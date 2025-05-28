Favourable timing leads to Ballito Junction's exceptional seasonal results

Ballito Junction has recorded a 14% increase in consolidated turnover in March and April 2025 compared to the same two-month period in 2024. Footfall for the season also showed an encouraging upward trend, recording a 4.85% increase driven by additional visits to the mall by both locals and holidaymakers.

Ballito Junction Regional Mall in KwaZulu-Natal has reported exceptional seasonal performance (Image supplied)

These results reflect the positive impact of a strategic leasing approach and a growing customer base.

Situated in the heart of KZN’s Dolphin Coast, Ballito Junction Regional Mall features over 220 stores across three shopping levels.

Anchor tenants include Pick n Pay, Woolworths, Checkers, Edgars, Game and Dis-Chem.

The centre is owned by the investment consortium of Menlyn Maine Investment Holdings and Flanagan & Gerard Property Group and is owner-managed, ensuring a focused and hands-on approach to operations and growth.

Favourable timing

Its recent exceptional seasonal performance was also boosted by the favourable timing of school holidays falling ahead of Easter and followed by a sequence of long weekends, creating an extended holiday period in South Africa this year, whereas these events overlapped in 2024 and compressed the holiday period.

April 2025 was a standout month, with turnover rising by 21% year-on-year supported by longer shopper stays typical of more leisurely shopping outings on holidays.

Foot traffic increased by 12% when compared to the previous year.

These increases in turnover, outpacing footfall and adjusted for inflation, reflect real and significant trading growth.

Loyalty, lifestyle and leisure

Several retail categories demonstrated particularly strong increases, with outdoor goods and wear surging by 224%, jewellery, watches and accessories rising by 172%, and travel stores reporting a 144% increase.

Fast food, eateries and coffee shops saw a 78% increase, while entertainment outlets grew by 66%.

These results point to a customer base increasingly drawn to lifestyle-driven retail, family-friendly dining and entertainment, as well as travel and recreation.

Geraldine Jorgensen, CEO of Ballito Junction says that Ballito Junction is in an exciting phase of its lifecycle.

“While drawing regional visitors and families over weekends and during holiday periods, with our loyal and expanding customer base and a constantly evolving retail offering, the mall is fulfilling its role as a regional destination that caters to both everyday needs and lifestyle aspirations.”

The mall's recent performance is supported by a proactive leasing strategy that has introduced several high-impact tenants.

Workshop17 recently opened a 2,560sqm flexible office space, creating a dynamic new entry point for professionals and remote workers.

The Pro Shop and Cycle Lab, occupying 850sqm, now service the active sporting community for which Ballito is well known.

Bluff Meat Supply has brought a mass-market appeal and a strong family focus to the centre with its 647sqm.

Further additions include Marcels Frozen Yoghurt, Nomination, optometrist Neovision, Tom-Toc accessories and tech, Salomon, Sneakershack, Velo and the Skatepark.

The new openings have been particularly successful in activating the freshly revamped Piazza area, transforming it into a lively family hub.

Tenants in this space, such as The Pro Shop and Cycle Lab, Starbucks and Krispy Kreme, have become highly effective drawcards, enhancing both the shopping and social experience for customers.

A mix that mirrors its market

According to Jorgensen, the mall’s leasing philosophy is shaped by continuous engagement with customers and a clear understanding of retail trends.

“The goal is to introduce brands that complement existing tenants, meet identified gaps and offer added value to the Ballito community.

“The success of our new tenants reflects strong market alignment and the effectiveness of our strategic leasing efforts.”

The mall boasts a 99.7% occupancy rate and continues to receive interest from national and international retailers.

Several new tenants are set to join the centre soon, including Huawei, Boa Beauty Bar, K.E.B beverages and hairdresser - Out Flowcapante .

In addition to attracting new brands, existing retailers are also investing in store upgrades and revamps, including all major banks at the mall completing refurbishments in the last two years.

“We are fortunate to be part of a community that continues to grow and thrive.

“The ongoing support from our customers inspires us to keep evolving and improving. Ballito Junction is committed to serving its shoppers with relevant, quality retail and lifestyle offerings that are both convenient and enjoyable,” says Jorgensen.