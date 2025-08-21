ABC Q2 2025: All magazine categories show growth

Building on the resilience they showed in Q1 2025, the total magazine Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) circulation for April to June 2025 (Quarter 2) shows a meaningful growth of 3.2% in the quarter and 6% year on year.

All magazine categories showed growth quarter on quarter.

The latest ABC newspaper and magazine circulation figures, released today, Thursday 21 August, show both magazines and newspapers growing by over 3% in the second quarter of 2025.

“In total, magazine and newspaper circulation grew 3.1% quarter-on-quarter and 1.3% year-on-year to 8.5 million, reflecting a much more stable baseline following recent declines and title closures,” says Andrew Gill, president of the ABC, in a release.

Consumer magazines

In total, the consumer category showed a 5.6% increase on the previous quarter but an 11.5% decrease on the prior year.

After a depressing Q1 2025, the farming sector bounced back to its Q4 2024 performance with good increases by Farmer Weekly which had increases on both the previous quarter and the prior year, and Grond tot Mond and Marktoe! on the previous quarter and prior year respectively.

Forbes Africa had increases on both the previous quarter and the prior year, Plus 50 had a double-digit increase on the previous quarter, and GQ showed a double-digit increase on the prior year.

New members include Farm.co.za (Farming), Men’s Health, and Women’s Health (Women’s General).

Arts, Culture and Heritage Publication Frequency Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Jewish Life Mtly 8,435 8,435 -0.2% -0.2% Business and News BusinessBrief AltM 1,632 29,723 -1.5% -3.6% Fast Company Q 1,328 1,908 No Issue -16.6% Financial Mail Wkly, Th 2,549 17,388 -2.6% -3.2% Forbes Africa.: AltM 5,231 12,765 18.6% 12.1% SA Real Estate Investor Magazine Mtly 15,553 15,553 1.3% -4.5% The Big Issue Magazine 11xA 548 4,134 -12.1% -15.1% Communications The Little issue Q 0 No Issue Conservation and Wildlife African Birdlife.: AltM 149 5,940 -32.7% -22.5% Family Interest Huisgenoot Wkly, Th 1,708 69,716 -4.1% -14.5% LIG Q 0 Resigned Plus 50 .: 6xA 256 3,840 49.5% -29.1% You Wkly, Th 1,563 33,621 -1.4% -12.3% Farming Farm.co.za AltM 8,155 8,155 New Member Farmer's Weekly Wkly, Fr 2,336 6,538 32.5% 18.5% Grond tot Mond.: Q 24,278 24,278 38.0% -16.3% Landbouweekblad F 137 11,676 -5.7% -16.6% Marktoe! Mtly 14,655 14,655 -21.7% 12.4% Health & Wellbeing Grow to Eat.: 3xA 400 10,276 No Issue -5.5% Home Conde Nast House & Garden 6xA 2,348 7,330 No Issue -34.0% Essential Flavours Q 6,453 8,028 -3.4% -5.9% Food&Home Magazine Q 5,053 14,611 -0.4% -0.4% Lose It,.: 6xA 0 4,523 No Issue -33.2% SA Home Owner 11xA 3,968 14,793 -3.0% -5.8% Sarie Kos / Food.: Q 40 9,301 -2.9% -22.9% The Gardener / Die Tuinier Mtly 4,373 27,099 -17.6% 1.6% Tuis Home.: 8xA 1,883 52,882 1.2% -2.9% Visi.: 6xA 962 8,399 -12.0% -12.5% Leisure Joburg Style 3xA 8,900 8,900 New Member Let’s Braai / Kom ons Braai (former The Ultimate Braai).: Ann 0 Rebranded Wanted Mtly 15,325 15,325 New Member YourLuxury Africa Mtly 19,798 19,798 0.8% 7.6% Male GQ...: 6xA 2,581 4,191 No Issue 44.6% Men's Health.. AltM 3,342 10,104 5.9% New Member Motoring Car Mtly 2,853 23,955 0.2% -26.1% Driven Magazine Mtly 5,990 5,990 -2.2% -14.7% Parenting Baba & Kleuter Q 0 No Issue Baby's and Beyond.: Q 12,958 13,315 -3.4% 2.7% Your Pregnancy and Baby AltM 1,468 4,943 4.5% -14.7% Sport and Hobby Compleat Golfer Mtly 3,539 5,847 No Issue -2.0% SA Rugby Mtly 563 2,789 0.6% -49.6% Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Cape Etc..: 3xA 5,037 7,357 0.2% -5.4% Getaway Mtly 868 7,852 0.4% -29.0% go! Drive & Camp and Weg! Ry & Sleep.: AltM 442 23,463 7.7% 9.6% Inbound SA Mtly 9,910 9,910 -0.3% -0.2% Weg / Go Platteland.: Q 0 15,490 6.7% -6.7% Weg/Go.: AltM 1,531 34,357 -5.4% -15.9% Woman's General BONA Magazine Mtly 625 11,053 1.9% -16.3% Fairlady.: AltM 2,568 24,568 -1.1% -0.5% Garden & Home Magazine Mtly 0 No Issue Glamour,.: 6xA 4,339 5,500 No Issue -48.0% Kuier F 1,083 34,307 -4.0% -14.5% Rooi Rose Magazine, Mtly 5,393 24,386 -1.8% -10.2% Sarie.: AltM 1,662 47,162 5.0% -7.3% True Love.: Q 120 6,840 -7.1% -20.7% Women & Home Magazine Mtly 4,191 19,464 0.0% -5.1% Women's Health.. AltM 2,544 10,288 2.4% New Member Total 231,623 822,721 5.6% -11.5%

B2B magazines

This category had an excellent quarter with an increase of 3.7% overall on the previous quarter and a 4.8% increase on the prior year.

It was good news for the majority of the sectors, with increases on the previous quarter for at least one, if not more, publications in each sector.

Publications with double digit growth on the previous quarter and the prior year include Pharmacy Mag (previously Front Shop), Engineering News & Mining Weekly, Top Women Leader, Top 500: South Africa’s Best Managed Companies and Fire Protection.

The Engineering – Other sector’s good performance from Q1 2025 dipped slightly, with only three publications increasing on the previous quarter.

The Health & Wellness and the Management sectors also continued their good performance from the previous quarter.

The Industry and the Communications sectors had no increases on the previous quarter

Agricultural Publication Frequency Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year OVK Nuus/News.: 4xA 4,770 4,770 0.0% -0.1% SA Graan / Grain Mtly 20,628 20,628 4.0% 3.3% Stockfarm Mtly 0 Resigned Veeplaas Mtly 0 Resigned Wineland Mtly 2,863 2,900 -8.3% -8.1% Architecture Floors in Africa, 7xA 12,072 12,072 0.1% -8.8% Leading Architect & Design.: 6xA 5,279 5,283 -0.2% 6.2% SA Building Review.: Ann 0 No Issue To Build.: 4xA 8,004 9,846 -0.1% 0.3% Walls & Roofs in Africa, 7xA 12,072 12,072 0.1% -8.8% Automotive SA Treads Q 0 No Issue Civil Construction Civil Engineering.; Mtly 14,693 14,701 2.9% 0.8% Construction World Mtly 16,627 16,627 3.0% -2.5% IMIESA 10xA 10,674 10,674 -0.1% 2.3% Communications SA Profile.: Ann 0 No Issue Service Q 4,966 4,966 0.0% 0.1% Electrical Engineering Electricity & Control Mtly 10,126 10,126 9.2% -3.9% ESI Africa.: 2xA 4,783 4,783 No Issue -0.3% Sparks Electrical News Mtly 14,432 14,432 -0.9% -2.9% Engineering - Other Capital Equipment News Mtly 11,979 11,979 -5.0% -11.8% Dataweek Mtly 2,769 2,769 -5.8% -2.2% Go2Energy Technical Journal, 2xA 3,101 3,101 No Issue -70.1% MechChem Africa..: AltM 10,702 10,702 0.6% -0.2% Motion Control.: Q 1,681 1,681 0.1% -2.0% Plumbing Africa Mtly 10,865 10,892 -0.4% 1.8% Refrigeration and Airconditioning Mtly 5,895 5,903 -8.3% -4.0% SA Instrumentation & Control Mtly 3,574 3,574 -6.4% -11.7% Water & Sanitation Africa.: 6xA 8,154 8,154 2.7% -4.0% Health and Wellbeing Fire Protection Q 2,106 2,106 14.1% 208.3% MDR Medical Desk Reference.: Ann 0 Resigned Medical Chronicle 11xA 36,126 36,126 3.5% 21.0% MIMS Mtly 0 Resigned Modern Medicine Magazine..: 6xA 3,194 3,654 5.8% 5.5% SMART Security Solutions 8xA 4,155 4,155 0.0% 5.1% South African Pharmaceutical & Cosmetic Review 11xA 2,673 2,676 -5.5% -1.4% The Specialist Forum Journal 11xA 29,917 29,917 0.6% 14.2% Industry Analytical Reporter.: 6xA 4,450 4,450 -7.0% -4.2% Cold Link Africa.: 8xA 3,663 3,667 -3.9% 1.2% Eastern Cape Business...: Ann 4,963 4,963 No Issue -0.2% KwaZulu Natal Business...: Ann 4,963 4,963 No Issue 0.0% Lighting in Design..: Q 0 Ceased Publishing Northern Cape Business...: Ann 4,963 4,963 No Issue 0.0% Opportunity (Exploring Business Prospects in SA).: Q 4,954 4,954 -0.1% 0.1% South African Food Review 11xA 3,228 3,237 -1.2% -6.3% The Journal of African Business Q 4,965 4,965 0.0% 0.0% Information and Computer Technology Brainstorm 11xA 3,924 7,544 6.0% -3.1% Management African Decisions.: Q 0 Terminated Black Business Quarterly.: Q 33,091 33,116 -1.1% 4.4% Blue Chip,.: Q 7,461 7,461 0.0% 0.0% ESG - Future of Sustainabilty Ann 16,074 16,074 12.7% No Issue FA News..: AltM 2,737 2,876 -0.3% -1.0% Leadership.: Mtly 35,944 36,088 4.4% 0.8% Money Marketing Mtly 6,244 6,244 6.4% 6.6% Public Sector Leaders, Mtly 14,242 14,242 9.8% 73.9% South African Business Intergrator.: Q 9,792 9,853 -0.2% 1.1% Top 500 : South Africa's Best Managed Companies Ann 17,933 17,933 26.2% 6850.8% Top Women Leader Ann 0 Changed Sector Top Women Leaders, Ann 18,489 18,489 23.1% 5624.1% Mining & Quarrying African Mining Inc. Mining Mirror Mtly 21,654 21,698 -7.0% -8.4% Earthbroker Mtly 5,382 5,382 0.0% 0.0% Engineering News & Mining Weekly Wkly, Fr 19,225 21,444 15.3% 30.8% Mining Review Africa. 6xA 4,745 4,745 2.0% -1.0% Modern Mining Mtly 10,167 10,167 -2.5% -0.6% Modern Quarrying.: Q 6,940 6,940 -4.3% -1.3% Retail DIY And Industrial Trade News Mtly 8,152 8,152 -3.1% -2.4% Pharmacy Magazine (former Frontshop) 11xA 23,505 23,505 53.9% 30.7% Supermarket & Retailer Mtly 21,579 21,579 0.1% 28.9% Transport and Logistics Freight News Features Mtly 5,231 5,386 1.2% -4.0% Total 607,540 616,349 3.7% 4.8%

Custom magazines

A good performance by this category, with nearly every sector showing good increases on the previous quarter and/or the prior year. The category increased by 2.1% on the previous quarter and had a double-digit increase of 18.7% on the prior year.

The In-flight sector’s one publication In-flight Magazine continues its good increases on the previous quarter and prior year of Q1 into Q2 2025.

As reported in Q1 20025, both publications in the Farming category have been terminated.

Farming Publication Frequency Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Dairy Mail, The. Mtly 0 Terminated Wolboer / Wool Farmer AltM 0 Terminated Health & Wellbeing SA Pharmaceutical Journal..: 10xA 7,130 7,130 3.0% 2.9% South African Medical Journal Mtly 11,832 11,832 0.9% 6.7% Home Living Space Mtly 33 39,062 -7.2% 12.9% My Kitchen Mtly 4,843 110,810 -1.8% 31.2% Industry Specific J S E.: Q 13,131 14,798 -0.2% 0.3% Sea Rescue.: 3xA 13,680 13,680 No Issue Servamus Mtly 65 5,510 -1.9% -13.6% The Journal of the SAIMM,. Mtly 2,369 2,369 10.4% 31.0% In-flight In Flight Magazine Mtly 87,091 87,091 13.3% 116.7% Leisure Lush Fine Living Q 4,490 4,490 New Member Private Edition.: 4xA 10,018 10,018 -1.5% 0.2% Male Man Mtly 3,300 84,999 -0.7% 33.0% Tech Mtly 0 No Issue Professional Accountancy SA, Mtly 66,947 66,947 3.5% 22.2% De Rebus, 11xA 59,108 59,112 0.1% -1.0% Retail Club Magazine Mtly 6,936 289,696 1.2% 26.5% Jet Club.: 7xA 17,005 306,080 8.5% 13.0% Sport and Hobby Game & Hunt/Wild & Jag Mtly 64,977 65,358 -0.6% -2.2% SoccerClub Mtly 4,799 70,932 1.4% 42.3% SportsClub Mtly 2,985 112,428 -3.7% 9.4% Wildland Magazine Mtly 74,965 74,965 3.6% -8.7% Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Premier Mtly 7,376 7,376 3.2% -5.7% Rove SA.: Q 12,904 13,296 1.1% 0.5% Woman's General Balanced Life Mtly 3,506 55,620 -0.6% 31.8% Youth ClubX Mtly 6,000 126,098 -0.5% 19.4% Kids Super Club, Mtly 3,105 94,451 1.7% 34.5% Total 488,595 1,734,148 2.1% 18.7%

Free magazines

While Free magazines had only one publication increase on the previous quarter (In Q1 2025 it had three) the category showed an increase on the previous quarter of 5.2% and an increase of 3% on the prior year. This is due to a number of the publications showing a 0.0% on the previous quarter and prior year.

Publication Frequency Total circulation % change quarter % change year Botswana Advertiser. F 99,965 0.0% 0.0% Get It (Ballito to Umhlanga) Mtly 11,975 0.0% 0.0% Get It (Bloemfontein) Mtly 6,890 0.0% 0.0% Get It (Highway) Mtly 11,805 -0.3% 0.1% Get It (Jo'burg South) Mtly 11,750 0.0% -7.8% Get It (Jo'burg West) Mtly 10,597 0.3% -11.5% Get It (Lowveld) Mtly 6,400 0.0% 0.0% Get It (Northern Suburbs Joburg) Mtly 11,850 0.0% -7.2% Get It (Pretoria) Mtly 11,805 -0.3% -5.0% Umbele Magazine 6xA 9,500 New Member Total 192,537 5.2% 3.0%

