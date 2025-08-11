Pick n Pay School Club paves the way for youth-led SDG initiatives

In celebration of International Youth Day, observed annually on 12 August, Pick n Pay is reaffirming its commitment to empowering young South Africans through education, community partnerships, and youth-driven initiatives.

Image supplied

This aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the 2025 theme: “Local Youth Actions for the SDGs and Beyond.”

The theme underscores the critical role young people play in shaping a better future through grassroots change.

At the forefront of this commitment is the Pick n Pay School Club (PnPSC) – one of South Africa’s largest and longest-running private-sector education platforms. Currently supporting over 2.3 million learners across 3,100 schools nationwide, the programme is making a tangible impact.

Insights from the 2025 PnPSC Research Evaluation, which surveyed 1,390 participating schools, reveal that 99% of teachers found the curriculum-aligned materials improved learners’ general knowledge, enhanced teaching efforts, and contributed to better academic performance.

The message is clear: these tools are not only transforming classrooms, but changing lives.

“These initiatives are not corporate add-ons. They are the essence of who we are, a company that believes good citizenship and good business go hand in hand,” said Catherine Bothma, Manager: Pick n Pay School Club.

Localising the SDGs through education

PnPSC content is not only educational but also enables students to engage directly with localised SDG actions, from promoting healthy eating and hygiene, to encouraging environmental stewardship through recycling and food gardens.

Based on data from 1138 participating schools, the latest evaluation confirms that schools’ most pressing needs (food, consumables, and educational materials), directly align with several of the UN SDGs, including SDG 2 (Zero Hunger), SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being), and SDG 4 (Quality Education).

The School Club’s integrated approach, which includes motivational tools like Hero Awards and content on sustainability, hygiene and health education, empowers youth to act as change agents in their communities; exactly what the 2025 UN theme calls for.

Educator, Schaunene Filander of Sapphire Primary School in the Eastern Cape comments, “Thanks to School Club for choosing our school to change the situation in our society”.

Looking ahead: A call to action for 2026 and beyond

With 99% of participating schools eager to remain in the programme next year, the momentum is undeniable.

This International Youth Day, Pick n Pay calls on public and private sector partners to join in amplifying youth-led SDG action. Not only by supporting school programmes, but by recognising and investing in the power of young people to reimagine a better future for all.