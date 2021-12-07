Chasing The Sun 2 – A Story for South Africa: M-Net's 2024's most watched series

The most-watched series on M-Net in 2024 was Chasing the Sun 2 – A Story for South Africa, surpassing international hit series in its category, such as White Lies, The Day of the Jackal, Penguin and FBI.

The most-watched series on M-Net in 2024 was Chasing the Sun 2 – A Story for South Africa, surpassing international hit series in its category, such as White Lies, The Day of the Jackal, Penguin and FBI (Image supplied)

The sequel to Chasing the Sun premiered in March 2024, with viewers immediately taking to the series in their hundreds of thousands every Sunday night for five successive weeks.

Much like its predecessor, the sequel has achieved critical acclaim and boasts multiple awards, with The Story for South Africa scooping two awards at the Sports Industry Awards for the Campaign of the Year and Audio & Visual Content of the Year Awards in 2024.

The docuseries was also a success in generating engagement far and wide, generating more than 40 million impressions digitally and 598 million cumulative social media impressions.

Throughout the year, viewers made the docuseries one of their chosen means of entertainment, with the show outperforming popular blockbuster Hollywood productions and shows like Fast Charlie, Chicago PD and The Rookie.

The M-Net Sunday night movie slot has been a staple for DStv viewers for decades and is considered a family tradition in many homes, with international and local hit movies and series premiered weekly on Sundays at 8 pm to great delight.

Screening Chasing the Sun 2’s at this hour shows how it captured the viewers’ imagination and speaks of its ability to transcend sport and delight audiences well beyond the rugby fan sphere.

Chasing the Sun 2’s capture of these viewers’ imagination speaks hugely of its ability to transcend sport and delight audiences well beyond the rugby fan sphere (Image supplied)

World-class storytelling

MultiChoice SA CEO Byron du Plessis says, “Chasing the Sun 2 is a shining example of how world-class storytelling resonates deeply with South Africans.

“The overwhelming response to this series reflects the passion our viewers have for sport and the power of DStv to bring these moments to life.

“This kind of content is what sets us apart – stories that inspire, unite, and remind us why sport is at the heart of our nation.”

SuperSport was given unprecedented access to the Springbok locker room and training sessions, which drew much excitement and allure as fans clamoured to see how exactly then-head coach Jacques Nienaber and director of rugby Rassie Erasmus engineered the Springboks’ back-to-back success.

From the controversy over the “7 -1” split, the highly contested starting fly-half position, multiple titanic clashes and come-from-behind wins that kept us on the edge of our seats, Chasing the Sun 2 was bound to generate much fanfare.

The series did not disappoint with this reception illustrating, once again, the power of sport and storytelling.

“It has been an honour, to say the least, as SuperSport, to contribute so markedly to the storytelling that immortalised such a seismic moment in South African sporting history. We pride ourselves in telling inspirational sporting stories and those that bring all South Africans together,” says SuperSport CEO Rendani Ramovha.

“This only serves as encouragement to not only keep doing what we are doing but also to consistently raise the bar just as our heroes did when they returned from France with the Webb Ellis Trophy once again, which they won in Japan four years earlier.

“This notable achievement illustrates the power sports stories have when told right – something we at SuperSport pride ourselves in – and the power of partnerships.”

“It's truly heart-warming to witness the response to Chasing the Sun 2, which magnificently captures the Boks' triumphant second World Cup victory in France in 2023,” says Mark Alexander, president of SA Rugby.

“As we observed in 2019, the Boks united ordinary South Africans once again.

“However, the script was entirely different this time, with the playoffs brimming with drama, culminating in three consecutive one-point victories.

“We are incredibly proud of the Boks' accomplishments over the past six years, and equally proud of our collaboration with SuperSport and T+W.

"Together, we've brought these remarkable stories to life, showcasing to the world the strength and unity of South Africans.”

Chasing the Sun 2 was a partnership between Your World of Champions, SuperSport, SA Rugby and produced by T&W, and brought to you by Toyota, Betway and Spur (Image supplied)

Partnership

Directed by CEO of T&W, Gareth Whittaker, Chasing the Sun 2 was a partnership between Your World of Champions, SuperSport, SA Rugby, produced by T&W, and brought to you by Toyota, Betway and Spur.

Local storytelling has become a focus of SuperSport’s content strategy, driven by the desire to satiate the content’s demand for African stories.

Whittaker, CEO of T+W, adds,: “It’s a very special thing when entertainment meets meaning.

“What people saw in Chasing the Sun was a country believing that we can be the best in the world – not just in rugby, but the best in the world at filmmaking, engineering, art and business.

“And that’s why the series did so well. South Africans watched and saw that they can also be the best in the world.”

Betway head of marketing Mark Rowles says, “As proud partners of the four-time world champions, we are delighted to have played our part in telling this incredibly inspiring story that resonates with the entire rainbow nation.

"Chasing the Sun 2 has reaffirmed the connection the Springboks have with the country and what they represent.

"We’re also grateful to SuperSport for providing the platform to tell the story of this remarkable journey to back-to-back world titles. Our support for the Bokke continues, and we look forward to being involved in many more awe-inspiring stories to share with the sports fans of South Africa.”

Vuyo Henda, Spur chief marketing officer, adds, “Spur and the Springboks have been bringing joy to South African families for decades.

"Through our Spur Kids Mascot Program, where young fans meet their rugby heroes, we celebrate our shared love for the game and our country while inspiring the next generation.

"This shared passion made it an easy choice for Spur to support the Springboks on their journey to their historic fourth Rugby World Cup win—a story powerfully told in Chasing the Sun 2.

"We’re incredibly proud to be the official restaurant partner for both the Springboks and Chasing the Sun 2 and being part of this unforgettable story.”

Leon Theron, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Toyota South Africa Motors, says, “The success of Chasing the Sun 2 is remarkable.

"The docu-series evoked a strong sense of belonging and camaraderie, unique to South Africa.

"Stronger together, we were all inspired to stay on a journey of hope, resilience and pushing beyond boundaries. As Toyota South Africa, we are glad to have played a part in sharing the Springboks’ story with the nation.”

Chasing the Sun 2 – A Story for South Africa is available on DStv CatchUp.