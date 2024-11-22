Barbie and Jenna Clifford collaborate on bespoke jewellery range

Barbie and Jenna Clifford have launched a bespoke jewellery range which will serve as a testament to their resilience, innovation and shared goal of inspiring all generations.

Image supplied

The Barbie x Jenna Clifford collaboration marks a historic moment in both brands’ journeys, with Barbie celebrating its 65th Anniversary, and Clifford celebrating her 65th birthday this year.

This partnership merges Barbie’s legacy of inclusion and empowerment with Clifford’s enduring dedication to bold, bespoke jewellery design, celebrating authentic expression thought a limited range of locally master-crafted jewellery.

The Barbie x Jenna Clifford collection goes beyond luxury, as the pieces are designed to be worn and cherished, becoming keepsakes as they are appreciated and passed down through generations.

A symbol of aspiration

More than just diamonds, these designs reimagine a symbol of aspiration into a source of inspiration.

Inspired by Barbie, the original girl empowerment brand, each piece encourages you to pursue your fullest potential and turn dreams into reality, reminding us that true beauty is found not only in the jewellery but in the meaningful stories they carry across generations.

Along with her two youngest daughters, Chanelle and Summer, Clifford has designed this collection to reflect the core values of empowerment, individuality, and to inspire people to dream bigger than ever before.

She encourages her daughters to walk in her footsteps and create pieces that challenge the narrative, that transcend trends and that tell meaningful stories which positively impact the lives of many.

Chanelle and Summer play a pivotal role in leading the design and creative process under their mother’s guidance. Their modern influences and Clifford’s timeless vision merged in a way that honours both past and future, co-creating a collection designed to inspire generations.

Artistry and craftsmanship highlighted

This collaboration reflects a significant milestone in this female-led, family-owned business, with every piece capturing the bond between generations and highlighting the artistry and craftsmanship that define the Jenna Clifford brand.

Each of the bespoke pieces in this collection is one of only a few that will ever be made, making each piece a unique addition to anyone’s personal jewellery collection. These unique creations embody playful imagination by day and timeless elegance by night.

Drawing inspiration from Clifford’s signature carré diamond setting, and the experiences she has gathered over the past 65 years, the collection is a reflection of her unique story of resilience, the power of her own dreams, and legacy she is shaping through her daughters.

Blending bold artistry with classic design, the collection is distinctly Jenna Clifford—signature in style, yet effortlessly versatile.

Produced in limited quantities, each piece in this collection is crafted from carefully chosen, responsibly sourced materials.

Clifford is committed to ethical sourcing, focusing on sustainable and environmentally conscious practices, which have been used to create these custom-made pieces that inspire a sense of nostalgia.

Designed and made in South Africa, the collection not only celebrates the talent of local artisans, but also symbolises the emergence of a second generation of design, embodying the rich family legacy that has flourished for over three decades.

Following the exclusive preview at Jenna Clifford’s private design studio in Morningside, the pieces will be available for purchase as made-to-order items both online and at Jenna Clifford’s three design studios, allowing fans and collectors the opportunity to own a piece of this celebrated partnership.