    Retail Design & Manufacturing

    Jenna Clifford, businesswoman and jewellery designer, passes away

    Local businesswoman and jewelry designer Jenna Clifford has succumbed to cancer at the age of 65.
    22 May 2025
    22 May 2025
    Jenna Clifford photographed by David Dodds.
    Jenna Clifford photographed by David Dodds.

    In a statement issued by her three daughters, Shayna, Chanelle and Summer, Clifford passed away on Tuesday night, surrounded by her family and close friends.

    It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share that our beloved mother, Jenna Clifford, has passed away. Earlier this year, mom was diagnosed with cancer at an advanced stage.



    She undertook treatment with unwavering courage, grace, dignity, strength and endless gratitude. Sadly, the severity of her illness meant that she and we knew that her remaining time with us would be limited. On the evening of 20 May 2025, surrounded by her family and completely enveloped in our love, she passed away peacefully.


    Over the past few weeks, we’ve been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support, warmth and love from so many people who have drawn close to mom and us. We want to thank the doctors, nurses and the entire medical team at Morningside Medi Clinic who cared for mom with such compassion. And to each of you who sent messages, shared memories, held us in your hearts and prayed for mom – we want you to know how truly grateful we are for your kindness and care.



    According to GoodThingsGuy, her journey into design started in the 80s, but through her dedication and passion, officially launched the brand of Jenna Clifford Designs in 1992. She has been a stalwart of the industry ever since.

    Beyond her defining career with beautiful jewels, Clifford was a fierce advocate for women’s rights and equality.

    While Clifford was known for bespoke pieces, which attracted a global clientele, her children said their mother’s greatest legacy was one of joyful giving.

    The statement further reads, “Our family will be coming together for a small, private funeral in the days ahead. We know how many lives our mother touched, and we’ll also be hosting a memorial gathering in Johannesburg to honour and celebrate her life with those who loved her. We’ll share details of this memorial in due course. We shall always treasure the memory of our precious mother as she was – beautiful, loving and full of life.”

