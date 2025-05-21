Strategic push for pan-African payment solutions as Onafriq appoints new executive

Africa's digital payments network, Onafriq has announced the appointment of Simon Black as an independent non-executive director on the Board of Directors of its holding company, Onafriq UK Holdings Limited, effective immediately.

Source: Supplied. Simon Black, Chair of Onafriq.

A highly respected leader in the global fintech ecosystem, Black brings over three decades of experience building and scaling payments and technology platforms to support Onafriq's next phase of growth.

Black has earned industry-wide recognition for transforming high-potential fintech and software businesses into market leaders. During his tenure as chief executive officer of PPRO from 2015 to 2023, he steered the German-based payments infrastructure provider from an emerging start-up to a formidable global player, driving revenue growth beyond €100m while expanding the team to more than 500 professionals across many markets.

Previously, as chief executive officer of Sage Pay, Black orchestrated tenfold revenue growth, establishing the company as a leading force in SME e-commerce payments.

Guiding transformational growth

Black's appointment underscores Onafriq's commitment to assembling world-class leadership capable of propelling the company's infrastructure across Africa and beyond.

His global perspective and proven success in forging partnerships with industry giants will prove invaluable as Onafriq cements its position as the definitive network of networks for African payments.

Black's appointment comes at a transformative moment in Onafriq's journey, said Dare Okoudjou, founder and chief executive officer of Onafriq.

"To fulfil our mission of making borders matter less across Africa, we must build upon strong foundations to create an even more resilient and innovative business. Black's exceptional track record of scaling fintech leaders and navigating complexity makes him the ideal chair to guide this next phase."

His strategic expertise will be instrumental as we strengthen our position as Africa's payments infrastructure backbone and accelerate financial inclusion throughout the continent.

As Chair, Black will work closely with Okoudjou, the executive team, Board, and the shareholder base to provide strategic guidance, focusing on cross-border scale, global partnerships, and long-term value creation.

“Joining Onafriq is not only a professional privilege, but a personal commitment to a mission I deeply believe in,” said Black. The company has built what is arguably the most extensive and sophisticated digital payments infrastructure on the continent—connecting over 500 million wallets and 200 million bank accounts across 42 African markets.

"That scale, combined with a deep understanding of local markets, uniquely positions Onafriq to solve the continent's most pressing payment challenges. I'm excited to support the team in shaping the future of cross-border finance in Africa and enabling seamless commerce at a scale the world hasn't seen before."