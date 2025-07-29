South Africa
ICT Mobile & Apps
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

World PR DayWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

BET SoftwareLulaCan!doRocketseedMANGO-OMCEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Pick n Pay Mobile rolls out app with eSIM, loyalty perks

    Pick n Pay has launched a new app for its mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) service, introducing instant eSIM activation, self-RICA functionality, custom mobile plans and expanded loyalty rewards. The move forms part of its broader shift towards digitising mobile services and improving user autonomy.
    29 Jul 2025
    29 Jul 2025
    Deven Moodley | image supplied
    Deven Moodley | image supplied

    The app allows new customers to register, verify their identity and activate a mobile number without a physical SIM or in-store visit. eSIM functionality is available for compatible smartphones, and physical SIMs remain available at retail locations.

    The platform also introduces a “Build Your Own Plan” feature, allowing users to set their own monthly data, voice and SMS allocations. Plans are valid for 30 days and automatically renew unless cancelled. Customers can top up, track usage and make changes directly within the app.

    The service remains linked to Pick n Pay’s Smart Shopper loyalty programme. Mobile customers earn 1MB of data for every R1 spent in-store, provided they recharge with a minimum of R20. A new loyalty tier has also been introduced: customers who use the app consistently for six months receive 5% back on their monthly mobile spend, increasing to 10% after nine months.

    Pick n Pay launched its MVNO in 2020, operating on MTN’s network. The service is powered by Huge NXTGN, a subsidiary of JSE-listed Huge Group. The company provides the infrastructure that enables embedded mobile services within retail brands.

    Pick n Pay says the new app is aimed at reducing barriers to mobile access while expanding functionality for users who prefer self-service. The update is also positioned to support increased digital engagement with its customer base.

    “We’re delighted to have been in a position to assist Pick ‘n Pay in bringing their next-generation proposition to market. Huge NXTGN’s purpose is to empower businesses of all sizes to harness the power of embedded connectivity services and to remove the friction and cost typically associated with launching mobile services,” says Jason Harmsen, managing director of Huge NXTGN.

    Read more: apps, Pick n Pay
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz