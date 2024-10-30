Retail Design & Manufacturing
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

Switch Energy DrinkThe Publicity WorkshopRAPT Creative AgencyNinety9centsJockey South AfricaRainbow ChickenEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Design & Manufacturing News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Diwali inspired Barbie launches in SA

    30 Oct 2024
    30 Oct 2024
    Barbie is lighting up the world in celebration of culture, heritage, and empowerment with the debut of the Barbie Anita Dongre Diwali Doll, a collaboration with the globally renowned Indian fashion designer.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    To commemorate this exciting launch, Barbie South Africa, along with media personality and entrepreneur, Kirya Gangiah, aim to shine a light on the importance of diversity and representation in South Africa.

    Since 1959, Barbie has inspired generations of children to dream big and believe in their limitless potential. This latest collaboration reaffirms Barbie’s commitment to honouring diverse cultures and connecting deeply with people across the globe.

    The Barbie Diwali doll represents a beautiful fusion of tradition and modernity, celebrating one of India’s most cherished festivals, the Festival of Lights.

    “This Diwali, we’re thrilled to spotlight the beauty of diversity through the launch of this doll in South Africa,” said Terusha Naidoo, marketing manager of Mattel South Africa.

    India’s vibrant cultural heritage

    “The Barbie Diwali doll embodies India’s vibrant cultural heritage, bringing it to life on a global stage, and celebrates the approximate 1.5 million Indian people in South Africa, who have been part of the rich tapestry of our country since the mid-1800's.”

    “Diwali plays a significant role in the lives of families across the country and has been an opportunity to inspire kids to celebrate their heritage. I believe that the launch of the Barbie Diwali Doll, will offer an entire Indian community, my community, the opportunity to feel acknowledged, seen and represented,” says media personality and entrepreneur, Kirya Gangiah.

    “Barbie has always inspired kids to dream of limitless possibilities, and they have put actions to those words by offering the older generation the kind of validation they've been looking for, and the younger generation, the nod they’ve needed to embrace their cultural identity in a modern, multi-cultural society like ours,” she said.

    Fashion and culture

    As fashion and culture go hand-in-hand, Barbie’s partnership with Anita Dongre is immensely impactful, as it introduces the Barbie Diwali doll, dressed in Dongre’s signature blend of contemporary design and traditional Indian craftsmanship.

    The Barbie Diwali doll showcases Dongre’s Moonlight Bloom ensemble — a lehenga skirt, floral Koti vest, and choli top, adorned with intricate patterns of dahlias, jasmine, and Indian lotus, symbols of beauty and strength. Complemented by golden bangles and shimmering earrings, the doll mirrors the glowing radiance of Diwali lights.

    “As we celebrate Diwali, Barbie and I encourage fans worldwide to embrace the beautiful heritage of Indian fashion and culture,” said Anita Dongre.

    “This partnership is a perfect alignment of values—my brand has always been focused on empowerment, and Barbie represents the ultimate symbol of limitless potential for girls everywhere.”

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz