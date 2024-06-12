Exciting collaboration: Spur Hosts special screening of the new Smurfs movie

More #WPRDAY2025
Guests were treated to lively appearances by beloved Smurf characters, bringing joy and excitement, especially for young attendees. As the movie commenced, the audience settled in for an adventure-packed journey featuring Smurfette and her friends as they travel into the real world to rescue Papa Smurf from the wicked wizardry of Razamel and Gargamel. The film delivered a blend of action, humor, catchy music, and heartfelt moments that captivated viewers of all ages.
This event underscored the power of storytelling, friendship, and bravery, emphasizing the importance of shared experiences with loved ones. Attendees left inspired by the Smurfs' daring quest and the positive messages conveyed throughout the film.
In partnership with Spur, a special promotion includes collectible Smurf puzzles available at participating outlets, while stocks last. This collaboration highlights how brands can create engaging, family-oriented events that foster community spirit and provide entertainment for all ages.
For those who missed the event, the Smurfs movie is now playing in cinemas, inviting audiences to join Smurfette and her friends on their epic adventure.
