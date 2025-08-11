South Africa
Retail ESG
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

World PR DayWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

VolpesRainbow ChickenLGProduct of the Year South AfricaInsight SurveyHelmSwitch Energy DrinkHeineken BeveragesEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Pick n Pay School Club paves the way for youth-led SDG initiatives

    In celebration of International Youth Day, observed annually on 12 August, Pick n Pay is reaffirming its commitment to empowering young South Africans through education, community partnerships, and youth-driven initiatives.
    11 Aug 2025
    11 Aug 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    This aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the 2025 theme: “Local Youth Actions for the SDGs and Beyond.”

    The theme underscores the critical role young people play in shaping a better future through grassroots change.

    At the forefront of this commitment is the Pick n Pay School Club (PnPSC) – one of South Africa’s largest and longest-running private-sector education platforms. Currently supporting over 2.3 million learners across 3,100 schools nationwide, the programme is making a tangible impact.

    Insights from the 2025 PnPSC Research Evaluation, which surveyed 1,390 participating schools, reveal that 99% of teachers found the curriculum-aligned materials improved learners’ general knowledge, enhanced teaching efforts, and contributed to better academic performance.

    The message is clear: these tools are not only transforming classrooms, but changing lives.

    “These initiatives are not corporate add-ons. They are the essence of who we are, a company that believes good citizenship and good business go hand in hand,” said Catherine Bothma, Manager: Pick n Pay School Club.

    Localising the SDGs through education

    PnPSC content is not only educational but also enables students to engage directly with localised SDG actions, from promoting healthy eating and hygiene, to encouraging environmental stewardship through recycling and food gardens.

    Based on data from 1138 participating schools, the latest evaluation confirms that schools’ most pressing needs (food, consumables, and educational materials), directly align with several of the UN SDGs, including SDG 2 (Zero Hunger), SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being), and SDG 4 (Quality Education).

    The School Club’s integrated approach, which includes motivational tools like Hero Awards and content on sustainability, hygiene and health education, empowers youth to act as change agents in their communities; exactly what the 2025 UN theme calls for.

    Educator, Schaunene Filander of Sapphire Primary School in the Eastern Cape comments, “Thanks to School Club for choosing our school to change the situation in our society”.

    Looking ahead: A call to action for 2026 and beyond

    With 99% of participating schools eager to remain in the programme next year, the momentum is undeniable.

    This International Youth Day, Pick n Pay calls on public and private sector partners to join in amplifying youth-led SDG action. Not only by supporting school programmes, but by recognising and investing in the power of young people to reimagine a better future for all.

    Read more: Pick n Pay, youth empowerment, Pick n Pay School Club, Catherine Bothma, youth empowerment initiatives
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz