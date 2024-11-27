Game, Makro and Builders to stock Walmart private label items

South African shoppers will soon be able to find exclusive Walmart private label items and unique international products at Massmart-owned Game, Makro, and Builders stores nationwide.

With 22 Makro stores, 107 Game outlets, and 104 Builders located across South Africa, Massmart’s extensive footprint ensures that these new products will be widely accessible.

This development is set to offer consumers greater variety, competitive prices, and access to high-quality goods previously unavailable in the local market.

Since Walmart’s acquisition of Massmart in 2011, the retail giant has steadily influenced South Africa’s retail landscape. Now, it’s taking a bold step by bringing in a wide range of private-label products from Walmart and other international markets.

This includes private-label toys, snacks, baby care items, and bulk American breakfast cereals that promise to add variety to local breakfast tables.

Herman Venter, Massmart’s chief merchandise officer, has outlined the company’s strategy to introduce a variety of Walmart private label products previously available only in the United States.

According to Venter, the goal is to offer products that “resonate with local consumers.”

He sees significant potential in the snack category and anticipates strong demand from South African shoppers.

A supplier summit scheduled for April aims to attract local manufacturers, assemblers, and growers as potential contributors to Massmart’s product range. This will help local businesses grow and add more African-made products to Massmart’s shelves.

The introduction of Walmart’s private label products is also expected to drive competitive pricing, providing consumers with high-quality goods at more affordable prices.