    Walmart to open first South African store at Fourways Mall

    The location of Walmart’s inaugural branded store in South Africa has been confirmed: it will open at Fourways Mall in Gauteng, occupying the space formerly held by Game.
    17 Oct 2025
    17 Oct 2025

    The announcement follows Walmart’s commitment in September 2025 to launch its first own-brand stores in the country before the year end. Walmart already has a substantial footprint in South Africa through its ownership of Massmart, which operates the Makro, Game and Builders Warehouse chains.

    The Fourways Mall store represents its first retail operation under the Walmart banner, rather than via its existing brands.

    Walmart International president and CEO Kath McLay said Walmart’s South African stores would offer a wide range of merchandise, including fresh groceries, household essentials, apparel and technology.

    The retailer plans to sell affordable groceries and a selection of family, home and entertainment items in bright, well-designed stores with wide aisles.

    “Customers can also look forward to digital capabilities to enhance their shopping journey,” the retailer said.

    This expansion not only promises a positive economic impact by creating job opportunities but also fosters a sense of community involvement and local engagement, as Walmart seeks to align with the values and principles of the South African market.

