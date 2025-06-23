Game, Makro and Builders bring back Halfway Day promotion

In response to feedback from consumers searching for Black Friday type price cuts in the the middle of the year, Game, Makro and Builders are bringing back their Halfway Day promotion.

Andrew Stein, marketing vice president for Massmart, owner of Game, Makro and Builders says, “Game launched Halfway Day four years ago after identifying a cohort of customers who were actively shopping for mid-year deals on electronics and hard goods like appliances.”

“We soon found that customer interest for deep mid-year price cuts extended beyond electronics and hard goods to include everyday essentials, which now comprise a big part of the event. In fact this year we expect that 75% of Halfway Day customers will shop for grocery essentials”, adds Stein.

The result is that customers can expect keen pricing, up to 50% off at Game, Makro and Builders on food essentials, airfryers, fridges, QLED and UHD Smart TVs, gaming consoles, DIY products, home improvement items and more.

This year, at both Game and Makro, Halfway Day is a three-day promotion from 27 to 29 June 2025 with deals available online and instore. At Builders, the promotion will take place online only from 23-29 June 2025.