Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Broad MediaDentsuAlgoa FMMscsportsLevergyThe Walt Disney Company AfricaRogerwilcoJoe PublicTopco MediaeMediaBrandMappAdvertising Media ForumDomains.co.zaHumanzHellopeterEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Magazines News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

The Weekly Update EP:06 Chris Hattingh Breaks Down NHI, The New Bills & Laws Being Passed

The Weekly Update EP:06 Chris Hattingh Breaks Down NHI, The New Bills & Laws Being Passed

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Magazines: ABC Q1 2024: Notable growth

    23 May 2024
    23 May 2024
    The Audit Bureau of Circulations of South Africa (ABC) circulation figures for Q1 2024 for magazines have been released, with a notable 7.6% growth in this period.
    Source: © TV with Thinus The Audit Bureau of Circulations of South Africa (ABC) has released the Q1 for magazines
    Source: © TV with Thinus TV with Thinus The Audit Bureau of Circulations of South Africa (ABC) has released the Q1 for magazines

    It's important to highlight that the inclusion of digital-only publications in these figures is a significant factor contributing to the observed trends in overall circulation.

    However, this growth in the magazine sector comes when the overall first quarter of 2024 circulation figures indicate a 7.5% year-on-year decline, with newspapers declining in this quarter.

    Source: © Nations Online The Audit Bureau of Circulations of South Africa (ABC) has released the Q1 for newspapers
    Newspapers: ABC Q1 2024: The slow steady downward trickle continues

      1 hour

    This decline underscores the ongoing economic challenges and shifts in consumer behaviours impacting the media industry.

    Image: Bizcommunity., Lesley Svenson. The ABC audited circulation figures show a significant annual decline of 12% for the magazine sector
    ABC Q4 2023: Magazines: Sporting events fuel growth despite overall magazine circulation decline

      21 Feb 2024

    Consumer magazines

    A better performance from this category. The Travel, Tourism & Hospitality sector had four of its five publications increase on the previous quarter.

    In a reversal from Q4 2023, Glamour is the star performer in the Women’s General sector. In the Male sector, GQ also showed a good increase on the previous quarter.

    The Home sector also saw some good increases, with four members increasing on the previous quarter.

    Bruidsgids is a new member in the Women’s Special sector.

    Arts, Culture and Heritage
    PublicationFrequencyFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
    Jewish LifeMtly8,4508,4500.0%-2.1%
    Business and News
    BusinessBriefAltM0No Issue
    Financial MailWkly, Fr1,25415,4473.7%11.2%
    Forbes AfricaAltM4,83111,3297.2%15.5%
    SA Real Estate Investor MagazineMtly16,41516,415Changed Sector
    The Big Issue MagazineMtly124,936-28.3%-11.9%
    Conservation and Wildlife
    African BirdlifeAltM1,6537,538-1.5%No Submission
    Family Interest
    HuisgenootWkly, Th2,42286,9311.1%-14.5%
    LIG11xA012,6170.1%-13.5%
    Plus 506xA6155,74521.9%7.7%
    The Crest7xA0Discontinued
    The Ridge8xA0Discontinued
    YouWkly, Th1,65142,823-0.7%-17.1%
    Farming
    Farmer's WeeklyWkly, Fr3085,064-13.1%-20.1%
    Grond tot MondQ32,48232,4820.0%6.8%
    LandbouweekbladWkly, Th25914,243-1.4%21.1%
    MarktoeMtly14,00314,0031.3%-12.1%
    Health & Wellbeing
    Grow to Eat3xA0No Issue
    Home
    Conde Nast House & GardenMtly0No Issue
    Essential Flavours4xA6,0696,936New Member
    Food&Home MagazineQ3,50614,3651.7%7.4%
    Lose ItQ1208,813No Issue21.7%
    SA Home Owner11xA5,30916,6533.8%-15.4%
    Sarie Kos / FoodQ2010,203-6.9%-19.9%
    The Gardener / Die TuinierMtly3,65723,60923.0%-11.4%
    Tuis Home8xA1,92160,29912.7%-3.2%
    Visi6xA7159,622-1.5%-20.5%
    Leisure
    Life & Style4xA0Resigned
    Male
    GQ5xA2,3853,63421.0%-33.1%
    Men's Health6xA0Terminated
    Motoring
    CarMtly8,44332,1450.0%-20.7%
    Driven MagazineMtly6,6376,6370.6%-13.2%
    Parenting
    Baba & KleuterQ5699,782No Issue6.9%
    Baby's and BeyondQ7,4119,770-0.4%-0.8%
    Your Pregnancy and BabyAltM1,9655,2068.5%-8.1%
    Sport and Hobby
    Compleat GolferMtly4,1597,556-29.9%-17.4%
    SA RugbyMtly2,7665,558-27.9%-41.4%
    Travel, Tourism & Hospitality
    Cape Etc3xA4,8107,536No Issue3.1%
    GetawayMtly2,74012,1101.3%-10.3%
    go! Drive & Camp and Weg! Ry & SleepAltM6322,10910.7%-12.4%
    Weg / Go PlattelandQ73715,5342.8%-4.5%
    Weg/GoAltM1,41542,58910.8%5.6%
    Woman's General
    BONA MagazineMtly2,16613,3240.3%-16.8%
    FairladyAltM22025,707-1.9%-11.2%
    Garden & Home MagazineMtly3,96113,247-6.5%-12.4%
    GlamourQ7,52312,68861.2%-10.6%
    KuierF17043,938-9.7%-14.2%
    Rooi Rose MagazineMtly7,54829,2080.0%-1.0%
    SarieAltM2,68455,513-1.8%0.9%
    True LoveAltM33711,186-5.5%3.5%
    Women & Home MagazineMtly4,86522,3120.7%-23.3%
    Women's Health6xA0Terminated
    Woman's Special
    BruidsgidsAnn0New Member

    B2B magazines

    Except for the Agricultural sector, which has three of its five publications showing increases on the previous quarter, the B2B category only had sprinkles of increases, most of which were incremental.

    Stockfarm and Veeplaas are standouts in the Agricultural sector and in the B2B category as a whole. MIMS in the Health and Wellbeing sector had big gains.

    Agricultural
    PublicationFrequencyFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
    OVK Nuus/News4xA4,7754,7751.5%0.4%
    SA Graan / GrainMtly19,98519,985-5.0%-4.5%
    StockfarmMtly7,62111,49521.3%63.4%
    VeeplaasMtly7,98112,07739.3%58.0%
    WinelandMtly3,1053,165-0.3%-1.0%
    Architecture
    Floors in Africa7xA13,77413,774Changed Sector
    Leading Architect & DesignAltM5,0525,100-10.6%-24.6%
    SA Building ReviewAnn8,6169,437No Issue0.3%
    To Build4xA8,7899,8200.3%0.7%
    Walls & roofs in Africa7xA13,77413,774Changed Sector
    Automotive
    SA TreadsQ5,2665,266Changed Sector
    Civil Construction
    Civil EngineeringMtly12,84912,849Changed Sector
    Construction WorldMtly16,94116,941-2.4%2.6%
    IMIESA11xA10,72710,727-14.2%-15.1%
    Communications
    SA ProfileAnn8,7269,838No Issue0.7%
    ServiceQ4,9704,970No Issue0.2%
    Electrical Engineering
    Electricity & ControlMtly10,57110,571-16.0%-21.3%
    ESI AfricaQ0No Issue
    Sparks Electrical NewsMtly14,92114,921-1.3%5.4%
    Engineering - Other
    Capital Equipment NewsMtly13,67913,679-1.0%6.7%
    DataweekMtly2,8552,8552.5%2.0%
    MechChem AfricaAltM10,79510,795-0.5%5.7%
    Motion ControlQ1,7131,713-7.6%-18.9%
    Plumbing AfricaMtly10,91110,955-16.9%-2.2%
    Refrigeration and AirconditioningMtly6,1766,183-22.8%-11.0%
    SA Instrumentation & ControlMtly4,0334,033-0.3%-8.6%
    Water & Sanitation AfricaAltM8,6798,679No Issue8.6%
    Health and Wellbeing
    Fire ProtectionQ0281Changed Sector
    Hi-Tech Security Solutions8xA3,9383,9381.3%-7.9%
    Medical Chronicle11xA25,04925,049-10.0%-8.9%
    MIMSMtly4133,387126.6%-8.7%
    Modern Medicine MagazineAltM3,2493,713-7.5%-2.6%
    South African Pharmaceutical & Cosmetic Review11xA2,6212,625-11.9%-10.2%
    The Specialist Forum Journal11xA19,26019,260-18.4%65.4%
    Hospitality, Catering and Tourism
    MeetingsAltM0Resigned
    Industry
    Analytical ReporterAltM4,2094,209-16.6%-23.8%
    Cold Link AfricaAltM2,6232,624-27.4%-36.0%
    Free State BusinessAnn0No Issue
    Lighting in DesignQ7,8097,809-0.2%5.5%
    Limpopo BusinessAnn0No Issue
    Mpumalanga BusinessAnn0No Issue
    Opportunity (Exploring Business Prospects in SAQ4,9494,9490.3%0.4%
    ResourceQ0Changed Publisher
    South African Business2xA0No Issue
    South African Food Review11xA3,3973,416-10.8%-8.9%
    The Journal of African BusinessQ0No Issue
    Western Cape BusinessAnn0No Issue
    Information and Computer Technology
    Brainstorm11xA3,5707,598-7.9%-17.7%
    Management
    African DecisionsQ10,92912,9581.1%10.1%
    Black Business QuarterlyQ33,15633,307-6.5%-25.4%
    Blue ChipQ7,4587,4580.1%No Issue
    Business Day EarthAnn0No Issue
    Business Day EmpowermentAnn0No Issue
    FA NewsAltM2,7032,859-1.8%48.7%
    LeadershipMtly33,70933,872-7.6%-20.1%
    Money MarketingMtly5,8745,874-11.8%-23.5%
    Public Sector Leaders11xA9,1399,139Changed Sector
    South African Business Intergrator2xA8,7629,8181.0%-0.7%
    Top Women Leader11xA11,80911,809Changed Sector
    Mining & Quarrying
    African Mines HandbookAnn0No Issue
    African Mining Inc. Mining Mirror11xA20,70020,749-26.1%-1.2%
    EarthbrokerMtly5,3825,3820.0%0.0%
    Engineering News & Mining WeeklyWkly, Fr11,71214,316-2.9%12.7%
    Inside MiningQ0Discontinued
    Mining Review Africa11xA4,7884,788-0.6%No Issue
    Modern MiningMtly10,69610,696-26.4%-23.5%
    Modern QuarryingQ7,1927,1922.1%5.7%
    Retail
    DIY And Industrial Trade NewsMtly6,7346,734-24.8%-33.4%
    Pharmacy Magazine (former FrontshopMtly15,80315,803-15.0%-5.5%
    Supermarket & RetailerMtly17,32717,327Changed Sector
    Transport and Logistics
    Freight News FeaturesMtly5,6135,810-4.7%-2.4%

    Custom magazines

    Only one sector had increases and no decreases on the previous quarters, and that was the Youth sector. In the Male sector, Man continued its good run from Q4 2023. Under Industry-specific, Sea Rescue had a double figure increase on the previous quarter.

    Sectors that showed only decreases on the previous quarter include Health & Wellbeing, In-flight, Leisure, Retail, Sport & Hobby and Women’s General. Professional had a changed sector and no result.

    Farming
    PublicationFrequencyFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
    Dairy Mail, TheMtly1,3771,3770.3%13.7%
    Wolboer / Wool FarmerAltM1,4701,470Changed Sector
    Health & Wellbeing
    SA Pharmaceutical Journal10xA0No Issue
    South African Medical JournalMtly8,2378,404-5.2%-4.7%
    Home
    Living SpaceMtly20834,574-6.3%-10.3%
    My KitchenMtly40087,8513.0%14.1%
    Industry Specific
    J S EQ13,53014,8722.9%2.8%
    Sea Rescue3xA20,40220,40233.0%No Issue
    ServamusMtly516,594-4.5%-13.3%
    The Journal of the SAIMMMtly2,0542,054Changed Sector
    In-flight
    In Flight MagazineMtly38,65538,655-7.2%10.9%
    Leisure
    Private EditionQ0No Issue
    TasteAltM4,21632,884-4.7%-4.3%
    Male
    ManMtly50064,7021.5%8.2%
    TechMtly20027,777-3.8%-17.3%
    Professional
    Accountancy SAMtly57,61157,611Changed Sector
    De Rebus11xA42,14859,710
    Retail
    Club MagazineMtly7,000232,326-3.6%-11.4%
    Jet Club7xA1,502263,276-5.8%0.2%
    Sport and Hobby
    Game & Hunt/Wild & JagMtly65,50766,683-2.0%-2.6%
    SoccerClubMtly63350,989-5.9%1.3%
    SportsClubMtly66699,426-3.4%-3.9%
    Wildland MagazineMtly6,78981,664Changed Sector
    Travel, Tourism & Hospitality
    PremierMtly7,7467,746-7.8%-9.0%
    Rove SA4xA8,41810,1543.8%4.6%
    Woman's General
    Balanced LifeMtly30044,215-0.7%-11.5%
    Youth
    ClubXMtly433108,0173.1%-1.0%
    Kids Super ClubMtly49069,3410.1%-5.7%

    Free magazines

    In Q3 and Q4 2023 this category had good results, but while results were not bad this quarter, only three of the nine publications had increases on the previous quarter.

    PublicationFrequencyTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
    Botswana AdvertiserF99,9650.0%0.0%
    Get It (Ballito to UmhlangaMtly12,237-0.5%2.3%
    Get It (BloemfonteinMtly6,223-9.7%-9.7%
    Get It (HighwayMtly11,841-0.3%0.5%
    Get It (Jo'burg SouthMtly14,7500.0%0.0%
    Get It (Jo'burg WestMtly13,8320.2%-4.6%
    Get It (LowveldMtly6,4003.2%3.2%
    Get It (Northern Suburbs JoburgMtly14,8070.2%0.0%
    Get It (PretoriaMtly14,489-1.1%-1.3%

    T(ables by Bizcommunity, Andre Rademan.)

    Read more: magazines, ABC, circulation, Audit Bureau of Circulations of South Africa
    NextOptions

    Related

    Source: © Nations Online The Audit Bureau of Circulations of South Africa (ABC) has released the Q1 for newspapers
    Newspapers: ABC Q1 2024: The slow steady downward trickle continues
     1 hour
    Zigzag relaunches with two print editions a year
    Zigzag relaunches with two print editions a year
    12 Apr 2024
    Image: Bizcommunity., Lesley Svenson. The ABC audited circulation figures show a significant annual decline of 12% for the magazine sector
    ABC Q4 2023: Magazines: Sporting events fuel growth despite overall magazine circulation decline
     21 Feb 2024
    Image: Bizcommunity, Lesley Svenson. Newspaper circulation is showing stability despite a 5.7% year-on-year decline, while Q4 experienced a marginal drop of -1.5% compared to Q3 says the ABC
    ABC Q4 2023: Newspapers: Stable with marginal declines
     21 Feb 2024
    Image supplied. The latest in Allan Gray’s catalogue of ads, Everything comes around
    #BehindtheCampaign: Everything Comes Around, Allan Gray’s new commercial
    13 Feb 2024
    Source: ©AdFocus2021 Rob Rose, editor of FM, (left) with Tumi Rabanye 2021 AdFocus chair (centre) and Faheem Chaudhry, 2022 chair (right)
    Rob Rose resigns as Financial Mail editor
    29 Jan 2024
    Source:
    Magazines were supposed to die in the digital age. Why haven’t they?
     15 Jan 2024
    The ABC Q3 2023 newspaper category circulations have been released (Image credit: Lesley Svenson)
    ABC Q3 2023: Newspaper category stabilises
     21 Nov 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz