%
|-7.3%
|Isolezwe ngeMpelaSonto
|Wknd
|19,822
|2
|19,824
|-4.7%
|2.9%
|Ilanga LempelaSonto
|Wknd
|15,011
|15,011
|-6.6%
|1.5%
|Weekend Vision
|Wkly, Sun
|13,054
|100
|13,154
|27.7%
|6.2%
|Sunday World
|Wknd
|12,571
|2,500
|15,071
|0.3%
|-32.4%
|Sunday Tribune
|Wkly, Sun
|12,406
|3,472
|15,878
|-4.9%
|-14.8%
|City Press
|Wknd
|12,093
|358
|12,451
|-1.9%
|-24.6%
|Citizen, The (Saturday
|Wkly, Sat
|8,131
|74
|8,205
|2.0%
|-12.8%
|Independent on Saturday
|Wkly, Sat
|7,207
|3,052
|10,259
|-7.7%
|-18.5%
|Weekend Witness
|Wkly, Sat
|4,358
|1,261
|5,619
|-0.8%
|4.2%
|Weekend Argus
|Wknd
|3,504
|3,532
|7,036
|-23.7%
|-42.5%
|Saturday Star, The
|Wkly, Sat
|3,425
|2,950
|6,375
|-7.2%
|-22.8%
|Isolezwe ngeSonto
|Wkly, Sun
|Rebranded
|Daily Dispatch Weekend Edition (formerly Saturday Dispatch
|Wknd
|Ceased publishing
|Weekend Post
|Wknd
|Ceased Publishing
The second largest category under newspapers, local newspapers had a majority of increases on the previous quarter compared to decreases. However many newspapers changed sector in this category. Only four newspapers showed an increase on the prior year
|Publication
|Frequency
|Paid circulation
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Witbank News, Fri
|Wkly, Fr
|21,091
|21,091
|4.3%
|7.7%
|Observer Middelburg
|Wkly, Fr
|18,633
|18,633
|4.0%
|8.7%
|Lowvelder
|Wkly, Th
|16,905
|16,905
|Changed Sector
|African Reporter
|Wkly, Fr
|13,415
|13,415
|-0.4%
|-1.8%
|George Herald (Thursday
|Wkly, Th
|8,467
|8,467
|0.5%
|-5.8%
|Mpumalanga News
|Wkly, Wed
|7,770
|7,770
|5.8%
|0.2%
|Paarl Post
|Wkly, Th
|5,982
|85
|6,067
|11.3%
|-8.2%
|The Kokstad Advertiser
|Mtly
|5,029
|5,721
|10,750
|Changed Sector
|Weslander, The
|Wkly, Th
|4,795
|194
|4,989
|15.9%
|-1.8%
|South Coast Herald incorporating Ugu District
|Wkly, Fr
|4,783
|1,538
|6,321
|Changed Sector
|Zululand Observer Weekend (Formerly Friday
|Wkly, Fr
|4,193
|490
|4,683
|-0.4%
|-10.9%
|Limpopo Mirror
|Wkly, Fr
|3,669
|3,669
|0.6%
|-14.9%
|Mosselbay Advertiser
|Wkly, Fr
|3,641
|3,641
|0.9%
|-10.9%
|Vaalweekblad
|Wkly, Th
|2,703
|2,703
|-5.7%
|-6.6%
|Zululand Observer Monday
|Wkly, Mon
|2,078
|320
|2,398
|-2.1%
|-13.3%
|Observer Daller
|Wkly, Fr
|1,568
|1,568
|Changed Sector
|South Cape Forum/Suid Kaap Forum
|Wkly, Th
|1,394
|1,394
|0.9%
|-17.2%
|Die Pos
|Wkly, Fr
|1,285
|1,127
|2,412
|Changed Sector
|Knysna Plett Herald
|Wkly, Th
|1,274
|1,274
|21.7%
|9.4%
|Newcastle Advertiser
|Wkly, Fr
|1,153
|2,986
|4,139
|Changed Sector
|Talk of the Town
|Wkly, Fr
|885
|885
|-14.2%
|-24.8%
|Streeknuus
|Wkly, Fr
|873
|873
|5.3%
|-12.2%
|Zoutpansberger
|Wkly, Th
|865
|660
|1,525
|Changed Sector
|Ladysmith Gazette
|Wkly, Fr
|833
|1,887
|2,720
|Changed Sector
|Excelsior News / Nuus
|Wkly, Fr
|817
|1,925
|2,742
|Changed Sector
|Oudtshoorn Courant
|Wkly, Fr
|812
|812
|-4.4%
|-5.6%
|Courier
|Wkly, Th
|746
|1,254
|2,000
|Changed Sector
|Graaff Reinet Advertiser
|Wkly, Th
|726
|726
|7.4%
|-14.4%
|Vryheid Herald
|Wkly, Th
|394
|2,088
|2,482
|Changed Sector
|South Coast Herald-Mid South Coast Edition
|Wkly, Fr
|27
|6,016
|6,043
|Rebranded
|Worcester Standard
|Wkly, Th
|Rebranded
|Bosvelder Review
|Wkly, Fr
|Changed Sector
|Observer Daller
|Wkly, Fr
|Changed Sector
The largest category under newspapers, free newspapers also had a large number of increases on the previous quarter. However these were small and there were also many free newspapers that, although they did not show a loss, showed no movement. There were no increases on the previous quarter above five percent.
|Publication
|Frequency
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Vuk'uzenzele
|Mtly
|849,950
|0.0%
|-5.6%
|PE Express
|Wkly, Wed
|120,203
|0.2%
|0.2%
|Soweto Urban News
|Wkly, Th
|109,100
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Sedibeng Ster
|Wkly, Th
|90,980
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Plainsman
|Wkly, Wed
|89,656
|0.1%
|0.1%
|City Vision
|Wkly, Th
|85,000
|0.0%
|Vukani
|Wkly, Wed
|78,176
|0.2%
|0.2%
|Mthatha Express
|Wkly, Wed
|70,002
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Tabletalk
|Wkly, Wed
|67,964
|0.2%
|0.2%
|Merebank & Chatsworth Tabloid
|Wkly, Wed
|64,980
|0.0%
|0.0%
|North Coast Rising Sun
|Wkly, Wed
|64,860
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Randburg Sun
|Wkly, Th
|60,185
|0.1%
|0.0%
|Rekord Centurion
|Wkly, Wed
|60,139
|0.5%
|0.5%
|Phoenix Tabloid
|Wkly, Tue
|55,980
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Athlone News
|Wkly, Wed
|54,271
|0.2%
|0.2%
|Highway Mail
|Wkly, Fr
|53,974
|-0.1%
|0.4%
|Kathorus Mail
|F
|53,844
|0.7%
|-0.3%
|The Springfield Weekly Gazette
|Wkly, Th
|53,480
|0.0%
|1.9%
|Chatsworth Rising Sun
|Wkly, Tue
|53,050
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Sandton Chronicle
|Wkly, Wed
|50,122
|0.3%
|-0.1%
|Thembisan
|F
|49,655
|1.7%
|0.9%
|Southern Mail
|Wkly, Wed
|48,973
|0.2%
|0.2%
|Kempton Express
|Wkly, Th
|48,499
|-0.3%
|-0.8%
|Southern Suburbs Tatler
|Wkly, Wed
|47,358
|0.3%
|0.3%
|Roodepoort Record
|Wkly, Th
|46,376
|-0.2%
|-0.7%
|Bloemfontein Courant (formerly Krant
|Wkly, Th
|44,890
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Overport Rising Sun
|Wkly, Th
|44,850
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Bedfordview & Edenvale News
|Wkly, Wed
|44,225
|-0.9%
|-1.3%
|Boksburg Advertiser
|Wkly, Tue
|43,199
|0.2%
|0.2%
|Rekord Far East
|Wkly, Tue
|42,971
|Tygerburger Mitchells Plain
|Wkly, Wed
|41,802
|Ster, South
|Wkly, Tue
|41,460
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Bloemnuus
|Wkly, Th
|41,046
|-0.1%
|-1.6%
|Ethekwini Times
|Wkly, Fr
|40,980
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Umlazi Times
|Wkly, Th
|40,980
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Rosebank Killarney Gazette
|Wkly, Tue
|40,831
|-0.6%
|-0.7%
|Rekord North/Noord
|Wkly, Th
|39,980
|0.0%
|0.1%
|Echo Eyethu
|Wkly, Th
|39,948
|0.0%
|Benoni City Times
|Wkly, Th
|38,766
|0.0%
|2.0%
|Alberton Record
|Wkly, Wed
|37,723
|0.3%
|0.1%
|Helderberg Gazette & District Mail
|Wkly, Wed
|36,897
|-0.1%
|-0.3%
|Fourways Review
|Wkly, Wed
|36,834
|0.3%
|0.0%
|Rekord East/Oos
|Wkly, Tue
|35,939
|-54.5%
|-54.4%
|Noordkaap Bulletin
|Wkly, Th
|35,316
|0.1%
|0.2%
|Vista
|Wkly, Th
|35,245
|-0.1%
|0.0%
|Tongaat & Verulam Tabloid (former Northern Star
|Wkly, Tue
|34,980
|0.0%
|0.0%
|North Coast Courier
|Wkly, Wed
|34,914
|-0.1%
|16.8%
|South Coast Fever
|Wkly, Th
|34,500
|0.0%
|-0.9%
|Ridge Times
|Wkly, Tue
|34,400
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Go & Express
|Wkly, Th
|33,666
|-8.2%
|-9.7%
|Rekord Moot
|Wkly, Th
|33,570
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Ster, North
|Wkly, Tue
|32,760
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Constantiaberg Bulletin
|Wkly, Wed
|31,436
|0.4%
|0.4%
|Tygerburger Elsies-, Eersterivier & Ravensmead
|Wkly, Wed
|31,033
|0.0%
|False Bay Echo
|Wkly, Wed
|30,999
|0.4%
|0.4%
|Atlantic Sun
|Wkly, Wed
|30,914
|0.4%
|0.4%
|Standard Breederivier Gazette
|Wkly, Th
|30,725
|2.5%
|Northcliff & Melville Times
|Wkly, Tue
|30,666
|-0.4%
|-0.3%
|Bolander
|Wkly, Wed
|30,581
|0.4%
|0.4%
|UD Express
|Wkly, Wed
|30,177
|0.6%
|0.6%
|Tygerburger Table View
|Wkly, Wed
|30,072
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Diamond Fields Advertiser
|Wkly, Fr
|30,000
|0.0%
|-25.0%
|Dolphin Coast Mail
|Wkly, Wed
|29,960
|0.0%
|4.0%
|East Coast Mail
|Wkly, Wed
|29,960
|4.0%
|4.0%
|Maritzburg Sun
|Wkly, Wed
|29,956
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Public Eye
|Wkly, Th
|29,952
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Rekord Mamelodi
|Wkly, Fr
|29,950
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Rising Sun Lenasia
|Wkly, Wed
|29,925
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Germiston City News
|Wkly, Tue
|29,921
|0.4%
|0.6%
|Issue Mangaung
|Wkly, Wed
|29,900
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Umlazi Eyethu
|Wkly, Fr
|29,881
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Polokwane Observer
|Wkly, Th
|29,753
|0.0%
|0.1%
|Rekord Noweto
|F
|28,950
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Midrand Reporter
|Wkly, Th
|28,365
|0.1%
|0.8%
|People s Post Athlone & Landsdowne
|Wkly, Tue
|28,000
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Northglen News
|Wkly, Fr
|27,436
|-0.1%
|0.3%
|Berea Mail
|Wkly, Fr
|27,121
|-0.1%
|0.3%
|Roodepoort Northsider (FormerlyNorthside Chronicle
|Wkly, Th
|26,668
|0.5%
|-0.4%
|Krugersdorp News
|Wkly, Wed
|26,475
|0.0%
|0.1%
|Springs Advertiser
|Wkly, Th
|26,032
|0.3%
|0.9%
|Southern Courier
|Wkly, Tue
|25,455
|0.3%
|1.0%
|People s Post Woodstock & City
|Wkly, Tue
|25,000
|0.0%
|0.0%
|People s Post Grassy Park & Retreat
|Wkly, Tue
|25,000
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Eikestadnuus
|Wkly, Th
|24,207
|1.3%
|1.6%
|Intshonalanga Eyethu
|Wkly, Fr
|23,780
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Tygerburger Durbanville
|Wkly, Wed
|22,038
|-0.2%
|8.5%
|People s Post False Bay
|Wkly, Tue
|22,000
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Xpress Times
|Wkly, Wed
|21,980
|0.0%
|1.1%
|Issue, Eastern Free State
|Wkly, Th
|21,900
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Comaro Chronicle
|Wkly, Wed
|20,900
|0.2%
|-0.4%
|Hermanus Times
|Wkly, Wed
|20,787
|-0.2%
|0.5%
|Swartland Gazette (formerly Swartland Monitor
|Wkly, Tue
|20,469
|3.1%
|6.4%
|Kouga Express
|Wkly, Th
|20,314
|1.6%
|1.6%
|Rekord West News/Wes Nuus
|F
|20,200
|-0.1%
|0.0%
|Express
|Wkly, Wed
|20,002
|-33.4%
|-41.3%
|Isolezwe IesiXhosa
|Wkly, Th
|20,000
|0.0%
|0.0%
|People s Post Claremont/Rondebosch
|Wkly, Tue
|20,000
|0.0%
|0.0%
|People s Post Constantia/Wynberg
|Wkly, Tue
|20,000
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Heidelberg/Nigel Heraut
|Wkly, Wed
|19,979
|0.0%
|1.7%
|Bonus Review
|Wkly, Wed
|19,886
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Merebank Rising Sun
|Wkly, Tue
|19,850
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Mid South Coast Rising Sun
|Wkly, Tue
|19,850
|0.0%
|0.0%
|UGU Eyethu
|Wkly, Wed
|19,850
|0.0%
|0.0%
|South Coast Sun
|Wkly, Fr
|19,771
|-0.5%
|0.0%
|Lowvelder Express
|Wkly, Th
|19,760
|Tygerburger Bellville
|Wkly, Wed
|19,343
|-0.4%
|0.3%
|Brakpan Herald
|Wkly, Fr
|19,213
|0.3%
|-0.7%
|Tygerburger Kuilsrivier
|Wkly, Wed
|19,087
|0.1%
|0.1%
|Rekord Central/Sentraal
|F
|18,500
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Tygerburger Brackenfell
|Wkly, Wed
|18,268
|0.2%
|-0.3%
|Randfontein / Westonaria Herald
|Wkly, Tue
|18,234
|-0.1%
|0.2%
|TygerBurger De Grendel
|Wkly, Wed
|18,115
|0.0%
|0.2%
|Steelburger News
|Wkly, Th
|17,715
|0.1%
|0.1%
|Southlands Sun
|Wkly, Fr
|17,693
|-0.3%
|0.2%
|TygerBurger Tyger Valley
|Wkly, Wed
|17,094
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Tygerburger Milnerton
|Wkly, Wed
|17,075
|0.0%
|0.1%
|Potchefstroom Herald
|Wkly, Fr
|16,930
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Weskus Nuus
|F
|15,541
|0.2%
|3.6%
|Tygerburger Kraaifontein
|Wkly, Wed
|15,358
|-0.2%
|-10.1%
|Representative
|Wkly, Mon
|14,814
|-20.7%
|-24.8%
|Alex News
|F
|14,783
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Tygerburger Goodwood
|Wkly, Wed
|14,074
|0.0%
|0.1%
|Tygerburger Parow
|Wkly, Wed
|14,074
|0.0%
|0.1%
|Queensburgh News
|F
|12,958
|-0.3%
|0.8%
|Vrystaat Kroon
|F
|12,352
|-0.7%
|-0.3%
|Village Talk
|Wkly, Wed
|11,946
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Carletonville Herald
|Wkly, Fr
|11,930
|-0.5%
|0.2%
|Highvelder, The
|Wkly, Fr
|11,790
|0.3%
|0.3%
|Daily Sun On the GO - EC
|Wkly, Th
|10,995
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Herrie
|Wkly, Th
|10,255
|-7.9%
|-19.8%
|Uthukela Eyethu
|Wkly, Th
|9,995
|0.1%
|2.9%
|Greytown Gazette
|Wkly, Mon
|9,885
|-1.0%
|-1.0%
|Hazyview Herald
|F
|9,795
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Daily Sun On the GO - FS
|Wkly, Th
|7,995
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Ystervark
|Wkly, Th
|7,925
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Corridor Express
|F
|7,720
|Observer Express
|Wkly, Fr
|7,715
|Parys Gazette
|Wkly, Fr
|7,480
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Sentinel News
|Wkly, Wed
|7,265
|1.7%
|1.7%
|Daily Sun On the GO - KZN
|Wkly, Th
|5,995
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Capricorn Voice
|Q
|5,885
|0.0%
|0.1%
|Daily Sun On the GO - WC
|Wkly, Th
|4,995
|0.0%
|0.0%
|The Hilton
|Mtly
|4,960
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Free State Sun
|Wkly, Th
|4,937
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Northern Review Weekend
|Wkly, Fr
|4,836
|0.0%
|-0.3%
|Standerton Advertiser
|Wkly, Tue
|4,750
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Bosvelder Review
|Wkly, Th
|2,882
|1.8%
|Estcourt
|Wkly, Tue
|2,498
|3.3%
|Corridor Gazette
|F
|1,760
|-81.9%
|-81.9%
|Maluti News
|Wkly, Fr
|1,595
|0.0%
|-36.1%
|IDISKI TIMES
|Wkly, Tue
|Terminated
|YOUReThekwini
|Mtly
|Resigned
|Breederivier Gazette
|Wkly, Wed
|Rebranded
|City Vision (Khayalitsha
|Wkly, Th
|Rebranded
|City Vision (Langa/Gugulethu
|Wkly, Th
|Rebranded
|City Vision (Lwandle / Nomzamo) former Kasi Vision Helderberg
|Wkly, Th
|Rebranded
|Maritzburg Echo
|Wkly, Th
|Rebranded
|Msunduzi Eyethu (former Edendale
|Wkly, Th
|Rebranded
|People s Post Mitchells Plain
|Wkly, Tue
|Rebranded
|Tygerburger Eersterivier/Blue Downs
|Wkly, Wed
|Rebranded
|Tygerburger Elsiesrivier & Ravensmead
|Wkly, Wed
|Rebranded
|Eyethu Bay Watch (Formerly Baywatch
|Wkly, Wed
|No Submission
|Northern Eyethu
|Mtly
|No Submission
|Zululand Eyethu (formerly Eshowe Watch
|Mtly
|No Submission
|Mpumalanga Mirror
|F
|No Issue
|Coastal Weekly
|Wkly, Th
|Ceased Publishing
|Stanger Weekly
|Wkly, Wed
|Ceased Publishing
|Umgungundlovu Eyethu (former Umngeni
|F
|Ceased publishing
(Tables by Bizcommunity, Andre Rademan.)