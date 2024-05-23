Magazines: ABC Q1 2024: Notable growth

The Audit Bureau of Circulations of South Africa (ABC) circulation figures for Q1 2024 for magazines have been released, with a notable 7.6% growth in this period.

It's important to highlight that the inclusion of digital-only publications in these figures is a significant factor contributing to the observed trends in overall circulation.

However, this growth in the magazine sector comes when the overall first quarter of 2024 circulation figures indicate a 7.5% year-on-year decline, with newspapers declining in this quarter.

This decline underscores the ongoing economic challenges and shifts in consumer behaviours impacting the media industry.

Consumer magazines

A better performance from this category. The Travel, Tourism & Hospitality sector had four of its five publications increase on the previous quarter.

In a reversal from Q4 2023, Glamour is the star performer in the Women’s General sector. In the Male sector, GQ also showed a good increase on the previous quarter.

The Home sector also saw some good increases, with four members increasing on the previous quarter.

Bruidsgids is a new member in the Women’s Special sector.

Arts, Culture and Heritage Publication Frequency Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Jewish Life Mtly 8,450 8,450 0.0% -2.1% Business and News BusinessBrief AltM 0 No Issue Financial Mail Wkly, Fr 1,254 15,447 3.7% 11.2% Forbes Africa AltM 4,831 11,329 7.2% 15.5% SA Real Estate Investor Magazine Mtly 16,415 16,415 Changed Sector The Big Issue Magazine Mtly 12 4,936 -28.3% -11.9% Conservation and Wildlife African Birdlife AltM 1,653 7,538 -1.5% No Submission Family Interest Huisgenoot Wkly, Th 2,422 86,931 1.1% -14.5% LIG 11xA 0 12,617 0.1% -13.5% Plus 50 6xA 615 5,745 21.9% 7.7% The Crest 7xA 0 Discontinued The Ridge 8xA 0 Discontinued You Wkly, Th 1,651 42,823 -0.7% -17.1% Farming Farmer's Weekly Wkly, Fr 308 5,064 -13.1% -20.1% Grond tot Mond Q 32,482 32,482 0.0% 6.8% Landbouweekblad Wkly, Th 259 14,243 -1.4% 21.1% Marktoe Mtly 14,003 14,003 1.3% -12.1% Health & Wellbeing Grow to Eat 3xA 0 No Issue Home Conde Nast House & Garden Mtly 0 No Issue Essential Flavours 4xA 6,069 6,936 New Member Food&Home Magazine Q 3,506 14,365 1.7% 7.4% Lose It Q 120 8,813 No Issue 21.7% SA Home Owner 11xA 5,309 16,653 3.8% -15.4% Sarie Kos / Food Q 20 10,203 -6.9% -19.9% The Gardener / Die Tuinier Mtly 3,657 23,609 23.0% -11.4% Tuis Home 8xA 1,921 60,299 12.7% -3.2% Visi 6xA 715 9,622 -1.5% -20.5% Leisure Life & Style 4xA 0 Resigned Male GQ 5xA 2,385 3,634 21.0% -33.1% Men's Health 6xA 0 Terminated Motoring Car Mtly 8,443 32,145 0.0% -20.7% Driven Magazine Mtly 6,637 6,637 0.6% -13.2% Parenting Baba & Kleuter Q 569 9,782 No Issue 6.9% Baby's and Beyond Q 7,411 9,770 -0.4% -0.8% Your Pregnancy and Baby AltM 1,965 5,206 8.5% -8.1% Sport and Hobby Compleat Golfer Mtly 4,159 7,556 -29.9% -17.4% SA Rugby Mtly 2,766 5,558 -27.9% -41.4% Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Cape Etc 3xA 4,810 7,536 No Issue 3.1% Getaway Mtly 2,740 12,110 1.3% -10.3% go! Drive & Camp and Weg! Ry & Sleep AltM 63 22,109 10.7% -12.4% Weg / Go Platteland Q 737 15,534 2.8% -4.5% Weg/Go AltM 1,415 42,589 10.8% 5.6% Woman's General BONA Magazine Mtly 2,166 13,324 0.3% -16.8% Fairlady AltM 220 25,707 -1.9% -11.2% Garden & Home Magazine Mtly 3,961 13,247 -6.5% -12.4% Glamour Q 7,523 12,688 61.2% -10.6% Kuier F 170 43,938 -9.7% -14.2% Rooi Rose Magazine Mtly 7,548 29,208 0.0% -1.0% Sarie AltM 2,684 55,513 -1.8% 0.9% True Love AltM 337 11,186 -5.5% 3.5% Women & Home Magazine Mtly 4,865 22,312 0.7% -23.3% Women's Health 6xA 0 Terminated Woman's Special Bruidsgids Ann 0 New Member

B2B magazines

Except for the Agricultural sector, which has three of its five publications showing increases on the previous quarter, the B2B category only had sprinkles of increases, most of which were incremental.

Stockfarm and Veeplaas are standouts in the Agricultural sector and in the B2B category as a whole. MIMS in the Health and Wellbeing sector had big gains.

Agricultural Publication Frequency Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year OVK Nuus/News 4xA 4,775 4,775 1.5% 0.4% SA Graan / Grain Mtly 19,985 19,985 -5.0% -4.5% Stockfarm Mtly 7,621 11,495 21.3% 63.4% Veeplaas Mtly 7,981 12,077 39.3% 58.0% Wineland Mtly 3,105 3,165 -0.3% -1.0% Architecture Floors in Africa 7xA 13,774 13,774 Changed Sector Leading Architect & Design AltM 5,052 5,100 -10.6% -24.6% SA Building Review Ann 8,616 9,437 No Issue 0.3% To Build 4xA 8,789 9,820 0.3% 0.7% Walls & roofs in Africa 7xA 13,774 13,774 Changed Sector Automotive SA Treads Q 5,266 5,266 Changed Sector Civil Construction Civil Engineering Mtly 12,849 12,849 Changed Sector Construction World Mtly 16,941 16,941 -2.4% 2.6% IMIESA 11xA 10,727 10,727 -14.2% -15.1% Communications SA Profile Ann 8,726 9,838 No Issue 0.7% Service Q 4,970 4,970 No Issue 0.2% Electrical Engineering Electricity & Control Mtly 10,571 10,571 -16.0% -21.3% ESI Africa Q 0 No Issue Sparks Electrical News Mtly 14,921 14,921 -1.3% 5.4% Engineering - Other Capital Equipment News Mtly 13,679 13,679 -1.0% 6.7% Dataweek Mtly 2,855 2,855 2.5% 2.0% MechChem Africa AltM 10,795 10,795 -0.5% 5.7% Motion Control Q 1,713 1,713 -7.6% -18.9% Plumbing Africa Mtly 10,911 10,955 -16.9% -2.2% Refrigeration and Airconditioning Mtly 6,176 6,183 -22.8% -11.0% SA Instrumentation & Control Mtly 4,033 4,033 -0.3% -8.6% Water & Sanitation Africa AltM 8,679 8,679 No Issue 8.6% Health and Wellbeing Fire Protection Q 0 281 Changed Sector Hi-Tech Security Solutions 8xA 3,938 3,938 1.3% -7.9% Medical Chronicle 11xA 25,049 25,049 -10.0% -8.9% MIMS Mtly 413 3,387 126.6% -8.7% Modern Medicine Magazine AltM 3,249 3,713 -7.5% -2.6% South African Pharmaceutical & Cosmetic Review 11xA 2,621 2,625 -11.9% -10.2% The Specialist Forum Journal 11xA 19,260 19,260 -18.4% 65.4% Hospitality, Catering and Tourism Meetings AltM 0 Resigned Industry Analytical Reporter AltM 4,209 4,209 -16.6% -23.8% Cold Link Africa AltM 2,623 2,624 -27.4% -36.0% Free State Business Ann 0 No Issue Lighting in Design Q 7,809 7,809 -0.2% 5.5% Limpopo Business Ann 0 No Issue Mpumalanga Business Ann 0 No Issue Opportunity (Exploring Business Prospects in SA Q 4,949 4,949 0.3% 0.4% Resource Q 0 Changed Publisher South African Business 2xA 0 No Issue South African Food Review 11xA 3,397 3,416 -10.8% -8.9% The Journal of African Business Q 0 No Issue Western Cape Business Ann 0 No Issue Information and Computer Technology Brainstorm 11xA 3,570 7,598 -7.9% -17.7% Management African Decisions Q 10,929 12,958 1.1% 10.1% Black Business Quarterly Q 33,156 33,307 -6.5% -25.4% Blue Chip Q 7,458 7,458 0.1% No Issue Business Day Earth Ann 0 No Issue Business Day Empowerment Ann 0 No Issue FA News AltM 2,703 2,859 -1.8% 48.7% Leadership Mtly 33,709 33,872 -7.6% -20.1% Money Marketing Mtly 5,874 5,874 -11.8% -23.5% Public Sector Leaders 11xA 9,139 9,139 Changed Sector South African Business Intergrator 2xA 8,762 9,818 1.0% -0.7% Top Women Leader 11xA 11,809 11,809 Changed Sector Mining & Quarrying African Mines Handbook Ann 0 No Issue African Mining Inc. Mining Mirror 11xA 20,700 20,749 -26.1% -1.2% Earthbroker Mtly 5,382 5,382 0.0% 0.0% Engineering News & Mining Weekly Wkly, Fr 11,712 14,316 -2.9% 12.7% Inside Mining Q 0 Discontinued Mining Review Africa 11xA 4,788 4,788 -0.6% No Issue Modern Mining Mtly 10,696 10,696 -26.4% -23.5% Modern Quarrying Q 7,192 7,192 2.1% 5.7% Retail DIY And Industrial Trade News Mtly 6,734 6,734 -24.8% -33.4% Pharmacy Magazine (former Frontshop Mtly 15,803 15,803 -15.0% -5.5% Supermarket & Retailer Mtly 17,327 17,327 Changed Sector Transport and Logistics Freight News Features Mtly 5,613 5,810 -4.7% -2.4%

Custom magazines

Only one sector had increases and no decreases on the previous quarters, and that was the Youth sector. In the Male sector, Man continued its good run from Q4 2023. Under Industry-specific, Sea Rescue had a double figure increase on the previous quarter.

Sectors that showed only decreases on the previous quarter include Health & Wellbeing, In-flight, Leisure, Retail, Sport & Hobby and Women’s General. Professional had a changed sector and no result.

Farming Publication Frequency Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Dairy Mail, The Mtly 1,377 1,377 0.3% 13.7% Wolboer / Wool Farmer AltM 1,470 1,470 Changed Sector Health & Wellbeing SA Pharmaceutical Journal 10xA 0 No Issue South African Medical Journal Mtly 8,237 8,404 -5.2% -4.7% Home Living Space Mtly 208 34,574 -6.3% -10.3% My Kitchen Mtly 400 87,851 3.0% 14.1% Industry Specific J S E Q 13,530 14,872 2.9% 2.8% Sea Rescue 3xA 20,402 20,402 33.0% No Issue Servamus Mtly 51 6,594 -4.5% -13.3% The Journal of the SAIMM Mtly 2,054 2,054 Changed Sector In-flight In Flight Magazine Mtly 38,655 38,655 -7.2% 10.9% Leisure Private Edition Q 0 No Issue Taste AltM 4,216 32,884 -4.7% -4.3% Male Man Mtly 500 64,702 1.5% 8.2% Tech Mtly 200 27,777 -3.8% -17.3% Professional Accountancy SA Mtly 57,611 57,611 Changed Sector De Rebus 11xA 42,148 59,710 Retail Club Magazine Mtly 7,000 232,326 -3.6% -11.4% Jet Club 7xA 1,502 263,276 -5.8% 0.2% Sport and Hobby Game & Hunt/Wild & Jag Mtly 65,507 66,683 -2.0% -2.6% SoccerClub Mtly 633 50,989 -5.9% 1.3% SportsClub Mtly 666 99,426 -3.4% -3.9% Wildland Magazine Mtly 6,789 81,664 Changed Sector Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Premier Mtly 7,746 7,746 -7.8% -9.0% Rove SA 4xA 8,418 10,154 3.8% 4.6% Woman's General Balanced Life Mtly 300 44,215 -0.7% -11.5% Youth ClubX Mtly 433 108,017 3.1% -1.0% Kids Super Club Mtly 490 69,341 0.1% -5.7%

Free magazines

In Q3 and Q4 2023 this category had good results, but while results were not bad this quarter, only three of the nine publications had increases on the previous quarter.

Publication Frequency Total circulation % change quarter % change year Botswana Advertiser F 99,965 0.0% 0.0% Get It (Ballito to Umhlanga Mtly 12,237 -0.5% 2.3% Get It (Bloemfontein Mtly 6,223 -9.7% -9.7% Get It (Highway Mtly 11,841 -0.3% 0.5% Get It (Jo'burg South Mtly 14,750 0.0% 0.0% Get It (Jo'burg West Mtly 13,832 0.2% -4.6% Get It (Lowveld Mtly 6,400 3.2% 3.2% Get It (Northern Suburbs Joburg Mtly 14,807 0.2% 0.0% Get It (Pretoria Mtly 14,489 -1.1% -1.3%

