KITE 2025 - supporting industrial growth in manufacturing

The manufacturing sector in KwaZulu-Natal is evolving rapidly, driven by technological advancements, and the need for more sustainable production methods. To remain competitive, though, businesses in the region must stay informed about the latest industry trends.

The KwaZulu-Natal Industrial Technology Exhibition (KITE), taking place from 22-24 July 2025 at the Durban Exhibition Centre, provides a vital platform for manufacturers to discover solutions that will define the future of their industries.

Charlene Hefer, portfolio director at Specialised Exhibitions - a division of Montgomery Group - points out that, while KZN remains one of South Africa’s most significant manufacturing hubs, businesses face several key challenges:

Rising energy costs - The need for energy-efficient and cost-saving technologies has never been greater.

Skills shortages - As automation and digital manufacturing increase, a skilled workforce is essential.

Sustainability pressures - Environmental regulations require industries to adopt greener practices.

Technology-driven growth - Businesses must stay updated on automation, robotics, and smart manufacturing to improve efficiency and reduce costs.

Supply chain resilience - Businesses must embrace digital tools and advanced logistics solutions to navigate supply chain disruptions.

“KITE has built a solid reputation for bringing together leading industrial technology manufacturers and suppliers, providing local manufacturing organisations with multiple opportunities to access solutions that address these challenges. It is undoubtedly the most comprehensive source of industrial technology solutions in KZN, saving time and effort for the industry professionals seeking ways to increase productivity and profitability, and to remain at the top of their game in a widely contested market,” says Hefer.



Key benefits of visiting KITE include:

Live demonstrations - Experience the latest technology in action, from automation systems to smart manufacturing tools. This allows visitors to ‘test drive’ solutions before deciding to purchase.

Expert-led seminar sessions - Gain valuable insights from thought leaders discussing the latest industry developments and best practices at the free-to-attend SAIMechE Seminar Theatre.

- Gain valuable insights from thought leaders discussing the latest industry developments and best practices at the free-to-attend SAIMechE Seminar Theatre. LEEASA - The one-day conference provides attendees in the lifting industry with information on the latest industry trends and regulations. LEEASA’s Forklift Competition - launching this year - focuses on the skills of leading forklift operators.

LEEASA - The one-day conference provides attendees in the lifting industry with information on the latest industry trends and regulations. LEEASA's Forklift Competition - launching this year - focuses on the skills of leading forklift operators.

Exhibitor showcase - Engage with top local and international suppliers offering tools and technologies tailored to local business needs.

Business networking - Connect with industry professionals and industry peers.

New Products and Innovations Awards - Stay ahead of industry trends by discovering cutting-edge solutions that are shaping the future in this dedicated initiative.

Hefer says that the expo is populated with exhibitors showing how their industrial technology solutions help to better service the local manufacturing industry. A small sample of these offerings includes:

Macron (Stand E3) provides innovative industrial solutions tailored for the manufacturing sector, ensuring efficiency, safety, and reliability. They will showcase Baumer encoders built for precision and durability in harsh environments; Brosa load cells and pressure transducers for accurate force measurement; Hohner incremental and absolute encoders for demanding applications; MEC electrical components, including vibration sensors and terminal blocks; and Precima electromagnetic failsafe brakes for industrial machinery.

Myles Crosthwaite (Stands G1 and G7), agents for WD Hearn and Lead Machine Tools, supplies a wide range of high-quality machines from renowned brands. They will showcase Glorystar’s precision laser machines, ZOPO’s CNC and milling machines, NPC’s advanced plastic injection moulder with a robot arm, Tool-Temp’s Swiss-made temperature control systems, and HC Feng’s eco-friendly innovations such as their FOODIE chip and sludge removal machine.

Trade Safe Electrical (Stand G5) specialises in street lighting and MV and LV construction maintenance, the supply of electrical material, safety and allied products. These include high-quality and affordable electrical test equipment, and hydraulic electrical hand tools.

Modena Design Centres (Stand E14a) empowers businesses in the manufacturing, process, energy, and mining sectors by implementing industry-leading Autodesk software solutions and digital twin workflows. This helps clients gain a competitive edge through integrated CAD/CAM solutions, AI-powered generative design, and advanced laser scanning technology.

“Manufacturers in KZN looking to future-proof their businesses cannot afford to miss KITE 2025. From discovering the latest industrial innovations to gaining insights from experts, the event provides an unparalleled opportunity to stay ahead in an increasingly competitive landscape,” says Hefer.

To find out more about KITE 2025 visit the website - www.kznindustrial.co.za




