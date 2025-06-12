R105bn Coega Green Ammonia Project completes 1430MW Solar PV Cluster Development phase

As the Africa Green Hydrogen Summit kicks off in Cape Town from 12 to 13 June 2025, Hive Hydrogen South Africa announced that it has completed its 1430MW Solar PV Cluster Development phase, which will supply 40% of the Coega Green Ammonia green hydrogen project.

Image credit: Hive Energy

The Coega Green Ammonia, located in Coega, Nelson Mandela Bay, Eastern Cape, is set to produce over one million tonnes of ammonia annually using renewable solar and wind energy, desalinated water from the Indian Ocean, and nitrogen extracted from the air.

Developed in the Northern Cape —one of the highest average annual solar irradiation areas globally— this will be the largest Solar PV project in the country and in the Southern Hemisphere.

Giles Redpath, CEO of Hive Energy, headquartered in the UK says: "This is the largest Solar PV project the Hive Energy Group has in its portfolio across 22 countries and it is a true testament to the South African government's commitment and leadership position on renewable energy and its application in producing sustainable, clean fuels."

Thulani Gcabashe, chairperson of Hive Hydrogen South Africa, adds: “Our solar development phase has been strongly supported by the South African government through the Strategic Integrated Projects Team who have assisted us throughout the extensive consent and permitting processes necessary and are very thankful for their diligence, dedication and backing. With the conclusion now of this phase, our R105bn Coega Green Ammonia Project development remains firmly on track to achieve commercial operation in Q4 2029. Additionally, we are pleased that our project’s planned grid strengthening programme will unlock as much as 20,000MW of additional grid capacity for Independent Power Producers in South Africa to connect their large projects to the grid.”

A consortium comprising of the French renewable energy developer and IPP company, Akuo Energy, Africoast Investments South Africa and Golden Sunshine Trading South Africa have co-developed the nine Crossroads Green Energy solar PV sites close to the towns of Philipstown, Petrusville and Vanderkloof together with Hive Hydrogen .

Following the successful Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Records of Decision in May 2024 for 1,230MW of Solar PV, which had no objections or land claims, the Crossroads Green Energy cluster was expanded by an additional 200MW. This supplementary EIA Record of Decision has been confirmed, and most crucially, the required permits, authorisations, clearances, and consents for the Cross Roads Green Energy project sites have now all been received.

Donald McGillivary and Venance da Silva, directors at Africoast Investments, highlight that Crossroads Green Energy is an exceptional ‘best practice’ solar power plant development that utilises a maximum of 10% of agricultural land, ensuring minimal environmental impact. Adding that this approach allows the co-existence of agricultural production and renewable energy investments, and provides a clear example of responsible and sustainable investments in green energy projects. All land is fully restored to its original state when the plant is decommissioned.

Kennett Sinclair, the land and liaison manager and director at Golden Sunshine Trading, remarks that this will bring a meaningful income for more farmers over a wider area, create more sustainable agricultural enterprises, increase employment, improve the lives of communities and contribute to a cleaner environment for future generations.