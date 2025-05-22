Marketing & Media Magazines
    Marketing & Media Magazines

    ABC Q1 2025: Magazines tenacious as custom magazines lead the way

    The Audit Bureau of Circulations of South Africa (ABC) circulation figures for Q1 2025 show that the resilience shown by the Magazine category in 2024 is continuing into 2025.
    Danette BreitenbachBy Danette Breitenbach
    22 May 2025
    The ABC Q1 2025 circulation figures for magazines have been released. Image by Lesley Svenson © Bizcommunity
    The ABC Q1 2025 circulation figures for magazines have been released. Image by Lesley Svenson © Bizcommunity

    Once again, custom magazines led the way in the first quarter of 2025, with some consumer and B2B magazine sectors showing strong growth.

    Consumer magazines

    There are six new members in the consumer magazine category.

    Six magazines had increases on the previous quarter and the prior year, with two of these with double-figure increases.

    The women’s general sector fared well with six out of 10 of its magazines up on the previous quarter, while the Travel, Tourism & Hospitality sector's six titles all showed an increase on the previous quarter.

    For the farming interest, male and motoring sectors the news was not good, with only decreases on the previous quarter and prior year.

    This is in strong contrast with the Q4 2024 for the farming interest sector, when it showed good increases on the previous quarter

    Arts, Culture and Heritage
    PublicationFrequencyFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
    Jewish LifeMtly8,4508,4500%0%
    Business and News
    BusinessBriefAltM1,73430,162-4.5%Changed Sector
    Fast CompanyQ0New Member
    Financial MailWkly, Th2,85517,854-1.0%15.6%
    Forbes AfricaAltM4,80711,6566.2%2.9%
    SA Real Estate Investor MagazineMtly15,35415,354-2.4%-6.5%
    The Big Issue Magazine11xA1104,704-9.6%-4.7%
    Communications
    The Little issueQ0New Member
    Conservation and Wildlife
    African BirdlifeAltM2,8268,8248.6%17.1%
    Family Interest
    HuisgenootWkly, Th74072,683-2.4%-16.4%
    LIGQ0Resigned
    Plus 506xA7692,568-42.3%-55.3%
    YouWkly, Th45734,086-0.7%-20.4%
    Farming
    AGRIFOODSAAltM7,8257,825New Member
    Farmer's WeeklyWkly, Fr6264,935-10.8%-2.5%
    Grond tot MondQ17,59117,591-32.1%-45.8%
    LandbouweekbladF012,3781.1%-13.1%
    MarktoeMtly18,72418,72440.5%33.7%
    Home
    Conde Nast House & Garden6xA0No Issue
    Essential FlavoursQ6,9158,31013.1%19.8%
    Food&Home MagazineQ5,28714,675No Issue2.2%
    Lose It6xA0No Issue
    SA Home Owner11xA2,19415,2583.2%-8.4%
    Sarie Kos / FoodQ1009,574-11.9%-6.2%
    The Gardener / Die TuinierMtly7,03632,88463.1%31.5%
    Tuis Home8xA54652,247-5.6%-13.4%
    Visi6xA3359,541-0.3%-0.8%
    Leisure
    YourLuxury AfricaMtly19,64919,6490%New Member
    Male
    GQ6xA0No Issue
    Men's HealthAltM4,7559,539-0.6%New Member
    Motoring
    CarMtly1,82123,897-8.5%-25.7%
    Driven MagazineMtly6,1246,124-5.9%-7.7%
    Parenting
    Baba & KleuterQ3510,594No Issue8.3%
    Baby's and BeyondQ9,61913,7803.9%41.0%
    Your Pregnancy and BabyAltM1,0924,729-1.5%-9.2%
    Sport and Hobby
    Compleat GolferMtly0No Issue
    SA RugbyMtly1,1112,7710.9%-50.1%
    Travel, Tourism & Hospitality
    Cape Etc3xA5,2377,3431.8%-2.6%
    GetawayMtly8597,8242.4%-35.4%
    go! Drive & Camp and Weg! Ry & SleepAltM021,78410.6%-1.5%
    Inbound SAMtly9,9429,9420.2%New Member
    Weg / Go PlattelandQ18014,5140.7%-6.6%
    Weg/GoAltM31636,3182.0%-14.7%
    Woman's General
    BONA MagazineMtly73910,8424.1%-18.6%
    FairladyAltM40524,8534.2%-3.3%
    Garden & Home MagazineMtly1,89910,7772.4%-18.6%
    Glamour6xA0No Issue
    KuierF17035,732-16.5%-18.7%
    Rooi Rose MagazineMtly3,02224,8340.4%-15.0%
    SarieAltM1,61844,908-17.5%-19.1%
    True LoveQ1007,362-29.1%-34.2%
    Women & Home MagazineMtly2,85619,4640.4%-12.8%
    Women's HealthAltM4,04910,0507.9%New Member
    Woman's Special
    BruidsgidsAnn0Terminated

    B2B magazines

    A mixture of results with some sectors in this category showing good increases, while others failed to perform.

    Engineering - other had six of its 11 publications increase on the previous quarter.

    The Health & Wellbeing sector had seven publications and four publications increase on the previous quarter and five increase on the prior year, respectively.

    Analytical Reporter had particularly good increases on the previous quarter.

    The management sector had eight out of 12 magazines increase on the previous quarter, mining & quarrying had four of its seven publications increase on the previous quarter and three on the prior year.

    The retail sector had two of its three publications increase on the previous quarter and year.

    Agricultural
    PublicationFrequencyFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
    OVK Nuus/News4xA4,7704,770-0.1%-0.1%
    SA Graan / GrainMtly19,83119,831-1.8%-0.8%
    StockfarmMtly0Resigned
    VeeplaasMtly0Resigned
    WinelandMtly3,0993,1610.3%-0.1%
    Architecture
    Floors in Africa7xA12,06512,065-3.5%-12.4%
    Leading Architect & Design6xA5,2695,2931.1%3.8%
    SA Building ReviewAnn9,3869,570No Issue1.4%
    To Build4xA7,7989,8550.1%0.4%
    Walls & Roofs in Africa7xA12,06512,065-3.5%-12.4%
    Automotive
    SA TreadsQ4,4884,4888.2%18.4%
    Civil Construction
    Civil EngineeringMtly14,27314,280-5.8%11.1%
    Construction WorldMtly16,13516,135-0.2%-4.8%
    IMIESA10xA10,68410,684-4.0%-0.4%
    Communications
    SA ProfileAnn9,7369,845No Issue0.1%
    ServiceQ4,9654,9650%-0.1%
    Electrical Engineering
    Electricity & ControlMtly9,2719,271-4.2%-12.3%
    ESI Africa2xA0No IssueNo Issue
    Sparks Electrical NewsMtly14,56414,5644.7%-2.4%
    Engineering - Other
    Capital Equipment NewsMtly12,60312,6032.3%-7.9%
    DataweekMtly2,9382,938-1.0%2.9%
    MechChem AfricaAltM10,63610,6360.4%-1.5%
    Motion ControlQ1,6791,6790.3%-2.0%
    Plumbing AfricaMtly10,93010,957-10.3%0.4%
    Refrigeration and AirconditioningMtly6,4316,439-9.6%4.2%
    SA Instrumentation & ControlMtly3,8203,8200.3%-5.3%
    Water & Sanitation Africa6xA7,9437,9430.9%-8.5%
    Health and Wellbeing
    Fire ProtectionQ1,8461,846-4.0%556.9%
    Medical Chronicle11xA34,90734,9074.4%39.4%
    MIMSMtly0Resigned
    Modern Medicine Magazine6xA3,0303,455-5.0%-6.9%
    SMART Security Solutions8xA4,1554,1550.4%5.5%
    South African Pharmaceutical & Cosmetic Review11xA2,8302,8321.5%7.9%
    The Specialist Forum Journal11xA29,74429,7443.5%54.4%
    Industry
    Analytical Reporter6xA4,7844,784153.0%13.7%
    Cold Link Africa8xA3,8173,820-3.5%-2.9%
    Gauteng CompaniesAnn0No Issue
    Lighting in DesignQ0Ceased Publishing
    Limpopo BusinessAnn0No Issue
    Mpumalanga BusinessAnn0No Issue
    North West BusinessAnn0No Issue
    Opportunity (Exploring Business Prospects in SAQ4,9574,957-0.1%0.2%
    South African Business2xA0No Issue
    South African Food Review11xA3,2673,2760%-4.1%
    The Journal of African BusinessQ4,9634,9630%No Issue
    Western Cape BusinessAnn0No Issue
    Information and Computer Technology
    Brainstorm11xA4,0287,114-13.1%-6.4%
    Management
    African DecisionsQ0ResignedNo Issue
    Black Business QuarterlyQ33,41833,5001.0%0.6%
    Blue ChipQ7,4597,459-11.7%0%
    ESG - Future of SustainabiltyAnn14,26214,262391.6%No Issue
    FA NewsAltM2,7422,8850.8%0.9%
    LeadershipMtly34,36934,563-0.6%2.1%
    Money MarketingMtly5,8695,8690.5%-0.1%
    Public Sector LeadersMtly12,96912,9692.8%41.9%
    South African Business IntergratorQ9,8079,8700.1%0.5%
    Top 500 : South Africa's Best Managed CompaniesAnn14,21314,21388.4%No Issue
    Top Women LeaderAnn0Changed Sector
    Top Women LeadersAnn15,01515,01540.7%27.1%
    Mining & Quarrying
    African Mines HandbookAnn0No Issue
    African Mining Inc. Mining MirrorMtly23,32523,373-0.6%12.9%
    EarthbrokerMtly5,3825,3820%0%
    Engineering News & Mining WeeklyWkly, Fr16,36618,5915.7%29.9%
    Mining Review Africa6xA4,6514,6511.6%-2.9%
    Modern MiningMtly10,42410,4247.2%-2.5%
    Modern QuarryingQ7,2547,2543.4%0.9%
    Retail
    DIY And Industrial Trade NewsMtly8,4128,4128.7%24.9%
    Pharmacy Magazine (former Frontshop11xA15,27415,274-23.3%-3.3%
    Supermarket & RetailerMtly21,56121,5614.1%24.4%
    Transport and Logistics
    Freight News FeaturesMtly5,1605,3223.0%-8.4%

    Custom magazines

    Most of the sectors in the custom magazine category had some positive movements, building on the gains of Q3 and Q4 2024.

    The health & wellbeing sector had a good showing with both its publications increasing on the previous quarter.

    Sectors where publications increased on the previous quarter and on the prior year include home, male, women’s general, youth, and retail.

    In the in-flight sector, In-flight Magazine had big increases on the previous quarter and prior year.

    Less positive are the industry-specific and professional sectors.

    The farming sector saw both its publications terminated.

    Farming
    PublicationFrequencyFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
    Dairy Mail, TheMtly0Terminated
    Wolboer / Wool FarmerAltM0Terminated
    Health & Wellbeing
    SA Pharmaceutical Journal10xA6,9256,9254.3%No Issue
    South African Medical JournalMtly11,72811,7281.1%39.6%
    Home
    Living SpaceMtly2,20642,1014.6%21.8%
    My KitchenMtly4,843112,88511.4%28.5%
    Industry Specific
    J S EQ13,08214,8230.5%-0.3%
    Sea Rescue3xA0No Issue
    ServamusMtly665,614-3.5%-14.9%
    The Journal of the SAIMMMtly2,1462,1460.3%4.5%
    In-flight
    In Flight MagazineMtly76,87676,87650.2%98.9%
    Leisure
    Private Edition4xA10,17510,1752.1%No Issue
    Taste6xA0Discontinued
    Male
    ManMtly3,30085,57111.6%32.3%
    TechMtly016,6151.5%-40.2%
    Professional
    Accountancy SAMtly64,70864,708-2.4%12.3%
    De Rebus11xA59,06659,068-0.4%-1.1%
    Retail
    Club MagazineMtly6,936286,39411.8%23.3%
    Jet Club7xA3,000282,0912.4%7.1%
    Sport and Hobby
    Game & Hunt/Wild & JagMtly65,11265,766-0.4%-1.4%
    SoccerClubMtly4,79969,92415.2%37.1%
    SportsClubMtly2,985116,7609.0%17.4%
    Wildland MagazineMtly72,35972,359-16.5%-11.4%
    Travel, Tourism & Hospitality
    PremierMtly7,1467,146-8.8%-7.7%
    Rove SAQ12,40413,1505.9%29.5%
    Woman's General
    Balanced LifeMtly3,55655,98210.5%26.6%
    Youth
    ClubXMtly6,000126,7029.1%17.3%
    Kids Super ClubMtly3,10592,8479.3%33.9%

    Free magazines

    There was not much good news for free magazines. Only three publications had increases on the previous quarter and one increase on the prior year.

    PublicationFrequencyTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
    Botswana AdvertiserF99,9650%0%
    Get It (Ballito to UmhlangaMtly11,9800%-2.1%
    Get It (Northern Suburbs JoburgMtly11,8500.4%-20.0%
    Get It (HighwayMtly11,845-0.2%0%
    Get It (PretoriaMtly11,8371.6%-18.3%
    Get It (Jo'burg SouthMtly11,7500.4%-20.3%
    Get It (Jo'burg WestMtly10,568-4.4%-23.6%
    Get It (BloemfonteinMtly6,8900%10.7%
    Get It (LowveldMtly6,4000%0%

    Tables by Andre Rademan © Bizcommunity

