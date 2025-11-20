ABC Q3 2025 Magazines: Custom the star of the show

The Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) circulation for July to September 2025 (Quarter 3) has been released for magazines with the Custom category continuing its good run from Q2 2025, but the Business to Business category has faltered this quarter.

Consumer magazines

A number of publications in this category had double-figure increases on the previous quarter. This, together with numerous publications showing single-figure increases, was enough to limit the total decline on the previous quarter to 0.4%.

The category was also able to contain the decline on the prior year to 3.5%.

Standouts include Fast Company, Conde Nast House & Garden, Joburg Style, Your Pregnancy and Baby, SA Rugby, and Glamour as well as newcomers from Q2 2025, Women’s Health and Men’s Health.

However, Q2 2025 newcomer Farm.co.za decline on the previous quarter.

Farmer's Weekly continued its increases from Q2 2025.

Publication Jewish Life Mtly 8,385 8,385 -0.6% -0.5% Val de Vie Magazine 2xA 13,648 14,648 No Issue 4.7% Business and News BusinessBrief AltM 0 No Issue Fast Company Q 2,987 4,258 112.2% No Issue Financial Mail Wkly, Th 2,851 17,552 0.9% -2.7% Forbes Africa AltM 3,996 11,516 -3.4% 5.9% SA Real Estate Investor Magazine Mtly 15,651 15,651 0.6% -3.1% The Big Issue Magazine 11xA 0 Resigned Conservation and Wildlife African Birdlife AltM 548 6,332 6.6% -15.4% Family Interest Huisgenoot Wkly, Th 2,944 66,793 -4.2% -12.2% Plus 50 6xA 250 3,937 2.5% -12.4% You Wkly, Th 2,638 31,620 -6.0% -11.2% Farming Farm.co.za AltM 8,050 8,050 -1.3% New Member Farmer's Weekly Wkly, Fr 2,494 7,902 20.9% 44.8% Grond tot Mond Q 24,394 24,394 0.5% 5.4% Landbouweekblad F 192 11,611 -0.6% -12.7% Marktoe! Mtly 13,918 13,918 -5.0% 4.6% Health & Wellbeing Grow to Eat 3xA 0 No Issue No Issue Home Conde Nast House & Garden 6xA 4,296 8,471 27.4% -9.6% Essential Flavours Q 6,920 8,461 5.4% 22.6% Food&Home Magazine Q 4,643 14,748 0.9% 1.5% Lose It, 6xA 0 Discontinued No Issue SA Home Owner 11xA 3,791 14,362 -2.9% 1.1% Sarie Kos / Food Q 0 No Issue The Gardener / Die Tuinier Mtly 4,820 29,525 9.0% 3.9% Tuis Home 8xA 1,550 46,311 -12.4% -18.1% Visi 6xA 1,431 8,912 6.1% -6.3% Leisure Joburg Style 3xA 11,400 11,400 28.1% New Member Wanted Mtly 15,325 15,325 0.0% New Member YourLuxury Africa Mtly 19,756 19,756 -0.2% 0.6% YourLuxury Africa - Annual Ann 22,650 23,066 New Member Male GQ 6xA 2,899 4,434 16.5% 5.0% Men's Health.. AltM 2,756 11,294 11.8% New Member Motoring Car Mtly 4,322 23,965 0.0% -23.1% Driven Magazine Mtly 6,141 6,141 2.5% -7.8% Parenting Baba & Kleuter Q 205 11,217 No Issue -1.8% Baby's and Beyond Q 12,959 13,508 1.4% 1.7% Your Pregnancy and Baby AltM 1,247 5,977 20.9% 12.7% Sport and Hobby Compleat Golfer Mtly 0 No Issue Kickoff Magazine Mtly 10,733 20,972 New Member SA Rugby Mtly 1,306 3,370 20.8% -26.0% Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Cape Etc 3xA 1,211 1,825 -75.2% -75.9% Getaway Mtly 1,707 7,978 1.6% -22.1% go! Drive & Camp and Weg! Ry & Sleep AltM 25 20,756 -11.5% -3.8% Inbound SA Mtly 9,946 9,946 0.4% 0.2% Weg / Go Platteland Q 120 10,534 -32.0% -24.3% Weg/Go AltM 367 30,160 -12.2% -22.9% Woman's General BONA Magazine Mtly 1,131 8,075 -26.9% -21.1% Fairlady AltM 1,375 21,903 -10.8% -18.9% Garden & Home Magazine Mtly 506 10,813 No Issue 10.0% Glamour, 6xA 5,079 6,726 22.3% -45.2% Ignited Woman, AltM 0 1,255 New Member Kuier F 1,178 31,931 -6.9% -19.8% Rooi Rose Magazine, Mtly 6,224 24,449 0.3% -0.6% Sarie AltM 665 47,089 -0.2% -16.9% True Love Q 109 5,767 -15.7% -47.6% Women & Home Magazine Mtly 5,879 19,238 -1.2% -1.5% Women's Health.. AltM 3,537 11,550 12.3% New Member Woman's Special Bruidsgids Ann 0 Terminated Wedding Guide Ann 0 Terminated Total 281,155 817,777 -0.4% -3.5%

B2B magazines

In a complete turnaround from its excellent increases in Q2 2025, this category had declined in total on the previous quarter and prior year.

With Fire Protection the only publication in double figures, the handful of increases on the previous quarter, were all in single figures.

Agricultural Publication Frequency Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year OVK Nuus/News 4xA 4,800 4,800 0.6% 0.5% SA Graan / Grain Mtly 16,474 16,474 -20.1% -18.2% Stockfarm Mtly 0 Resigned Veeplaas Mtly 0 Resigned Wineland Mtly 2,868 2,914 0.5% -7.6% Architecture Floors in Africa, 7xA 11,496 11,496 -4.8% -10.1% Leading Architect & Design 6xA 5,156 5,160 -2.3% -0.9% To Build 4xA 8,179 9,745 -1.0% -0.4% Walls & Roofs in Africa, 7xA 11,496 11,496 -4.8% -10.1% Automotive SA Treads Q 4,032 4,032 No Issue 12.3% Civil Construction Civil Engineering.; Mtly 15,151 15,159 3.1% 2.7% Construction World Mtly 13,050 13,050 -21.5% -23.5% IMIESA 10xA 10,652 10,652 -0.2% -1.4% Spec Handbooks Ann 0 No Issue Communications Future SA 4xA 7,948 8,474 No Issue 2.4% Service Q 4,964 4,964 0.0% 0.0% Electrical Engineering Electricity & Control Mtly 7,638 7,638 -24.6% -27.4% ESI Africa 2xA 0 No Issue Sparks Electrical News Mtly 10,993 10,993 -23.8% -26.0% Engineering - Other Capital Equipment News Mtly 8,313 8,313 -30.6% -38.3% Dataweek Mtly 2,712 2,712 -2.1% -3.2% Go2Energy Technical Journal, 2xA 0 No Issue MechChem Africa AltM 8,569 8,569 -19.9% -23.0% Motion Control Q 1,559 1,559 -7.3% -7.4% Plumbing Africa Mtly 10,510 10,535 -3.1% -13.5% Refrigeration and Airconditioning Mtly 6,330 6,340 7.5% -10.7% SA Instrumentation & Control Mtly 3,409 3,409 -4.6% -14.1% Water & Sanitation Africa 6xA 8,417 8,417 3.2% 4.8% Health and Wellbeing Fire Protection Q 2,537 2,537 20.5% 198.5% Medical Chronicle 11xA 35,322 35,322 -2.2% 9.1% MIMS Mtly 0 Resigned Modern Medicine Magazine 6xA 3,352 3,805 4.1% -10.7% SMART Security Solutions 8xA 2,576 2,576 -38.0% -35.6% South African Pharmaceutical & Cosmetic Review 11xA 2,652 2,655 -0.8% -8.8% The Specialist Forum Journal 11xA 31,190 31,190 4.3% 8.5% Industry Analytical Reporter 6xA 4,259 4,259 -4.3% -13.1% Cold Link Africa 8xA 3,813 3,817 4.2% -6.1% Eastern Cape Business Ann 0 No Issue No Issue KwaZulu Natal Business Ann 0 No Issue No Issue Lighting in Design Q 0 Ceased Publishing Northern Cape Business Ann 0 No Issue No Issue Opportunity (Exploring Business Prospects in SA) Q 4,957 4,957 0.1% -0.1% South African Food Review 11xA 3,141 3,150 -2.7% -5.7% The Journal of African Business Q 4,964 4,964 0.0% 0.0% Information and Computer Technology Brainstorm 11xA 3,967 7,505 -0.5% -8.9% Management African Decisions Q 0 Terminated Black Business Quarterly Q 33,271 33,301 0.6% 7.2% Blue Chip, Q 7,259 7,259 -2.7% -2.7% Business Day Earth Ann 0 Terminated Business Day Empowerment Ann 0 Terminated ESG - Future of Sustainabilty Ann 16,517 16,517 2.8% 1620.5% FA News AltM 2,750 2,892 0.6% 0.1% Leadership Mtly 35,887 36,011 -0.2% 10.5% Money Marketing Mtly 6,201 6,201 -0.7% 5.1% Public Sector Leaders, Mtly 15,536 15,536 9.1% 818.7% South African Business Intergrator Q 9,698 9,751 -1.0% -0.8% Top 500 : South Africa's Best Managed Companies Ann 18,527 18,527 3.3% 3816.9% Top Women Leaders, Ann 15,913 15,913 -13.9% Changed Sector Mining & Quarrying African Mines Handbook Ann 0 No Issue African Mining Inc. Mining Mirror Mtly 21,418 21,458 -1.0% -13.3% Earthbroker Mtly 0 Suspended Engineering News & Mining Weekly Wkly, Fr 20,259 22,430 4.6% 31.6% Mining Review Africa. 6xA 4,670 4,670 -1.6% -2.5% Modern Mining Mtly 8,729 8,729 -14.1% -15.4% Modern Quarrying Q 3,927 3,927 -43.4% -45.9% Retail DIY And Industrial Trade News Mtly 7,697 7,697 -5.6% -10.9% Pharmacy Magazine (former Frontshop) 11xA 23,799 23,799 1.3% 21.8% Supermarket & Retailer Mtly 21,370 21,370 -1.0% 15.3% Transport and Logistics Freight News Features Mtly 5,194 5,338 -0.9% 5.2% Total 566,068 574,964 -6.7% -3.2%

Custom magazines

The custom category continued its good performance from Q2, which saw a total increase on the previous quarter and prior year, with increases of over one percent on the previous quarter and nearly 17% on the prior year in Q3 2025.

Sea Rescue had an impressive double-digit increase, but the category’s consistent single-digit increases is what led to its positive results.

Farming Publication Frequency Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Dairy Mail, The Mtly 0 Terminated Wolboer / Wool Farmer AltM 0 Terminated Health & Wellbeing SA Pharmaceutical Journal 10xA 0 No Issues South African Medical Journal Mtly 12,118 12,118 2.4% 0.8% Home Living Space Mtly 0 32,812 -16.0% -13.2% My Kitchen Mtly 4,843 114,754 3.6% 30.1% Industry Specific J S E Q 11,795 12,756 -13.8% -13.4% Sea Rescue 3xA 18,170 18,170 32.8% -7.2% Servamus Mtly 65 5,411 -1.8% -11.1% The Journal of the SAIMM Mtly 2,519 2,519 6.3% 21.9% In-flight In Flight Magazine Mtly 70,089 70,089 -19.5% 26.9% Leisure Lush Fine Living Q 0 New Member Private Edition 4xA 9,972 9,972 -0.5% -0.2% Male Man Mtly 3,300 84,153 -1.0% 23.1% Tech Mtly 0 Discontinued Professional Accountancy SA Mtly 66,921 66,921 0.0% -0.5% De Rebus 11xA 59,165 59,169 0.1% -0.9% Retail Club Magazine Mtly 6,936 296,036 2.2% 25.6% Jet Club 7xA 17,000 332,005 8.5% 37.2% Sport and Hobby Game & Hunt/Wild & Jag Mtly 65,064 65,448 0.1% -2.0% SoccerClub Mtly 4,799 73,036 3.0% 40.4% SportsClub Mtly 2,985 113,036 0.5% 17.7% Wildland Magazine Mtly 74,917 74,917 -0.1% -12.4% Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Premier Mtly 6,989 6,989 -5.2% -9.3% Rove SA Q 12,222 13,100 -1.5% 1.3% Woman's General Balanced Life Mtly 3,482 59,568 7.1% 29.1% Youth ClubX Mtly 6,000 129,827 3.0% 21.8% Kids Super Club Mtly 3,105 100,014 5.9% 32.8% Total 462,456 1,752,820 1.1% 16.7%

Free magazines

Free magazines had a total decrease on the previous quarter but this decrease was under one percent. Most decreases were incremental or 0% but there was one decrease in double figures.

The category had an increase on the prior year of over four percent in this quarter.

Publication Frequency Total circulation % change quarter % change year Botswana Advertiser F 99,965 0.0% 0.0% Get It (Ballito to Umhlanga Mtly 11,975 0.0% 0.0% Get It (Bloemfontein Mtly 6,890 0.0% 0.0% Get It (Highway Mtly 11,883 0.7% 0.3% Get It (Jo'burg South Mtly 11,750 0.0% 0.3% Get It (Jo'burg West Mtly 10,676 0.7% -1.9% Get It (Lowveld Mtly 6,400 0.0% 0.0% Get It (Northern Suburbs Joburg Mtly 11,866 0.1% 0.3% Get It (Pretoria Mtly 11,689 -1.0% 0.2% Umbele Magazine 6xA 7,839 -17.5% Total 190,933 -0.8% 4.2%

