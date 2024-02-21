ABC Q4 2023: Magazines: Sporting events fuel growth despite overall magazine circulation decline

The latest Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) of South Africa’s audited circulation figures release shows a significant annual decline of 12% for the magazine sector.

The figures, released today, Wednesday 21 February, are for the period October 2023 to December 2023, that is Quarter 4, 2023.

The decline is across all categories compared to Q3 and reflects a 16% drop in magazine membership to the ABC.

Despite this, there are highlights. Custom magazine circulation increased by 25%, Business-to-Business (B2B) by 6%, and Free magazines by 1% in contrast to Q3.

“Sporting magazines witnessed robust growth, largely attributed to the successful Rugby World Cup in France. Additionally, several consumer and custom magazines demonstrated circulation increases,” says the ABC.

In stark contrast, compared to Q3, consumer magazines decreased 12%.

The ABC notes a positive trend in total ABC circulation, which rose by 1.3% compared to Q3.

“It's important to consider that quarterly circulation is influenced by publication frequency. The total circulation for Q4 reached 9,349,836, reflecting this growth,” it states.

It adds, “Quarter-on-quarter, ABC membership decreased slightly from 405 to 403 in total, while year-on-year total membership declined from 448 to 403. Magazine membership increased by one member.”

This reflects a trend in 2023 that publishers appeared to favour adjusting publication frequency and reducing print volumes over shutting down their publications altogether.

Consumer magazines

Despite its sharp decline on Q3, this category had some good highlights.

The Sports & Hobbies sector figures bore testimony to the above statement by the ABC, with two of the three publications showing good increases.

Compleat Golfer had increases on the previous quarter and the prior year. SA Rugby had a good increase on the previous quarter on the back of the Rugby World Cup.

The other sector where publications show good gains is the Business & News category where two of the three publications showed double-figure gains.

Continuing its upward movement in Q2 and Q3 Forbes Africa had gains on the previous quarter and had double-figure gains on the prior year.

The Big Issue Magazine had over 45% growth on the previous quarter.

Financial Mail could not continue its upward gains in Q2 and Q3, and saw its circulation on the previous quarter decline, but it did show good increases on the prior year.

There was no or little good news in the Family Interest and the Home sectors. Not one publication in the Family Interest sector had any increase on the previous quarter or on the prior year. Two publications were discontinued.

In the Home sector, Visi is the only publication to show any increase on the previous quarter, with Food & Home Magazine and SA Home Owner the only two with increases on the prior year.

In the Women’s General sector, out of 10 publications four increased over the previous quarter and two on the prior year. This is an improvement on Q3 of one more publication (three in Q3) with increases on the previous quarter.

Glamour saw its circulation fall on the previous quarter and the prior year with double figures.

Women’s Health has joined this category.

Arts, Culture and Heritage Publication Frequency Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Jewish Life Mtly 8,450 8,450 -0.6% 0.2% Val de Vie Magazine 2xA 0 No Issue Business and News Financial Mail Wkly, Fr 1,818 14,893 -4.4% 23.4% Forbes Africa AltM 4,978 10,569 3.1% 14.7% The Big Issue Magazine Mtly 12 6,886 46.1% -7.1% Conservation and Wildlife African Birdlife AltM 1,433 7,649 2.6% 21.4% Entertainment TV Plus (Afrikaans) F 0 Discontinued TV Plus (English) F 0 Discontinued Family Interest Huisgenoot Wkly, Th 4,011 85,969 -5.6% -18.4% LIG 11xA 0 12,600 -7.4% -15.9% Plus 50 6xA 421 4,711 -24.9% -11.3% The Crest 7xA 0 Discontinued The Ridge 8xA 0 Discontinued You Wkly, Th 2,857 43,123 -5.8% -20.1% Farming Farmer's Weekly Wkly, Fr 556 5,825 -9.0% -6.6% Grond tot Mond Q 32,467 32,467 1.4% No Issue Landbouweekblad Wkly, Th 36 14,443 -1.7% 29.4% Marktoe! Mtly 13,822 13,822 0.9% 8.1% Veeplaas. 11xA 0 Changed Sector Health & Wellbeing Grow to Eat 3xA 1,887 8,801 -39.4% -25.0% Home Conde Nast House & Garden Mtly 4,427 9,118 -1.5% -22.9% Easy DIY Q 0 Resigned Food&Home Magazine Q 4,344 14,126 -4.7% 5.8% Lose It Q 0 No Issue SA Home Owner 11xA 4,934 16,044 -11.3% 4.6% Sarie Kos / Food Q 200 10,965 -12.4% -17.0% The Gardener / Die Tuinier Mtly 2,708 19,187 -23.1% -14.8% Tuis Home 8xA 1,207 53,488 -6.3% -14.3% Visi 6xA 1,586 9,770 1.0% -5.0% Leisure Let’s Braai / Kom ons Braai (former The Ultimate Braai) Ann 0 No Issue Life & Style. 4xA 0 Resigned Male GQ 5xA 1,894 3,055 3.2% -38.0% Men's Health 6xA 0 No Submission New Member Popular Mechanics Mtly 0 Ceased Publishing Motoring Car Mtly 9,345 32,138 -2.9% -21.8% Driven Magazine Mtly 6,597 6,597 -4.3% -14.5% Parenting Baba & Kleuter Q 0 No Issue Baby's and Beyond Q 8,144 9,806 6.6% 3.2% Things to do With Kids 2xA 0 Resigned Your Pregnancy and Baby AltM 1,225 4,796 -14.1% -21.4% Sport and Hobby Compleat Golfer Mtly 7,090 10,783 17.8% 30.4% Magnum 8xA 0 Resigned SA Rugby Mtly 3,301 7,709 11.7% -24.2% Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Cape Etc 3xA 0 No Issue Getaway Mtly 3,160 11,953 0.2% -21.0% go! Drive & Camp and Weg! Ry & Sleep AltM 0 19,978 -11.3% -19.2% Weg / Go Platteland Q 60 15,114 -5.8% -15.4% Weg/Go AltM 50 38,427 -6.7% -7.3% Woman's General BONA Magazine Mtly 5,639 13,287 -6.5% -7.7% Fairlady AltM 1,513 26,209 -13.2% -1.6% Garden & Home Magazine Mtly 4,435 14,175 0.5% -9.2% Glamour Q 5,874 7,873 -23.5% -32.3% Kuier F 75 48,634 5.1% -11.1% Rooi Rose Magazine Mtly 9,064 29,199 -0.3% 0.5% Sarie AltM 2,917 56,511 1.5% -4.3% True Love AltM 1,504 11,837 -6.3% 41.2% Women & Home Magazine Mtly 5,690 22,150 0.2% -26.4% Women's Health 6xA 0 No Issue New Member Woman's Special Bruidsgids Ann 0 6,370 New Member

B2B magazines

As is so often the case, the B2B category is a highlight.

Q4 saw the Health and Well-being sector with some good gains on the previous quarter and prior year, with three publications increasing on the previous quarter and three on the prior year.

Modern Medicine Magazine was the best of the lot - and also the best overall in the B2B magazines category – with double-figure increases on the previous quarter and prior year.

The Retail category disappointed once again - with DIY & Industrial Trade News declining with double figures on the previous quarter and the prior year. It was also the worst performer in the B2B Magazine category.

On the upside, 10 publications increased their circulation on the previous quarter and the prior year in this category.

Agricultural Publication Frequency Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year OVK Nuus/News 4xA 4,705 4,705 -1.1% -1.1% SA Graan / Grain Mtly 21,038 21,038 0.3% -1.4% Stockfarm Mtly 5,783 9,781 -4.8% 59.2% Veeplaas Mtly 5,787 9,497 -7.6% 34.9% Wineland Mtly 3,106 3,173 -0.2% -0.6% Architecture Leading Architect & Design AltM 5,668 5,703 -1.9% -16.9% SA Building Review Ann 0 No Issue To Build 4xA 8,444 9,795 -0.1% -0.3% Civil Construction Construction World Mtly 17,364 17,364 1.0% 5.2% IMIESA 11xA 12,498 12,498 Changed Publisher 3.1% Spec Handbooks Ann 0 No Issue No Issue Communications Future SA 4xA 0 No Issue SA Profile Ann 0 No Issue Service Q 0 No Issue Electrical Engineering Electricity & Control Mtly 12,578 12,578 -9.4% -6.2% ESI Africa Q 4,860 4,860 1.8% 48.0% Sparks Electrical News Mtly 15,119 15,119 1.3% 6.7% Engineering - Other Capital Equipment News Mtly 13,818 13,818 0.8% 8.2% Dataweek Mtly 2,785 2,785 -4.5% -0.3% MechChem Africa AltM 10,846 10,846 1.3% 10.4% Motion Control Q 1,854 1,854 -8.3% -11.4% Plumbing Africa Mtly 13,171 13,228 -2.0% 21.8% Refrigeration and Airconditioning Mtly 8,004 8,014 -0.9% 14.6% SA Instrumentation & Control Mtly 4,046 4,046 -3.7% -5.1% Water & Sanitation Africa AltM 0 No Issue Changed Publisher Health and Wellbeing Hi-Tech Security Solutions 8xA 3,886 3,886 0.9% -8.2% Medical Chronicle 11xA 27,822 27,822 -1.2% 3.7% MIMS Mtly 112 1,495 -54.2% -17.0% Modern Medicine Magazine AltM 3,551 4,013 15.9% 16.8% South African Pharmaceutical & Cosmetic Review 11xA 2,974 2,979 -0.3% -0.4% The Specialist Forum Journal 11xA 23,610 23,610 4.6% 8.1% Hospitality, Catering and Tourism Meetings AltM 0 Resigned No Issue The Meetings & Event Planner (former SA Conference Directory) Ann 0 Resigned Changed Publisher Industry Analytical Reporter AltM 5,046 5,046 -1.1% -8.7% Cold Link Africa AltM 3,614 3,619 5.1% -13.4% Free State Business, Ann 4,961 4,961 No Issue -0.1% Gauteng Companies Ann 0 No Issue Lighting in Design Q 7,826 7,826 0.6% 9.2% Limpopo Business. Ann 4,943 4,943 No Issue Mpumalanga Business. Ann 4,955 4,955 No Issue Opportunity (Exploring Business Prospects in SA) Q 4,933 4,933 No Issue 0.2% Resource Q 0 Changed Publisher South African Business 2xA 7,431 7,431 No Issue -25.2% South African Food Review 11xA 3,809 3,831 -0.2% 31.9% The Journal of African Business Q 4,952 4,952 -0.2% -0.2% Western Cape Business Ann 4,939 4,939 No Issue -0.2% Information and Computer Technology Brainstorm 11xA 4,495 8,247 -10.8% -10.1% Management African Decisions Q 10,989 12,819 6.5% 5.8% Black Business Quarterly Q 35,490 35,654 -8.3% -4.4% Blue Chip Q 7,447 7,447 No Issue -58.7% Business Day Earth Ann 1,550 8,850 No Issue -55.3% Business Day Empowerment Ann 2,550 10,850 No Issue -45.2% FA News AltM 2,742 2,911 0.5% -0.3% KZN Invest Q 0 Discontinued Leadership Mtly 36,489 36,681 -3.6% -7.9% Money Marketing Mtly 6,661 6,662 2.0% -10.4% South African Business Intergrator 2xA 8,663 9,721 -1.3% -0.9% Mining & Quarrying African Mines Handbook Ann 1,446 1,990 No Issue 0.5% African Mining Inc. Mining Mirror 11xA 28,047 28,108 -3.6% 33.2% Earthbroker Mtly 5,382 5,382 Engineering News & Mining Weekly Wkly, Fr 12,224 14,736 0.3% 16.1% Inside Mining Q 0 Discontinued Mining Review Africa. 11xA 4,816 4,816 3.0% 3.3% Modern Mining Mtly 14,533 14,533 -1.0% 6.6% Modern Quarrying Q 7,042 7,042 0.7% 8.7% Retail DIY And Industrial Trade News Mtly 8,954 8,954 -11.3% -12.8% Pharmacy Magazine (former Frontshop) Mtly 18,597 18,597 -1.5% 17.7% Transport and Logistics Freight News Features Mtly 5,888 6,094 5.4% -1.0%

Custom magazines

Of the 12 sectors in this category, 10 had at least one publication showing an increase on the previous sector, while 11 of the 12 had at least one publication with an increase on the prior year.

Both publications in the Leisure sector had increased on the previous quarter.

In-Flight Magazine continued with the good growth it had seen in Q3 with good increases on the previous quarter and the prior year.

SA Pharmaceutical Journal had the best increase on the prior year.

Farming Publication Frequency Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Dairy Mail, The. Mtly 1,368 1,373 3.5% 18.3% Health & Wellbeing SA Pharmaceutical Journal 10xA 6,795 6,795 No Issue 59.7% South African Medical Journal Mtly 8,689 8,867 0.6% 1.6% Home Fresh Living Q 0 Resigned Living Space Mtly 224 36,915 -5.4% -2.4% My Kitchen Mtly 740 85,328 3.2% 13.9% Industry Specific Forum Tydskrif Q 0 Resigned J S E Q 12,932 14,447 -0.3% 1.5% Sea Rescue 3xA 15,339 15,339 -9.5% -14.1% Servamus Mtly 52 6,905 -3.6% -15.2% In-flight In Flight Magazine Mtly 41,653 41,653 8.2% 28.3% Leisure Private Edition Q 9,380 9,380 0.1% 1.5% Taste. AltM 5,684 34,513 4.0% -0.1% Male Man Mtly 500 63,751 1.2% 12.0% Tech Mtly 200 28,877 -11.6% -10.6% Retail Club Magazine Mtly 7,000 241,055 -3.7% -10.5% Jet Club 7xA 0 279,531 No Submission 20.0% Sport and Hobby Game & Hunt/Wild & Jag Mtly 66,788 68,022 -0.4% -0.1% SA Hunter/Jagter 8xA 0 Resigned SoccerClub Mtly 700 54,210 2.3% 11.8% SportsClub Mtly 700 102,873 -1.9% 5.7% Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Premier Mtly 8,405 8,405 5.9% 0.4% Rove SA 4xA 8,412 9,778 -4.1% 6.2% Woman's General Balanced Life Mtly 300 44,537 -7.7% -10.4% Youth ClubX Mtly 433 104,748 0.1% 3.4% Kids Super Club Mtly 490 69,238 -2.9% -1.4%

Free magazines

As in Q3, this category had good results, with four of the nine publications showing increases on the previous quarter and four increasing on the prior year.