Game launches its Great Value Instant Noodles range

Game has expanded its Great Value Private Brand product offering by introducing instant noodles which are available in three flavors: Beef, Chicken and Durban Curry.

Image supplied

Instant noodles have become a food source that features in the diets of an increasing number of people around the world, with more than 100 billion servings consumed annually, according to the World Instant Noodle Association.

The growing popularity of instant noodles has been attributed to household budgetary pressure, including in South Africa where an increasing number of consumers are choosing noodles as an affordable and convenient meal option.

Clyde Hill, VP Group Private Brand Strategy, says, ‘The introduction of Great Value instant noodles is part of our drive to prioritise affordability of our overall food offering.

The taste profile and texture of our Great Value instant noodles have been benchmarked against leading products in the category, which means that we are able to deliver similar quality at more affordable prices. The launch of these Great Value noodles has exceeded expectations for both Game and our customers.’