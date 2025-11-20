South Africa
    ABC Q3 2025 Magazines: Custom the star of the show

    The Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) circulation for July to September 2025 (Quarter 3) has been released for magazines with the Custom category continuing its good run from Q2 2025, but the Business to Business category has faltered this quarter.
    Danette BreitenbachBy Danette Breitenbach
    20 Nov 2025
    20 Nov 2025
    Custom magazines are the star of the ABC Q3 2025 for magazines (Lesley Svenson @ Bizcommunity)
    Custom magazines are the star of the ABC Q3 2025 for magazines (Lesley Svenson @ Bizcommunity)

    Consumer magazines

    A number of publications in this category had double-figure increases on the previous quarter. This, together with numerous publications showing single-figure increases, was enough to limit the total decline on the previous quarter to 0.4%.

    The category was also able to contain the decline on the prior year to 3.5%.

    Standouts include Fast Company, Conde Nast House & Garden, Joburg Style, Your Pregnancy and Baby, SA Rugby, and Glamour as well as newcomers from Q2 2025, Women’s Health and Men’s Health.

    However, Q2 2025 newcomer Farm.co.za decline on the previous quarter.

    Farmer's Weekly continued its increases from Q2 2025.

    Publication
    Jewish LifeMtly8,3858,385-0.6%-0.5%
    Val de Vie Magazine2xA13,64814,648No Issue4.7%
    Business and News
    BusinessBriefAltM0No Issue
    Fast CompanyQ2,9874,258112.2%No Issue
    Financial MailWkly, Th2,85117,5520.9%-2.7%
    Forbes AfricaAltM3,99611,516-3.4%5.9%
    SA Real Estate Investor MagazineMtly15,65115,6510.6%-3.1%
    The Big Issue Magazine11xA0Resigned
    Conservation and Wildlife
    African BirdlifeAltM5486,3326.6%-15.4%
    Family Interest
    HuisgenootWkly, Th2,94466,793-4.2%-12.2%
    Plus 50 6xA2503,9372.5%-12.4%
    YouWkly, Th2,63831,620-6.0%-11.2%
    Farming
    Farm.co.zaAltM8,0508,050-1.3%New Member
    Farmer's WeeklyWkly, Fr2,4947,90220.9%44.8%
    Grond tot MondQ24,39424,3940.5%5.4%
    LandbouweekbladF19211,611-0.6%-12.7%
    Marktoe!Mtly13,91813,918-5.0%4.6%
    Health & Wellbeing
    Grow to Eat3xA0No IssueNo Issue
    Home
    Conde Nast House & Garden6xA4,2968,47127.4%-9.6%
    Essential FlavoursQ6,9208,4615.4%22.6%
    Food&Home MagazineQ4,64314,7480.9%1.5%
    Lose It,6xA0DiscontinuedNo Issue
    SA Home Owner11xA3,79114,362-2.9%1.1%
    Sarie Kos / FoodQ0No Issue
    The Gardener / Die TuinierMtly4,82029,5259.0%3.9%
    Tuis Home8xA1,55046,311-12.4%-18.1%
    Visi6xA1,4318,9126.1%-6.3%
    Leisure
    Joburg Style3xA11,40011,40028.1%New Member
    WantedMtly15,32515,3250.0%New Member
    YourLuxury AfricaMtly19,75619,756-0.2%0.6%
    YourLuxury Africa - AnnualAnn22,65023,066New Member
    Male
    GQ6xA2,8994,43416.5%5.0%
    Men's Health..AltM2,75611,29411.8%New Member
    Motoring
    CarMtly4,32223,9650.0%-23.1%
    Driven MagazineMtly6,1416,1412.5%-7.8%
    Parenting
    Baba & KleuterQ20511,217No Issue-1.8%
    Baby's and BeyondQ12,95913,5081.4%1.7%
    Your Pregnancy and BabyAltM1,2475,97720.9%12.7%
    Sport and Hobby
    Compleat GolferMtly0No Issue
    Kickoff MagazineMtly10,73320,972New Member
    SA RugbyMtly1,3063,37020.8%-26.0%
    Travel, Tourism & Hospitality
    Cape Etc3xA1,2111,825-75.2%-75.9%
    GetawayMtly1,7077,9781.6%-22.1%
    go! Drive & Camp and Weg! Ry & SleepAltM2520,756-11.5%-3.8%
    Inbound SAMtly9,9469,9460.4%0.2%
    Weg / Go PlattelandQ12010,534-32.0%-24.3%
    Weg/GoAltM36730,160-12.2%-22.9%
    Woman's General
    BONA MagazineMtly1,1318,075-26.9%-21.1%
    FairladyAltM1,37521,903-10.8%-18.9%
    Garden & Home MagazineMtly50610,813No Issue10.0%
    Glamour,6xA5,0796,72622.3%-45.2%
    Ignited Woman,AltM01,255New Member
    KuierF1,17831,931-6.9%-19.8%
    Rooi Rose Magazine,Mtly6,22424,4490.3%-0.6%
    SarieAltM66547,089-0.2%-16.9%
    True LoveQ1095,767-15.7%-47.6%
    Women & Home MagazineMtly5,87919,238-1.2%-1.5%
    Women's Health..AltM3,53711,55012.3%New Member
    Woman's Special
    BruidsgidsAnn0Terminated
    Wedding GuideAnn0Terminated
    Total281,155817,777-0.4%-3.5%

    B2B magazines

    In a complete turnaround from its excellent increases in Q2 2025, this category had declined in total on the previous quarter and prior year.

    With Fire Protection the only publication in double figures, the handful of increases on the previous quarter, were all in single figures.

    Agricultural
    PublicationFrequencyFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
    OVK Nuus/News4xA4,8004,8000.6%0.5%
    SA Graan / GrainMtly16,47416,474-20.1%-18.2%
    StockfarmMtly0Resigned
    VeeplaasMtly0Resigned
    WinelandMtly2,8682,9140.5%-7.6%
    Architecture
    Floors in Africa,7xA11,49611,496-4.8%-10.1%
    Leading Architect & Design6xA5,1565,160-2.3%-0.9%
    To Build4xA8,1799,745-1.0%-0.4%
    Walls & Roofs in Africa,7xA11,49611,496-4.8%-10.1%
    Automotive
    SA TreadsQ4,0324,032No Issue12.3%
    Civil Construction
    Civil Engineering.;Mtly15,15115,1593.1%2.7%
    Construction WorldMtly13,05013,050-21.5%-23.5%
    IMIESA10xA10,65210,652-0.2%-1.4%
    Spec HandbooksAnn0No Issue
    Communications
    Future SA4xA7,9488,474No Issue2.4%
    ServiceQ4,9644,9640.0%0.0%
    Electrical Engineering
    Electricity & ControlMtly7,6387,638-24.6%-27.4%
    ESI Africa2xA0No Issue
    Sparks Electrical NewsMtly10,99310,993-23.8%-26.0%
    Engineering - Other
    Capital Equipment NewsMtly8,3138,313-30.6%-38.3%
    DataweekMtly2,7122,712-2.1%-3.2%
    Go2Energy Technical Journal,2xA0No Issue
    MechChem AfricaAltM8,5698,569-19.9%-23.0%
    Motion ControlQ1,5591,559-7.3%-7.4%
    Plumbing AfricaMtly10,51010,535-3.1%-13.5%
    Refrigeration and AirconditioningMtly6,3306,3407.5%-10.7%
    SA Instrumentation & ControlMtly3,4093,409-4.6%-14.1%
    Water & Sanitation Africa6xA8,4178,4173.2%4.8%
    Health and Wellbeing
    Fire ProtectionQ2,5372,53720.5%198.5%
    Medical Chronicle11xA35,32235,322-2.2%9.1%
    MIMSMtly0Resigned
    Modern Medicine Magazine6xA3,3523,8054.1%-10.7%
    SMART Security Solutions8xA2,5762,576-38.0%-35.6%
    South African Pharmaceutical & Cosmetic Review11xA2,6522,655-0.8%-8.8%
    The Specialist Forum Journal11xA31,19031,1904.3%8.5%
    Industry
    Analytical Reporter6xA4,2594,259-4.3%-13.1%
    Cold Link Africa8xA3,8133,8174.2%-6.1%
    Eastern Cape BusinessAnn0No IssueNo Issue
    KwaZulu Natal BusinessAnn0No IssueNo Issue
    Lighting in DesignQ0Ceased Publishing
    Northern Cape BusinessAnn0No IssueNo Issue
    Opportunity (Exploring Business Prospects in SA)Q4,9574,9570.1%-0.1%
    South African Food Review11xA3,1413,150-2.7%-5.7%
    The Journal of African BusinessQ4,9644,9640.0%0.0%
    Information and Computer Technology
    Brainstorm11xA3,9677,505-0.5%-8.9%
    Management
    African DecisionsQ0Terminated
    Black Business QuarterlyQ33,27133,3010.6%7.2%
    Blue Chip,Q7,2597,259-2.7%-2.7%
    Business Day EarthAnn0Terminated
    Business Day EmpowermentAnn0Terminated
    ESG - Future of SustainabiltyAnn16,51716,5172.8%1620.5%
    FA NewsAltM2,7502,8920.6%0.1%
    LeadershipMtly35,88736,011-0.2%10.5%
    Money MarketingMtly6,2016,201-0.7%5.1%
    Public Sector Leaders,Mtly15,53615,5369.1%818.7%
    South African Business IntergratorQ9,6989,751-1.0%-0.8%
    Top 500 : South Africa's Best Managed CompaniesAnn18,52718,5273.3%3816.9%
    Top Women Leaders,Ann15,91315,913-13.9%Changed Sector
    Mining & Quarrying
    African Mines HandbookAnn0No Issue
    African Mining Inc. Mining MirrorMtly21,41821,458-1.0%-13.3%
    EarthbrokerMtly0Suspended
    Engineering News & Mining WeeklyWkly, Fr20,25922,4304.6%31.6%
    Mining Review Africa.6xA4,6704,670-1.6%-2.5%
    Modern MiningMtly8,7298,729-14.1%-15.4%
    Modern QuarryingQ3,9273,927-43.4%-45.9%
    Retail
    DIY And Industrial Trade NewsMtly7,6977,697-5.6%-10.9%
    Pharmacy Magazine (former Frontshop)11xA23,79923,7991.3%21.8%
    Supermarket & RetailerMtly21,37021,370-1.0%15.3%
    Transport and Logistics
    Freight News FeaturesMtly5,1945,338-0.9%5.2%
    Total566,068574,964-6.7%-3.2%

    Custom magazines

    The custom category continued its good performance from Q2, which saw a total increase on the previous quarter and prior year, with increases of over one percent on the previous quarter and nearly 17% on the prior year in Q3 2025.

    Sea Rescue had an impressive double-digit increase, but the category’s consistent single-digit increases is what led to its positive results.

    Farming
    PublicationFrequencyFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
    Dairy Mail, TheMtly0Terminated
    Wolboer / Wool FarmerAltM0Terminated
    Health & Wellbeing
    SA Pharmaceutical Journal10xA0No Issues
    South African Medical JournalMtly12,11812,1182.4%0.8%
    Home
    Living SpaceMtly032,812-16.0%-13.2%
    My KitchenMtly4,843114,7543.6%30.1%
    Industry Specific
    J S EQ11,79512,756-13.8%-13.4%
    Sea Rescue3xA18,17018,17032.8%-7.2%
    ServamusMtly655,411-1.8%-11.1%
    The Journal of the SAIMMMtly2,5192,5196.3%21.9%
    In-flight
    In Flight MagazineMtly70,08970,089-19.5%26.9%
    Leisure
    Lush Fine LivingQ0New Member
    Private Edition4xA9,9729,972-0.5%-0.2%
    Male
    ManMtly3,30084,153-1.0%23.1%
    TechMtly0Discontinued
    Professional
    Accountancy SAMtly66,92166,9210.0%-0.5%
    De Rebus11xA59,16559,1690.1%-0.9%
    Retail
    Club MagazineMtly6,936296,0362.2%25.6%
    Jet Club7xA17,000332,0058.5%37.2%
    Sport and Hobby
    Game & Hunt/Wild & JagMtly65,06465,4480.1%-2.0%
    SoccerClubMtly4,79973,0363.0%40.4%
    SportsClubMtly2,985113,0360.5%17.7%
    Wildland MagazineMtly74,91774,917-0.1%-12.4%
    Travel, Tourism & Hospitality
    PremierMtly6,9896,989-5.2%-9.3%
    Rove SAQ12,22213,100-1.5%1.3%
    Woman's General
    Balanced LifeMtly3,48259,5687.1%29.1%
    Youth
    ClubXMtly6,000129,8273.0%21.8%
    Kids Super ClubMtly3,105100,0145.9%32.8%
    Total462,4561,752,8201.1%16.7%

    Free magazines

    Free magazines had a total decrease on the previous quarter but this decrease was under one percent. Most decreases were incremental or 0% but there was one decrease in double figures.

    The category had an increase on the prior year of over four percent in this quarter.

    PublicationFrequencyTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
    Botswana AdvertiserF99,9650.0%0.0%
    Get It (Ballito to UmhlangaMtly11,9750.0%0.0%
    Get It (BloemfonteinMtly6,8900.0%0.0%
    Get It (HighwayMtly11,8830.7%0.3%
    Get It (Jo'burg SouthMtly11,7500.0%0.3%
    Get It (Jo'burg WestMtly10,6760.7%-1.9%
    Get It (LowveldMtly6,4000.0%0.0%
    Get It (Northern Suburbs JoburgMtly11,8660.1%0.3%
    Get It (PretoriaMtly11,689-1.0%0.2%
    Umbele Magazine6xA7,839-17.5%
    Total190,933-0.8%4.2%

    Tables by Andre Rademan © Bizcommunity

    Read more: media, digital magazines, digital media, print media, magazines, Audit Bureau of Circulations, circulation
    About Danette Breitenbach

    Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.
