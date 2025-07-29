South Africa
    Simphiwe Dludlu bids farewell to SABC Sport

    SABC Sport has announced that former Banyana Banyana captain and broadcaster Simphiwe Dludlu is exiting the public broadcaster.
    29 Jul 2025
    Simphiwe Dludlu has bid farewell to the SABC. Source: Supplied.
    Simphiwe Dludlu has bid farewell to the SABC. Source: Supplied.

    Charisma

    Dludlu joined SABC Sport in 2022 and brought an unmatched depth of football knowledge, credibility, and charisma to the screen. Her presence became synonymous with insightful analysis, professional excellence, and the continued elevation of women in sport both on and off air.

    One of her most significant roles was as an analyst on the flagship football show, SoccerZone. Dludlu quickly became a fan favourite, known for her balanced commentary, strong on-screen presence, and ability to break down the technical aspects of the game in an accessible and engaging way. Her voice helped shape national conversations around domestic and international football, and she played a crucial role in broadening the show’s appeal to a more diverse audience, also with her ability to connect to SABC’s audiences in various languages.

    Throughout her tenure at SABC Sport, she served as lead analyst and commentator for the SABC’s broadcast of Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022, Afcon 2024, the CAF Women’s Champions League, Bafana Bafana matches, Fifa World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, Afcon 2025 qualifiers and the COSAFA Women’s Championships and on weekends doing analysis for PSL matches on SABC Sport, among others.

    Her expert coverage during these events brought fresh perspective and authenticity, particularly in spotlighting the achievements of women as leading football analysts across the board for both men and women football.

    Historic moment

    In 2022, she provided critical coverage and analysis during one of the most historic moments in South African sport Banyana Banyana’s Wafcon victory. Her heartfelt and insightful commentary resonated deeply with viewers, creating a shared national moment of pride and celebration.

    “Beyond her on-screen brilliance, Simphiwe made a lasting impact behind the scenes. She was a mentor to many up-and-coming sports journalists and presenters, with a particular passion for empowering young women entering the industry. Her commitment to talent development and leadership within the newsroom has left a legacy that will continue to shape SABC Sport long after her departure," said Keletso Totlhanyo, head of SABC Sport.

