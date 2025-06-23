Retail Sales
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

Heineken BeveragesBataMall of AfricaDY/DXCatchwordsRainbow ChickenVolpesSpark MediaBMi ResearchEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

SPONSORED BY:

More #YouthMonth

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Game, Makro and Builders bring back Halfway Day promotion

    In response to feedback from consumers searching for Black Friday type price cuts in the the middle of the year, Game, Makro and Builders are bringing back their Halfway Day promotion.
    23 Jun 2025
    23 Jun 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Andrew Stein, marketing vice president for Massmart, owner of Game, Makro and Builders says, “Game launched Halfway Day four years ago after identifying a cohort of customers who were actively shopping for mid-year deals on electronics and hard goods like appliances.”

    “We soon found that customer interest for deep mid-year price cuts extended beyond electronics and hard goods to include everyday essentials, which now comprise a big part of the event. In fact this year we expect that 75% of Halfway Day customers will shop for grocery essentials”, adds Stein.

    The result is that customers can expect keen pricing, up to 50% off at Game, Makro and Builders on food essentials, airfryers, fridges, QLED and UHD Smart TVs, gaming consoles, DIY products, home improvement items and more.

    This year, at both Game and Makro, Halfway Day is a three-day promotion from 27 to 29 June 2025 with deals available online and instore. At Builders, the promotion will take place online only from 23-29 June 2025.

    Read more: price cuts, Black Friday, Massmart, Game, Makro, Andrew Stein, Builders
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz