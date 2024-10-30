Diwali inspired Barbie launches in SA

Barbie is lighting up the world in celebration of culture, heritage, and empowerment with the debut of the Barbie Anita Dongre Diwali Doll, a collaboration with the globally renowned Indian fashion designer.

To commemorate this exciting launch, Barbie South Africa, along with media personality and entrepreneur, Kirya Gangiah, aim to shine a light on the importance of diversity and representation in South Africa.

Since 1959, Barbie has inspired generations of children to dream big and believe in their limitless potential. This latest collaboration reaffirms Barbie’s commitment to honouring diverse cultures and connecting deeply with people across the globe.

The Barbie Diwali doll represents a beautiful fusion of tradition and modernity, celebrating one of India’s most cherished festivals, the Festival of Lights.

“This Diwali, we’re thrilled to spotlight the beauty of diversity through the launch of this doll in South Africa,” said Terusha Naidoo, marketing manager of Mattel South Africa.

India’s vibrant cultural heritage

“The Barbie Diwali doll embodies India’s vibrant cultural heritage, bringing it to life on a global stage, and celebrates the approximate 1.5 million Indian people in South Africa, who have been part of the rich tapestry of our country since the mid-1800's.”

“Diwali plays a significant role in the lives of families across the country and has been an opportunity to inspire kids to celebrate their heritage. I believe that the launch of the Barbie Diwali Doll, will offer an entire Indian community, my community, the opportunity to feel acknowledged, seen and represented,” says media personality and entrepreneur, Kirya Gangiah.

“Barbie has always inspired kids to dream of limitless possibilities, and they have put actions to those words by offering the older generation the kind of validation they've been looking for, and the younger generation, the nod they’ve needed to embrace their cultural identity in a modern, multi-cultural society like ours,” she said.

Fashion and culture

As fashion and culture go hand-in-hand, Barbie’s partnership with Anita Dongre is immensely impactful, as it introduces the Barbie Diwali doll, dressed in Dongre’s signature blend of contemporary design and traditional Indian craftsmanship.

The Barbie Diwali doll showcases Dongre’s Moonlight Bloom ensemble — a lehenga skirt, floral Koti vest, and choli top, adorned with intricate patterns of dahlias, jasmine, and Indian lotus, symbols of beauty and strength. Complemented by golden bangles and shimmering earrings, the doll mirrors the glowing radiance of Diwali lights.

“As we celebrate Diwali, Barbie and I encourage fans worldwide to embrace the beautiful heritage of Indian fashion and culture,” said Anita Dongre.

“This partnership is a perfect alignment of values—my brand has always been focused on empowerment, and Barbie represents the ultimate symbol of limitless potential for girls everywhere.”