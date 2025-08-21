South Africa
    ABC Q2 2025: All magazine categories show growth

    Building on the resilience they showed in Q1 2025, the total magazine Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) circulation for April to June 2025 (Quarter 2) shows a meaningful growth of 3.2% in the quarter and 6% year on year.
    Danette Breitenbach
    21 Aug 2025
    The Audit Bureau of Circulations of South Africa (ABC) circulation figures for Q2 2025 for magazines have been released (Image: Bizcommunity)
    All magazine categories showed growth quarter on quarter.

    The latest ABC newspaper and magazine circulation figures, released today, Thursday 21 August, show both magazines and newspapers growing by over 3% in the second quarter of 2025.

    “In total, magazine and newspaper circulation grew 3.1% quarter-on-quarter and 1.3% year-on-year to 8.5 million, reflecting a much more stable baseline following recent declines and title closures,” says Andrew Gill, president of the ABC, in a release.

    Consumer magazines

    In total, the consumer category showed a 5.6% increase on the previous quarter but an 11.5% decrease on the prior year.

    After a depressing Q1 2025, the farming sector bounced back to its Q4 2024 performance with good increases by Farmer Weekly which had increases on both the previous quarter and the prior year, and Grond tot Mond and Marktoe! on the previous quarter and prior year respectively.

    Forbes Africa had increases on both the previous quarter and the prior year, Plus 50 had a double-digit increase on the previous quarter, and GQ showed a double-digit increase on the prior year.

    New members include Farm.co.za (Farming), Men’s Health, and Women’s Health (Women’s General).

    Arts, Culture and Heritage     
    PublicationFrequencyFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
    Jewish LifeMtly8,4358,435-0.2%-0.2%
    Business and News     
    BusinessBriefAltM1,63229,723-1.5%-3.6%
    Fast CompanyQ1,3281,908No Issue-16.6%
    Financial MailWkly, Th2,54917,388-2.6%-3.2%
    Forbes Africa.:AltM5,23112,76518.6%12.1%
    SA Real Estate Investor MagazineMtly15,55315,5531.3%-4.5%
    The Big Issue Magazine11xA5484,134-12.1%-15.1%
    Communications     
    The Little issueQ0No Issue
    Conservation and Wildlife     
    African Birdlife.:AltM1495,940-32.7%-22.5%
    Family Interest     
    HuisgenootWkly, Th1,70869,716-4.1%-14.5%
    LIGQ0Resigned
    Plus 50 .:6xA2563,84049.5%-29.1%
    YouWkly, Th1,56333,621-1.4%-12.3%
    Farming     
    Farm.co.zaAltM8,1558,155New Member
    Farmer's WeeklyWkly, Fr2,3366,53832.5%18.5%
    Grond tot Mond.:Q24,27824,27838.0%-16.3%
    LandbouweekbladF13711,676-5.7%-16.6%
    Marktoe!Mtly14,65514,655-21.7%12.4%
    Health & Wellbeing     
    Grow to Eat.:3xA40010,276No Issue-5.5%
    Home     
    Conde Nast House & Garden6xA2,3487,330No Issue-34.0%
    Essential FlavoursQ6,4538,028-3.4%-5.9%
    Food&Home MagazineQ5,05314,611-0.4%-0.4%
    Lose It,.:6xA04,523No Issue-33.2%
    SA Home Owner11xA3,96814,793-3.0%-5.8%
    Sarie Kos / Food.:Q409,301-2.9%-22.9%
    The Gardener / Die TuinierMtly4,37327,099-17.6%1.6%
    Tuis Home.:8xA1,88352,8821.2%-2.9%
    Visi.:6xA9628,399-12.0%-12.5%
    Leisure     
    Joburg Style3xA8,9008,900New Member
    Let’s Braai / Kom ons Braai (former The Ultimate Braai).:Ann0Rebranded
    WantedMtly15,32515,325New Member
    YourLuxury AfricaMtly19,79819,7980.8%7.6%
    Male     
    GQ...:6xA2,5814,191No Issue44.6%
    Men's Health..AltM3,34210,1045.9%New Member
    Motoring     
    CarMtly2,85323,9550.2%-26.1%
    Driven MagazineMtly5,9905,990-2.2%-14.7%
    Parenting     
    Baba & KleuterQ0No Issue
    Baby's and Beyond.:Q12,95813,315-3.4%2.7%
    Your Pregnancy and BabyAltM1,4684,9434.5%-14.7%
    Sport and Hobby     
    Compleat GolferMtly3,5395,847No Issue-2.0%
    SA RugbyMtly5632,7890.6%-49.6%
    Travel, Tourism & Hospitality     
    Cape Etc..:3xA5,0377,3570.2%-5.4%
    GetawayMtly8687,8520.4%-29.0%
    go! Drive & Camp and Weg! Ry & Sleep.:AltM44223,4637.7%9.6%
    Inbound SAMtly9,9109,910-0.3%-0.2%
    Weg / Go Platteland.:Q015,4906.7%-6.7%
    Weg/Go.:AltM1,53134,357-5.4%-15.9%
    Woman's General     
    BONA MagazineMtly62511,0531.9%-16.3%
    Fairlady.:AltM2,56824,568-1.1%-0.5%
    Garden & Home MagazineMtly0No Issue
    Glamour,.:6xA4,3395,500No Issue-48.0%
    KuierF1,08334,307-4.0%-14.5%
    Rooi Rose Magazine,Mtly5,39324,386-1.8%-10.2%
    Sarie.:AltM1,66247,1625.0%-7.3%
    True Love.:Q1206,840-7.1%-20.7%
    Women & Home MagazineMtly4,19119,4640.0%-5.1%
    Women's Health..AltM2,54410,2882.4%New Member
    Total231,623822,7215.6%-11.5%

    B2B magazines

    This category had an excellent quarter with an increase of 3.7% overall on the previous quarter and a 4.8% increase on the prior year.

    It was good news for the majority of the sectors, with increases on the previous quarter for at least one, if not more, publications in each sector.

    Publications with double digit growth on the previous quarter and the prior year include Pharmacy Mag (previously Front Shop), Engineering News & Mining Weekly, Top Women Leader, Top 500: South Africa’s Best Managed Companies and Fire Protection.

    The Engineering – Other sector’s good performance from Q1 2025 dipped slightly, with only three publications increasing on the previous quarter.

    The Health & Wellness and the Management sectors also continued their good performance from the previous quarter.

    The Industry and the Communications sectors had no increases on the previous quarter

    Agricultural     
    PublicationFrequencyFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
    OVK Nuus/News.:4xA4,7704,7700.0%-0.1%
    SA Graan / GrainMtly20,62820,6284.0%3.3%
    StockfarmMtly0Resigned
    VeeplaasMtly0Resigned
    WinelandMtly2,8632,900-8.3%-8.1%
    Architecture     
    Floors in Africa,7xA12,07212,0720.1%-8.8%
    Leading Architect & Design.:6xA5,2795,283-0.2%6.2%
    SA Building Review.:Ann0No Issue
    To Build.:4xA8,0049,846-0.1%0.3%
    Walls & Roofs in Africa,7xA12,07212,0720.1%-8.8%
    Automotive     
    SA TreadsQ0No Issue
    Civil Construction     
    Civil Engineering.;Mtly14,69314,7012.9%0.8%
    Construction WorldMtly16,62716,6273.0%-2.5%
    IMIESA10xA10,67410,674-0.1%2.3%
    Communications     
    SA Profile.:Ann0No Issue
    ServiceQ4,9664,9660.0%0.1%
    Electrical Engineering     
    Electricity & ControlMtly10,12610,1269.2%-3.9%
    ESI Africa.:2xA4,7834,783No Issue-0.3%
    Sparks Electrical NewsMtly14,43214,432-0.9%-2.9%
    Engineering - Other     
    Capital Equipment NewsMtly11,97911,979-5.0%-11.8%
    DataweekMtly2,7692,769-5.8%-2.2%
    Go2Energy Technical Journal,2xA3,1013,101No Issue-70.1%
    MechChem Africa..:AltM10,70210,7020.6%-0.2%
    Motion Control.:Q1,6811,6810.1%-2.0%
    Plumbing AfricaMtly10,86510,892-0.4%1.8%
    Refrigeration and AirconditioningMtly5,8955,903-8.3%-4.0%
    SA Instrumentation & ControlMtly3,5743,574-6.4%-11.7%
    Water & Sanitation Africa.:6xA8,1548,1542.7%-4.0%
    Health and Wellbeing     
    Fire ProtectionQ2,1062,10614.1%208.3%
    MDR Medical Desk Reference.:Ann0Resigned
    Medical Chronicle11xA36,12636,1263.5%21.0%
    MIMSMtly0Resigned
    Modern Medicine Magazine..:6xA3,1943,6545.8%5.5%
    SMART Security Solutions8xA4,1554,1550.0%5.1%
    South African Pharmaceutical & Cosmetic Review11xA2,6732,676-5.5%-1.4%
    The Specialist Forum Journal11xA29,91729,9170.6%14.2%
    Industry     
    Analytical Reporter.:6xA4,4504,450-7.0%-4.2%
    Cold Link Africa.:8xA3,6633,667-3.9%1.2%
    Eastern Cape Business...:Ann4,9634,963No Issue-0.2%
    KwaZulu Natal Business...:Ann4,9634,963No Issue0.0%
    Lighting in Design..:Q0Ceased Publishing
    Northern Cape Business...:Ann4,9634,963No Issue0.0%
    Opportunity (Exploring Business Prospects in SA).:Q4,9544,954-0.1%0.1%
    South African Food Review11xA3,2283,237-1.2%-6.3%
    The Journal of African BusinessQ4,9654,9650.0%0.0%
    Information and Computer Technology     
    Brainstorm11xA3,9247,5446.0%-3.1%
    Management     
    African Decisions.:Q0Terminated
    Black Business Quarterly.:Q33,09133,116-1.1%4.4%
    Blue Chip,.:Q7,4617,4610.0%0.0%
    ESG - Future of SustainabiltyAnn16,07416,07412.7%No Issue
    FA News..:AltM2,7372,876-0.3%-1.0%
    Leadership.:Mtly35,94436,0884.4%0.8%
    Money MarketingMtly6,2446,2446.4%6.6%
    Public Sector Leaders,Mtly14,24214,2429.8%73.9%
    South African Business Intergrator.:Q9,7929,853-0.2%1.1%
    Top 500 : South Africa's Best Managed CompaniesAnn17,93317,93326.2%6850.8%
    Top Women LeaderAnn0Changed Sector
    Top Women Leaders,Ann18,48918,48923.1%5624.1%
    Mining & Quarrying     
    African Mining Inc. Mining MirrorMtly21,65421,698-7.0%-8.4%
    EarthbrokerMtly5,3825,3820.0%0.0%
    Engineering News & Mining WeeklyWkly, Fr19,22521,44415.3%30.8%
    Mining Review Africa.6xA4,7454,7452.0%-1.0%
    Modern MiningMtly10,16710,167-2.5%-0.6%
    Modern Quarrying.:Q6,9406,940-4.3%-1.3%
    Retail     
    DIY And Industrial Trade NewsMtly8,1528,152-3.1%-2.4%
    Pharmacy Magazine (former Frontshop)11xA23,50523,50553.9%30.7%
    Supermarket & RetailerMtly21,57921,5790.1%28.9%
    Transport and Logistics     
    Freight News FeaturesMtly5,2315,3861.2%-4.0%
    Total607,540616,3493.7%4.8%

    Custom magazines

    A good performance by this category, with nearly every sector showing good increases on the previous quarter and/or the prior year. The category increased by 2.1% on the previous quarter and had a double-digit increase of 18.7% on the prior year.

    The In-flight sector’s one publication In-flight Magazine continues its good increases on the previous quarter and prior year of Q1 into Q2 2025.

    As reported in Q1 20025, both publications in the Farming category have been terminated.

    Farming     
    PublicationFrequencyFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
    Dairy Mail, The.Mtly0Terminated
    Wolboer / Wool FarmerAltM0Terminated
    Health & Wellbeing     
    SA Pharmaceutical Journal..:10xA7,1307,1303.0%2.9%
    South African Medical JournalMtly11,83211,8320.9%6.7%
    Home     
    Living SpaceMtly3339,062-7.2%12.9%
    My KitchenMtly4,843110,810-1.8%31.2%
    Industry Specific     
    J S E.:Q13,13114,798-0.2%0.3%
    Sea Rescue.:3xA13,68013,680No Issue
    ServamusMtly655,510-1.9%-13.6%
    The Journal of the SAIMM,.Mtly2,3692,36910.4%31.0%
    In-flight     
    In Flight MagazineMtly87,09187,09113.3%116.7%
    Leisure     
    Lush Fine LivingQ4,4904,490New Member
    Private Edition.:4xA10,01810,018-1.5%0.2%
    Male     
    ManMtly3,30084,999-0.7%33.0%
    TechMtly0No Issue
    Professional     
    Accountancy SA,Mtly66,94766,9473.5%22.2%
    De Rebus,11xA59,10859,1120.1%-1.0%
    Retail     
    Club MagazineMtly6,936289,6961.2%26.5%
    Jet Club.:7xA17,005306,0808.5%13.0%
    Sport and Hobby     
    Game & Hunt/Wild & JagMtly64,97765,358-0.6%-2.2%
    SoccerClubMtly4,79970,9321.4%42.3%
    SportsClubMtly2,985112,428-3.7%9.4%
    Wildland MagazineMtly74,96574,9653.6%-8.7%
    Travel, Tourism & Hospitality     
    PremierMtly7,3767,3763.2%-5.7%
    Rove SA.:Q12,90413,2961.1%0.5%
    Woman's General     
    Balanced LifeMtly3,50655,620-0.6%31.8%
    Youth     
    ClubXMtly6,000126,098-0.5%19.4%
    Kids Super Club,Mtly3,10594,4511.7%34.5%
    Total488,5951,734,1482.1%18.7%

    Free magazines

    While Free magazines had only one publication increase on the previous quarter (In Q1 2025 it had three) the category showed an increase on the previous quarter of 5.2% and an increase of 3% on the prior year. This is due to a number of the publications showing a 0.0% on the previous quarter and prior year.

    PublicationFrequencyTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
    Botswana Advertiser.F99,9650.0%0.0%
    Get It (Ballito to Umhlanga)Mtly11,9750.0%0.0%
    Get It (Bloemfontein)Mtly6,8900.0%0.0%
    Get It (Highway)Mtly11,805-0.3%0.1%
    Get It (Jo'burg South)Mtly11,7500.0%-7.8%
    Get It (Jo'burg West)Mtly10,5970.3%-11.5%
    Get It (Lowveld)Mtly6,4000.0%0.0%
    Get It (Northern Suburbs Joburg)Mtly11,8500.0%-7.2%
    Get It (Pretoria)Mtly11,805-0.3%-5.0%
    Umbele Magazine6xA9,500New Member
    Total192,5375.2%3.0%

    Tables by Andre Rademan © Bizcommunity

    About Danette Breitenbach

    Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.
