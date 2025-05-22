ABC Q1 2025: Magazines tenacious as custom magazines lead the way

The Audit Bureau of Circulations of South Africa (ABC) circulation figures for Q1 2025 show that the resilience shown by the Magazine category in 2024 is continuing into 2025.

The ABC Q1 2025 circulation figures for magazines have been released. Image by Lesley Svenson © Bizcommunity

Once again, custom magazines led the way in the first quarter of 2025, with some consumer and B2B magazine sectors showing strong growth.

Consumer magazines

There are six new members in the consumer magazine category.

Six magazines had increases on the previous quarter and the prior year, with two of these with double-figure increases.

The women’s general sector fared well with six out of 10 of its magazines up on the previous quarter, while the Travel, Tourism & Hospitality sector's six titles all showed an increase on the previous quarter.

For the farming interest, male and motoring sectors the news was not good, with only decreases on the previous quarter and prior year.

This is in strong contrast with the Q4 2024 for the farming interest sector, when it showed good increases on the previous quarter

Arts, Culture and Heritage Publication Frequency Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Jewish Life Mtly 8,450 8,450 0% 0% Business and News BusinessBrief AltM 1,734 30,162 -4.5% Changed Sector Fast Company Q 0 New Member Financial Mail Wkly, Th 2,855 17,854 -1.0% 15.6% Forbes Africa AltM 4,807 11,656 6.2% 2.9% SA Real Estate Investor Magazine Mtly 15,354 15,354 -2.4% -6.5% The Big Issue Magazine 11xA 110 4,704 -9.6% -4.7% Communications The Little issue Q 0 New Member Conservation and Wildlife African Birdlife AltM 2,826 8,824 8.6% 17.1% Family Interest Huisgenoot Wkly, Th 740 72,683 -2.4% -16.4% LIG Q 0 Resigned Plus 50 6xA 769 2,568 -42.3% -55.3% You Wkly, Th 457 34,086 -0.7% -20.4% Farming AGRIFOODSA AltM 7,825 7,825 New Member Farmer's Weekly Wkly, Fr 626 4,935 -10.8% -2.5% Grond tot Mond Q 17,591 17,591 -32.1% -45.8% Landbouweekblad F 0 12,378 1.1% -13.1% Marktoe Mtly 18,724 18,724 40.5% 33.7% Home Conde Nast House & Garden 6xA 0 No Issue Essential Flavours Q 6,915 8,310 13.1% 19.8% Food&Home Magazine Q 5,287 14,675 No Issue 2.2% Lose It 6xA 0 No Issue SA Home Owner 11xA 2,194 15,258 3.2% -8.4% Sarie Kos / Food Q 100 9,574 -11.9% -6.2% The Gardener / Die Tuinier Mtly 7,036 32,884 63.1% 31.5% Tuis Home 8xA 546 52,247 -5.6% -13.4% Visi 6xA 335 9,541 -0.3% -0.8% Leisure YourLuxury Africa Mtly 19,649 19,649 0% New Member Male GQ 6xA 0 No Issue Men's Health AltM 4,755 9,539 -0.6% New Member Motoring Car Mtly 1,821 23,897 -8.5% -25.7% Driven Magazine Mtly 6,124 6,124 -5.9% -7.7% Parenting Baba & Kleuter Q 35 10,594 No Issue 8.3% Baby's and Beyond Q 9,619 13,780 3.9% 41.0% Your Pregnancy and Baby AltM 1,092 4,729 -1.5% -9.2% Sport and Hobby Compleat Golfer Mtly 0 No Issue SA Rugby Mtly 1,111 2,771 0.9% -50.1% Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Cape Etc 3xA 5,237 7,343 1.8% -2.6% Getaway Mtly 859 7,824 2.4% -35.4% go! Drive & Camp and Weg! Ry & Sleep AltM 0 21,784 10.6% -1.5% Inbound SA Mtly 9,942 9,942 0.2% New Member Weg / Go Platteland Q 180 14,514 0.7% -6.6% Weg/Go AltM 316 36,318 2.0% -14.7% Woman's General BONA Magazine Mtly 739 10,842 4.1% -18.6% Fairlady AltM 405 24,853 4.2% -3.3% Garden & Home Magazine Mtly 1,899 10,777 2.4% -18.6% Glamour 6xA 0 No Issue Kuier F 170 35,732 -16.5% -18.7% Rooi Rose Magazine Mtly 3,022 24,834 0.4% -15.0% Sarie AltM 1,618 44,908 -17.5% -19.1% True Love Q 100 7,362 -29.1% -34.2% Women & Home Magazine Mtly 2,856 19,464 0.4% -12.8% Women's Health AltM 4,049 10,050 7.9% New Member Woman's Special Bruidsgids Ann 0 Terminated

B2B magazines

A mixture of results with some sectors in this category showing good increases, while others failed to perform.

Engineering - other had six of its 11 publications increase on the previous quarter.

The Health & Wellbeing sector had seven publications and four publications increase on the previous quarter and five increase on the prior year, respectively.

Analytical Reporter had particularly good increases on the previous quarter.

The management sector had eight out of 12 magazines increase on the previous quarter, mining & quarrying had four of its seven publications increase on the previous quarter and three on the prior year.

The retail sector had two of its three publications increase on the previous quarter and year.

Agricultural Publication Frequency Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year OVK Nuus/News 4xA 4,770 4,770 -0.1% -0.1% SA Graan / Grain Mtly 19,831 19,831 -1.8% -0.8% Stockfarm Mtly 0 Resigned Veeplaas Mtly 0 Resigned Wineland Mtly 3,099 3,161 0.3% -0.1% Architecture Floors in Africa 7xA 12,065 12,065 -3.5% -12.4% Leading Architect & Design 6xA 5,269 5,293 1.1% 3.8% SA Building Review Ann 9,386 9,570 No Issue 1.4% To Build 4xA 7,798 9,855 0.1% 0.4% Walls & Roofs in Africa 7xA 12,065 12,065 -3.5% -12.4% Automotive SA Treads Q 4,488 4,488 8.2% 18.4% Civil Construction Civil Engineering Mtly 14,273 14,280 -5.8% 11.1% Construction World Mtly 16,135 16,135 -0.2% -4.8% IMIESA 10xA 10,684 10,684 -4.0% -0.4% Communications SA Profile Ann 9,736 9,845 No Issue 0.1% Service Q 4,965 4,965 0% -0.1% Electrical Engineering Electricity & Control Mtly 9,271 9,271 -4.2% -12.3% ESI Africa 2xA 0 No Issue No Issue Sparks Electrical News Mtly 14,564 14,564 4.7% -2.4% Engineering - Other Capital Equipment News Mtly 12,603 12,603 2.3% -7.9% Dataweek Mtly 2,938 2,938 -1.0% 2.9% MechChem Africa AltM 10,636 10,636 0.4% -1.5% Motion Control Q 1,679 1,679 0.3% -2.0% Plumbing Africa Mtly 10,930 10,957 -10.3% 0.4% Refrigeration and Airconditioning Mtly 6,431 6,439 -9.6% 4.2% SA Instrumentation & Control Mtly 3,820 3,820 0.3% -5.3% Water & Sanitation Africa 6xA 7,943 7,943 0.9% -8.5% Health and Wellbeing Fire Protection Q 1,846 1,846 -4.0% 556.9% Medical Chronicle 11xA 34,907 34,907 4.4% 39.4% MIMS Mtly 0 Resigned Modern Medicine Magazine 6xA 3,030 3,455 -5.0% -6.9% SMART Security Solutions 8xA 4,155 4,155 0.4% 5.5% South African Pharmaceutical & Cosmetic Review 11xA 2,830 2,832 1.5% 7.9% The Specialist Forum Journal 11xA 29,744 29,744 3.5% 54.4% Industry Analytical Reporter 6xA 4,784 4,784 153.0% 13.7% Cold Link Africa 8xA 3,817 3,820 -3.5% -2.9% Gauteng Companies Ann 0 No Issue Lighting in Design Q 0 Ceased Publishing Limpopo Business Ann 0 No Issue Mpumalanga Business Ann 0 No Issue North West Business Ann 0 No Issue Opportunity (Exploring Business Prospects in SA Q 4,957 4,957 -0.1% 0.2% South African Business 2xA 0 No Issue South African Food Review 11xA 3,267 3,276 0% -4.1% The Journal of African Business Q 4,963 4,963 0% No Issue Western Cape Business Ann 0 No Issue Information and Computer Technology Brainstorm 11xA 4,028 7,114 -13.1% -6.4% Management African Decisions Q 0 Resigned No Issue Black Business Quarterly Q 33,418 33,500 1.0% 0.6% Blue Chip Q 7,459 7,459 -11.7% 0% ESG - Future of Sustainabilty Ann 14,262 14,262 391.6% No Issue FA News AltM 2,742 2,885 0.8% 0.9% Leadership Mtly 34,369 34,563 -0.6% 2.1% Money Marketing Mtly 5,869 5,869 0.5% -0.1% Public Sector Leaders Mtly 12,969 12,969 2.8% 41.9% South African Business Intergrator Q 9,807 9,870 0.1% 0.5% Top 500 : South Africa's Best Managed Companies Ann 14,213 14,213 88.4% No Issue Top Women Leader Ann 0 Changed Sector Top Women Leaders Ann 15,015 15,015 40.7% 27.1% Mining & Quarrying African Mines Handbook Ann 0 No Issue African Mining Inc. Mining Mirror Mtly 23,325 23,373 -0.6% 12.9% Earthbroker Mtly 5,382 5,382 0% 0% Engineering News & Mining Weekly Wkly, Fr 16,366 18,591 5.7% 29.9% Mining Review Africa 6xA 4,651 4,651 1.6% -2.9% Modern Mining Mtly 10,424 10,424 7.2% -2.5% Modern Quarrying Q 7,254 7,254 3.4% 0.9% Retail DIY And Industrial Trade News Mtly 8,412 8,412 8.7% 24.9% Pharmacy Magazine (former Frontshop 11xA 15,274 15,274 -23.3% -3.3% Supermarket & Retailer Mtly 21,561 21,561 4.1% 24.4% Transport and Logistics Freight News Features Mtly 5,160 5,322 3.0% -8.4%

Custom magazines

Most of the sectors in the custom magazine category had some positive movements, building on the gains of Q3 and Q4 2024.

The health & wellbeing sector had a good showing with both its publications increasing on the previous quarter.

Sectors where publications increased on the previous quarter and on the prior year include home, male, women’s general, youth, and retail.

In the in-flight sector, In-flight Magazine had big increases on the previous quarter and prior year.

Less positive are the industry-specific and professional sectors.

The farming sector saw both its publications terminated.

Farming Publication Frequency Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Dairy Mail, The Mtly 0 Terminated Wolboer / Wool Farmer AltM 0 Terminated Health & Wellbeing SA Pharmaceutical Journal 10xA 6,925 6,925 4.3% No Issue South African Medical Journal Mtly 11,728 11,728 1.1% 39.6% Home Living Space Mtly 2,206 42,101 4.6% 21.8% My Kitchen Mtly 4,843 112,885 11.4% 28.5% Industry Specific J S E Q 13,082 14,823 0.5% -0.3% Sea Rescue 3xA 0 No Issue Servamus Mtly 66 5,614 -3.5% -14.9% The Journal of the SAIMM Mtly 2,146 2,146 0.3% 4.5% In-flight In Flight Magazine Mtly 76,876 76,876 50.2% 98.9% Leisure Private Edition 4xA 10,175 10,175 2.1% No Issue Taste 6xA 0 Discontinued Male Man Mtly 3,300 85,571 11.6% 32.3% Tech Mtly 0 16,615 1.5% -40.2% Professional Accountancy SA Mtly 64,708 64,708 -2.4% 12.3% De Rebus 11xA 59,066 59,068 -0.4% -1.1% Retail Club Magazine Mtly 6,936 286,394 11.8% 23.3% Jet Club 7xA 3,000 282,091 2.4% 7.1% Sport and Hobby Game & Hunt/Wild & Jag Mtly 65,112 65,766 -0.4% -1.4% SoccerClub Mtly 4,799 69,924 15.2% 37.1% SportsClub Mtly 2,985 116,760 9.0% 17.4% Wildland Magazine Mtly 72,359 72,359 -16.5% -11.4% Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Premier Mtly 7,146 7,146 -8.8% -7.7% Rove SA Q 12,404 13,150 5.9% 29.5% Woman's General Balanced Life Mtly 3,556 55,982 10.5% 26.6% Youth ClubX Mtly 6,000 126,702 9.1% 17.3% Kids Super Club Mtly 3,105 92,847 9.3% 33.9%

Free magazines

There was not much good news for free magazines. Only three publications had increases on the previous quarter and one increase on the prior year.

Publication Frequency Total circulation % change quarter % change year Botswana Advertiser F 99,965 0% 0% Get It (Ballito to Umhlanga Mtly 11,980 0% -2.1% Get It (Northern Suburbs Joburg Mtly 11,850 0.4% -20.0% Get It (Highway Mtly 11,845 -0.2% 0% Get It (Pretoria Mtly 11,837 1.6% -18.3% Get It (Jo'burg South Mtly 11,750 0.4% -20.3% Get It (Jo'burg West Mtly 10,568 -4.4% -23.6% Get It (Bloemfontein Mtly 6,890 0% 10.7% Get It (Lowveld Mtly 6,400 0% 0%

Tables by Andre Rademan © Bizcommunity