Lifestyle Film
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

OnPoint PRThe CoupNorthlink CollegeHOT 102.7FMPrimedia BroadcastingThirst Bar ServicesHoward AudioEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Exciting collaboration: Spur Hosts special screening of the new Smurfs movie

    Recently, Spur hosted an exclusive pre-screening of the latest Smurfs movie, offering attendees a fun-filled and memorable experience. Held at United International Pictures in Sandton, the event combined delicious Spur platters, refreshing drinks, and engaging entertainment to create a family-friendly atmosphere.
    Issued by OnPoint PR
    21 Jul 2025
    21 Jul 2025
    Exciting collaboration: Spur Hosts special screening of the new Smurfs movie

    Guests were treated to lively appearances by beloved Smurf characters, bringing joy and excitement, especially for young attendees. As the movie commenced, the audience settled in for an adventure-packed journey featuring Smurfette and her friends as they travel into the real world to rescue Papa Smurf from the wicked wizardry of Razamel and Gargamel. The film delivered a blend of action, humor, catchy music, and heartfelt moments that captivated viewers of all ages.

    Exciting collaboration: Spur Hosts special screening of the new Smurfs movie

    This event underscored the power of storytelling, friendship, and bravery, emphasizing the importance of shared experiences with loved ones. Attendees left inspired by the Smurfs' daring quest and the positive messages conveyed throughout the film.

    In partnership with Spur, a special promotion includes collectible Smurf puzzles available at participating outlets, while stocks last. This collaboration highlights how brands can create engaging, family-oriented events that foster community spirit and provide entertainment for all ages.

    For those who missed the event, the Smurfs movie is now playing in cinemas, inviting audiences to join Smurfette and her friends on their epic adventure.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    OnPoint PR
    OnPoint PR is a 21st Century PR Company. We have extensive experience in Public Relations, Media Relations, High Level Marketing, Celebrity Relations, Event Marketing, Media Production, Journalism and Social Media Practice.
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz