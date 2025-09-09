Walmart to open in South Africa

Walmart has revealed its plans to open its first branded stores in South Africa later this year. This strategic move underscores Walmart’s commitment to making high-quality, affordable merchandise accessible to more customers.

It also follows Walmart’s first Growth Summit held in April, which featured suppliers from 12 countries across the continent with incredible innovations and products made, grown or assembled in Africa. The event resulted in the recruitment of small and medium-sized Africa-based suppliers.

Kath McLay, Walmart International president and CEO, says, “Walmart’s South African stores will offer a wide range of merchandise, including fresh groceries, household essentials, apparel and technology. Walmart also will offer a variety of locally sourced products. By partnering with South African suppliers and entrepreneurs, Walmart will bring its signature Every Day Low Prices and global standards to the market, while celebrating the country’s rich culture.”

In the store trading space, customers will enjoy shopping for affordable groceries and a selection of family, home and entertainment items — including global brands — in bright, well-designed stores with wide aisles and Walmart’s friendly service.

Omni capabilities in South Africa

With sites already in development, these new stores are set to open before the end of the year, with official opening dates to be announced in October.

The company will share further details about store locations, hiring, and community initiatives in the coming months. Customers can also look forward to digital capabilities to enhance their shopping journey.

“We’re thrilled to begin this journey introducing the iconic Walmart brand to South African associates, customers and communities. By listening and working together, we aim to build lasting relationships and deliver a delightful shopping experience that reflects the needs and aspirations of South Africans,” added Miles Van Rensburg, Massmart president and CEO.

Building trust with the Walmart Every Day Low Price philosophy

Van Rensburg continued, “Every rand matters when it comes to price. It is this balance and mindset on quality and Every Day Low Prices that enables us to deliver and build customer trust. We’re committed to providing an exceptional in-store experience at every customer touchpoint, from a warm welcome upon entering the store, to helpful assistance in the aisles and friendly, efficient checkout.”

Partnering with the local community

Around the world, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation bring their business strengths and philanthropy together to make a positive impact on local communities.

The work includes support for creating economic mobility, building sustainable supply chains for people and the planet, and investing in resilient local communities.

In South Africa, we are proud to invest in food security, disaster relief and support for local entrepreneurs.

The company plans to continue to invest in local workforce opportunities, community outreach and sustainability initiatives from the outset helping foster economic growth and supporting local causes in the regions it will serve.