Spur celebrates 57 years as South Africa’s happy place with a nationwide celebration

Celebrating birthdays at Spur has been a cherished childhood experience for generations of South Africans. Nothing beats the moment when staff appear out of nowhere singing the Spur Birthday Song while the whole restaurant turns to see who the lucky recipient of the fanfare is. There is something wonderful about seeing the joyful expressions of receiving a Chico the clown treat topped with a sparkler while everyone celebrates you. And, as Spur celebrated its own 57th birthday on 24 October, the beloved brand set out to share that same feeling with kids in all its restaurants, around the country, in one day!

One of the biggest 57th birthday parties hosted by Spur was at the newly revamped restaurant, Lone Creek Spur, in Midrand’s Mall of Africa, where over 200 kids were treated to a spectacular birthday celebration

Spur brought the experience of a birthday party to kids around the country, especially those who don’t often get that opportunity to experience the excitement of a birthday celebration due to challenging circumstances.

One of the biggest gatherings was hosted at the newly revamped restaurant, Lone Creek Spur in Midrand’s Mall of Africa, where over 200 kids from the Soul Kidz Pre-School and Diepsloot Oratile ECD Centre were treated to a spectacular birthday celebration. The party was co-hosted by kid influencers Desmond ‘the feel-good kid’, Alakhe Mdoda, Maliyah Hammond Lethu Nanas, and Liam Burmeister.

Guests were mesmerised by the stellar performance by the Mzansi Youth Choir at Spur Lone Creek, for its 57th birthday

Guests were mesmerised by the stellar performance by the Mzansi Youth Choir, who performed much beloved songs from Lion King, as well as iconic South African songs such as 'Jabulani'. Kids and adults alike, were enthralled by their performance.

Vuyo Henda, chief marketing officer at Spur Corp, comments: “When the first Spur restaurant opened its doors in 1967, we wanted to create an entirely new kind of restaurant, one in which kids weren’t only welcomed but celebrated. We wanted eating out to be a fun and memorable experience for the whole family, especially on birthdays.”

A group of Spur corporate executives celebrating Spur’s 57th birthday at Lone Creek Spur with 200 kids from the Midrand community

In this spirit, and true to that vision, Spur’s birthday enabled each of its 310 restaurants to host kids from their respective communities – especially those who don’t always get to be celebrated – to celebrate with Spur.

“It’s a great source of pride for us that Spur is at the heart of so many special memories,” says Henda, “memories of birthdays, first dates, career highlights, sporting wins, anniversaries, farewells, and everything in-between. We especially want everyone to know what a birthday at Spur feels like,” she said, “so we’re delighted to have ignited joy for kids across the country, as our gift to them”.



