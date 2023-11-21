Magazines ABC Q3 2023 released

The Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) of South Africa’s Quarter 3, 2023 magazine category figures have been released.

The ABC has released the Q3, 2023 circulation figures for magazines

Consumer magazines

This category has five publications with double-digit increases on the previous quarter. It gained three new members but saw five discontinued, two resignations and two ceased publications.

Within the category, the sector Business & News had two of its three publications show increases on the previous quarter and on the prior year. Both, Financial Mail and Forbes continued their upward movement in Q2 on the previous quarter and prior year.

The Farming sector had three of its five publications up on the previous quarter, while the Parenting sector had two out of three publications with an increase on the previous quarter.

The Woman’s General sector, the biggest sector under consumer magazines, had only three publications with increases on the previous quarter and two on the prior year. This is an increase of one publication on Q2.

Arts, Culture and Heritage Publication Frequency Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Jewish Life Mtly 8,499 8,499 -0.7% -2.2% Val de Vie Magazine 2xA 7,900 8,959 -39.9% Business and News Financial Mail Wkly, Fr 2,346 15,574 6.1% 30.4% Forbes Africa AltM 3,853 10,255 1.4% 12.3% The Big Issue Magazine Mtly 697 4,713 -9.5% -22.6% Conservation and Wildlife African Birdlife AltM 1,490 7,456 4.3% 16.0% Entertainment TV Plus (Afrikaans) F 0 Discontinued TV Plus (English) F 0 Discontinued Family Interest Huisgenoot Wkly, Th 3,546 91,071 -4.7% -20.3% LIG 11xA 545 13,602 -4.0% -11.8% Plus 50 6xA 1,343 6,277 99.1% 6.8% Spot-On (Formerly known as Spotong) AltM 0 Ceased publishing The Crest 7xA 0 Discontinued The Ridge 8xA 0 Discontinued You Wkly, Th 2,608 45,760 -3.9% -22.1% Farming Farmer's Weekly Wkly, Fr 640 5,399 -2.7% -20.2% Grond tot Mond Q 32,019 32,019 4.5% 369.1% Landbouweekblad Wkly, Th 16 14,689 2.7% 33.2% Marktoe! Mtly 13,701 13,701 0.2% 0.8% Veeplaas. 11xA 0 Changed Sector Health & Wellbeing Grow to Eat 3xA 5,718 14,525 No Issue Reporting Change Home Conde Nast House & Garden Mtly 4,010 9,258 -14.5% -22.9% Easy DIY Q 0 Resigned Food&Home Magazine Q 3,961 14,830 -0.1% New Member Lose It, Q 230 8,908 No Issue 5.2% SA Home Owner 11xA 5,040 18,083 -6.5% -7.7% Sarie Kos / Food Q 1,380 12,515 -3.3% -17.9% The Gardener / Die Tuinier Mtly 9,545 24,958 13.6% -1.0% Tuis Home 8xA 3,385 57,114 -3.5% -14.4% Visi 6xA 1,146 9,671 -13.7% -29.4% Leisure Let’s Braai / Kom ons Braai (former The Ultimate Braai) Ann 5,832 13,080 No Issue Reporting Change Life & Style. 4xA 0 Resigned Suspended New Member Silver Digest 4xA 0 Terminated No Issue Reporting Change Male GQ 5xA 2,262 2,960 -40.9% -45.6% Men's Health 6xA 1,889 15,958 -1.0% No Issue Popular Mechanics Mtly 0 Ceased Publishing Motoring Car Mtly 10,983 33,104 -10.6% -21.4% Driven Magazine Mtly 6,892 6,892 -8.0% -5.5% Parenting Baba & Kleuter Q 0 10,509 2.9% -23.3% Baby's and Beyond Q 7,442 9,202 -7.1% -11.5% Your Pregnancy and Baby AltM 1,715 5,584 16.9% -4.3% Sport and Hobby Compleat Golfer Mtly 5,624 9,151 17.9% 20.3% Magnum 8xA 0 Resigned Resigned SA Rugby Mtly 2,431 -16.3% -31.4% Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Cape Etc 3xA 5,363 7,467 2.6% No Issue Getaway Mtly 2,638 11,928 -5.2% -23.5% go! Drive & Camp and Weg! Ry & Sleep AltM 185 22,515 -9.0% -21.6% Weg / Go Platteland Q 320 16,051 -4.8% -16.2% Weg/Go AltM 195 41,182 -8.8% -14.5% Woman's General BONA Magazine Mtly 5,150 14,210 0.0% -17.8% Fairlady AltM 3,109 30,203 5.5% 3.4% Garden & Home Magazine Mtly 4,868 14,111 -0.4% -19.7% Glamour, Q 8,451 10,292 -16.8% -23.1% Kuier F 77 46,255 -4.2% -17.9% Rooi Rose Magazine Mtly 7,447 29,290 -0.7% 3.7% Sarie AltM 4,534 55,702 -5.8% -17.8% True Love AltM 60 12,628 24.5% -6.2% Women & Home Magazine Mtly 4,187 22,106 -15.7% -23.4% Women's Health 6xA 4,515 16,385 5.3% No Issue Woman's Special Wedding Guide Ann 0 No Issue New Member

B2B magazines

The three biggest sectors Industry (11 publications), Management (10 publications), Mining and Quarrying (10 publications), all had less than half of their publications show an increase on the previous quarter and prior year.

The Mining and Quarrying sector had four publications increase on the previous quarter and the prior year, Management had three on the previous quarter and one on the prior year.

While Industry had three on the previous quarter and two on the prior year, it also had five no issues. It did gain a new member and one publication changed sector.

The best-performing publication is Stockfarm from the Agricultural sector, followed by MIMS from the Health and Wellbeing sector, and then, also from the Agriculture sector, Veeplaas, all showing double figure increases on the previous quarter.

Unfortunately, these three are the only publications in double-figure increases in the B2B category.

Stockfarm and Veeplaas have consistently increased from Q1.

The engineering sectors all fared well again. Six of the eight publications in the Engineering - Other sector, had increases on the previous quarter, with seven up on the prior year. Water & Sanitation Africa changed publisher.

Agricultural Publication Frequency Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year OVK Nuus/News.: 4xA 5 5 0.0% 0.0% SA Graan / Grain Mtly 21 21 -1.6% 0.1% Stockfarm Mtly 6 11 28.1% 57.2% Veeplaas Mtly 7 11 17.1% Changed Sector Wineland Mtly 3 3 -0.3% -0.4% Architecture Leading Architect & Design.: AltM 6 6 -12.7% -12.8% SA Building Review.: Ann 0 No Issue To Build.: 4xA 9 10 -0.4% -0.4% Automotive Taxi Guardian Mtly 0 Terminated Civil Construction Construction World Mtly 17 17 3.9% 9.4% IMIESA 11xA 0 Changed Publisher Spec Handbooks.: Ann 28 28 No Issue 43.1% Communications Future SA 4xA 0 No Issue SA Profile.: Ann 0 No Issue Service Q 5 5 0.0% No Issue Electrical Engineering Electricity & Control Mtly 14 14 1.8% 6.5% ESI Africa.: Q 5 5 No Issue Reporting Change Sparks Electrical News Mtly 15 15 3.3% 7.9% Engineering - Other Capital Equipment News Mtly 14 14 2.1% 8.0% Dataweek Mtly 3 3 3.8% 5.2% MechChem Africa..: AltM 11 11 3.0% 3.3% Motion Control.: Q 2 2 -4.3% 1.4% Plumbing Africa Mtly 13 14 3.8% 41.4% Refrigeration and Airconditioning Mtly 8 8 -0.2% 19.1% SA Instrumentation & Control Mtly 4 4 2.0% 1.1% Water & Sanitation Africa.: AltM 0 Changed Publisher Health and Wellbeing Hi-Tech Security Solutions 8xA 4 4 -11.1% -6.7% MDR Medical Desk Reference.: Ann 0 No Issue No Issue Medical Chronicle 11xA 28 28 -4.2% 5.9% MIMS Mtly 0 3 22.4% -12.2% Modern Medicine Magazine..: AltM 3 3 -13.0% -4.5% South African Pharmaceutical & Cosmetic Review 11xA 3 3 2.2% 3.1% The Specialist Forum Journal 11xA 23 23 -7.9% 2.4% Hospitality, Catering and Tourism Meetings AltM 0 Changed Publisher The Meetings & Event Planner (former SA Conference Directory).: Ann 0 Changed Publisher Reporting Change Industry Analytical Reporter.: AltM 5 5 -7.4% -6.3% Cold Link Africa.: AltM 3 3 6.0% -14.7% Eastern Cape Business...: Ann 0 No Issue No Issue KwaZulu Natal Business...: Ann 0 No issue No Issue Lighting in Design..: Q 8 8 2.9% 12.9% Mpumalanga Business.,.: Ann 0 No Issue No Issue No Issue Northern Cape Business...: Ann 0 No Issue No Issue Opportunity (Exploring Business Prospects in SA).: Q 0 No Issue Resource..: Q 0 Changed Publisher South African Food Review 11xA 4 4 2.0% 1.6% The Journal of African Business Q 5 5 -0.1% New Member Information and Computer Technology Brainstorm 11xA 4 9 3.7% 16.4% Management African Decisions.: Q 11 12 -6.2% 5.1% Black Business Quarterly.: Q 39 39 5.2% -17.8% Blue Chip,.: Q 0 No Issue Business Day Earth Ann 0 New Member Business Day Empowerment Ann 0 New Member FA News..: AltM 3 3 0.1% -0.7% KZN Invest.: Q 0 Discontinued Leadership.: Mtly 38 38 1.1% -8.9% Money Marketing Mtly 7 7 -9.8% -12.2% South African Business Intergrator.: 2xA 9 10 -0.2% -0.6% Mining & Quarrying African Mines Handbook.: Ann 0 No Issue Reporting Change African Mining Brief.: AltM 0 Terminated African Mining Inc. Mining Mirror 11xA 29 29 4.6% 39.2% Earthbroker Mtly 5 5 0.0% 0.0% Engineering News & Mining Weekly Wkly, Fr 12 15 8.0% 12.8% Inside Mining Q 0 Discontinued Mining Business Africa 6xA 0 Terminated Mining Review Africa. 11xA 5 5 -5.5% No Issue Modern Mining Mtly 15 15 3.1% 11.7% Modern Quarrying.: Q 7 7 3.2% 5.6% Retail DIY And Industrial Trade News Mtly 10 10 -2.0% -3.2% Pharmacy Magazine (former Frontshop) Mtly 19 19 2.1% 9.9% Transport and Logistics Freight News Features Mtly 6 6 2.8% -1.7%

Custom magazines

Across the 13 sectors in the Custom Magazines category, only eight had increases on the previous quarter, with Dairy Mail in the Farming sector, the only publication in double figures.

That said, in the Home sector, My Kitchen showed a good increase on the previous quarter and a double figure increase on the prior year.

In the In-Flight sector and the Male sector, In Flight Magazine and Male both increased on the previous quarter and a double figure increase on the prior year.

Both publications under the youth sector had good increases on the prior year.

Farming Publication Frequency Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Dairy Mail, The. Mtly 1,323 1,327 23.1% 18.4% Health & Wellbeing Fitlife. Mtly 0 Ceased Publishing SA Pharmaceutical Journal..: 10xA 0 No Issues Reporting Change South African Medical Journal Mtly 8,640 8,816 -0.7% Suspended Home Fresh Living .: Q 0 Resigned Living Space.. Mtly 432 39,005 -0.6% 5.5% My Kitchen.. Mtly 720 82,659 7.7% 16.7% Industry Specific Forum Tydskrif.: Q 0 Resigned J S E.: Q 12,913 14,492 -11.2% -5.8% Sea Rescue.: 3xA 16,947 16,947 -15.0% -8.2% Servamus Mtly 50 7,165 -3.0% -16.0% In-flight In Flight Magazine Mtly 38,489 38,489 4.5% 28.1% Leisure Private Edition.: Q 9,372 9,372 2.0% 2.3% Taste. AltM 896 33,173 -2.7% -5.9% Male Man Mtly 500 63,024 4.9% 22.2% Tech.. Mtly 400 32,650 -8.4% 5.8% Motoring Motor.. Mtly 0 Ceased Publishing Retail Club Magazine Mtly 7,000 250,445 -1.5% -5.3% Jet Club.: 7xA 0 Outstanding Audit Sport and Hobby Game & Hunt/Wild & Jag Mtly 66,902 68,271 -0.2% 2.6% SA Hunter/Jagter..: 8xA 0 Resigned Soccer Club Mtly 500 53,013 4.1% 12.0% Sports Club. Mtly 513 104,863 0.7% 16.5% Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Escapes Mtly 0 Ceased Publishing Premier Mtly 7,940 7,940 0.7% 0.7% Rove SA.: 4xA 8,199 10,198 -3.6% -3.1% Woman's General Balanced Life Mtly 300 48,256 -3.1% -1.6% Youth ClubX Mtly 500 104,655 -2.7% 13.0% Kids Super Club. Mtly 490 71,319 -1.8% 8.5%

Free magazines

A better quarter for this category, with six of its nine publications showing increases on the previous quarter and the rest holding steady, with no increase or decrease.

Publication Frequency Total circulation % change quarter % change year Botswana Advertiser. F 99,965 0.0% 0.0% Get It (Ballito to Umhlanga) Mtly 11,983 0.1% 0.2% Get It (Bloemfontein) Mtly 6,890 0.0% 0.0% Get It (Highway) Mtly 11,877 0.1% 3.4% Get It (Jo'burg South) Mtly 14,750 0.1% -0.3% Get It (Jo'burg West) Mtly 13,789 3.2% -1.6% Get It (Lowveld) Mtly 6,200 0.0% 0.0% Get It (Northern Suburbs Joburg) Mtly 14,657 0.8% -1.6% Get It (Pretoria) Mtly 14,609 0.1% -1.6%

(Tables credit: Andre Rademan)