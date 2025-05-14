Bright prospects: KZN’s energy and mining sectors embrace innovation at Kite 2025

KwaZulu-Natal’s energy and mining sectors are full of potential as they stand on the threshold of an exciting era of transformation. As industries increasingly align with global sustainability goals and adopt smart technologies, the region is well-positioned to become a leader in responsible, efficient resource management and energy production.

“Home to critical energy infrastructure and key mineral resources, KZN plays a vital role in South Africa’s economic development. From pioneering renewable energy projects to modernising extraction techniques, companies are investing in new ways to boost performance, enhance safety, and minimise environmental impact. At the heart of this transformation is technology – and that’s where the KwaZulu-Natal Industrial Technology Exhibition (Kite) shines,” says Charlene Hefer, portfolio director at Specialised Exhibitions, a division of Montgomery Group.

Taking place from 22 to 24 July 2025 at the Durban Exhibition Centre, Kite offers a vibrant platform for professionals in energy and mining to discover solutions that support growth and resilience. The exhibition showcases a diverse range of technologies – from advanced electrical systems and energy management tools to automation software and AI-driven analytics – all designed to help businesses operate smarter, faster, and more sustainably.

Many exhibitors at Kite 2025 are introducing solutions powered by machine learning and artificial intelligence, enabling real-time decision-making, predictive maintenance, and seamless integration of digital infrastructure. These innovations are empowering companies to improve asset longevity, optimise energy consumption, and streamline processes across remote and complex sites.

Kite also highlights the growing role of data and connectivity in driving operational excellence. With smart monitoring, sensor integration, and remote access technologies now more accessible, organisations can enhance safety, reduce downtime, and build agility into their operations, all while supporting environmental goals and compliance standards.

The SAIMechE Seminar Theatre, free to all visitors, will feature informative sessions covering emerging trends, like IoT technology in smart cities. This involves the integration of various sensors and devices that collect data to manage assets, resources, and services efficiently. This includes monitoring traffic and public transport to reduce congestion, using smart grids to optimise energy use, and implementing connected systems for public safety and emergency services.

“Importantly, Kite creates an inclusive space for collaboration. Whether you’re a large-scale operation or an emerging enterprise, the event connects you with like-minded innovators, reliable suppliers, and potential partners who understand your industry’s unique needs. With technology developing at pace and new opportunities on the horizon, Kite 2025 is a must-attend event for energy and mining professionals ready to lead their organisations into a dynamic and sustainable future,” says Hefer.

"If you're serious about finding industrial technology solutions that will drive your organisation into the future, we encourage you to visit the show's website at www.kznindustrial.co.za, where you can find register for free, and find more information on the exhibitors taking part at Kite, and the seminar sessions at the SAIMechE Seminar Theatre," says Hefer.

