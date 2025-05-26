Energy & Mining Energy
    Energy & Mining Energy

    South Africa's energy landscape’s dramatic turnaround

    National Energy Month is a good time to look at South Africa's energy landscape’s dramatic turnaround that has moved it from crippling power shortages to a more resilient and diversified energy system as well as created thousands of jobs.
    By Forbes Padayachee
    26 May 2025
    Yellow Door Energy’s hybrid solar installation at Waterberg Boerdery farm in Limpopo, one of the largest growers and suppliers of potatoes in South Africa (Image supplied)
    The Energy & Water Sector Education Training Authority (EWSETA) has thus far supported 3,657 unemployed learners with access to energy sector programmes.

    Driven by bold policy reforms, improving Eskom performance and a surge in public and private renewable energy projects, the energy sector has moved it from crippling power shortages to a more resilient and diversified energy system.

    Gains and progress

    National Energy Month creates a moment to reflect on these gains as well as other signs of progress.

    South Africa's energy crisis has primed the country to take advantage of global energy trends.

    One example is the growing affordability and capacity of battery energy storage systems (BESS) solutions.

    These make it more feasible for industrial, commercial, and public sector players to adopt hybrid energy solutions by combining several energy sources.

    Over 4,400 megawatts (MW) of commercial and residential solar panels were installed locally by 2023, according to PwC.

    By mid-2024, the amount of installed rooftop solar exceeded the output of Eskom's largest coal-fired power station.

    Additionally, large-scale solar sites added 2,287 MW. Wind energy is another key contributor, generating over 46,480 gigawatt hours (GWh) annually.

    Energy demands have also fast-tracked crucial policy development.

    The new energy wheeling framework approved in March by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nresa) will enable renewables to provide clean and affordable energy to the country.

    Building the new energy future

    These factors contribute to a robust local energy market, of which Yellow Door Energy (YDE) is an active participant.

    It has we partnered with a large commercial farm in Limpopo to establish over 3,200 solar panels and BESS units, producing 3,400 megawatt-hours of clean electricity in the first year of operation and reducing carbon emissions by 3.5 million kilograms.

    YDE is also helping large customers establish on-site photovoltaic capacity, battery storage, and solar wheeling.

    Clean and abundant energy is one of the pillars of the 21st century.

    National Energy Month is an opportunity to celebrate that change.

    Next year, there will be even more to celebrate as we tackle the priorities and challenges for a secure energy future.

    energy, solar, sustainability, Eskom, renewable energy, EWSETA, Forbes Padayachee, Yellow Door Energy South Africa
    About Forbes Padayachee

    Forbes Padayachee is the CEO of Yellow Door Energy South Africa.
