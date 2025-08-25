South Africa
Retail FMCG
    We outside this summer with the Savanna 500ml can

    South Ahh, it’s time. Summer is back and so is that deep local love for being outside. From golden hour rooftops to bush getaways, Mzansi knows how to make the most of every moment under the sun and now, we’re doing it with even more crispness in hand.
    Issued by Heineken Beverages
    25 Aug 2025
    25 Aug 2025
    We outside this summer with the Savanna 500ml can

    Savanna Premium Cider is proud to introduce its boldest drop yet, the Savanna Dry 500ml can. With that signature iconic crisp and dry taste but just more of it. In a premium, portable format that fits perfectly into the rhythm of a real South African summer.

    Whether you’re vibing at a music fest, lounging at a chic sundowner, or taking in the views at your favourite secret spot, the new 500ml can brings elevated convenience to the table. It is lightweight, travel-friendly and made to chill fast. It’s the ultimate companion for the spontaneous, stylish outdoor missions that define South Ahh's summer culture.

    Crafted from juicy apples, expertly fermented until dry and cold filtered for that unmistakably crisp finish, every sip of Savanna Dry is layered with a uniquely crafted toasted oak essence, delivering that crisp, dry taste Mzansi loves. Best served ice cold with a lemon in the opening.

    We outside this summer with the Savanna 500ml can

    'Savanna’s 500ml can isn’t just a cider in a new pack, it’s a cultural stamp. A dry, witty, proudly South African one,' says Kayla Hendricks, marketing communications manager at Savanna. 'Whether you’re living your best life at a festival or keeping it premium at a curated gathering with friends, it’s the kind of drink that moves with you. With the 500ml can, we’re unlocking even more ways to enjoy the crisp, dry experience that’s made Savanna iconic - on your terms, wherever the vibe calls.'

    To launch the new format, Savanna is calling all certified OutCiders to join the #SavannaWeOutside movement. A nationwide invitation to take your can and claim your moment with @savannacider and #SavannaWeOutside #Savanna500mlCan. Post your boldest 'We Outside' moment with your Savanna 500ml Can, and you could win your share of R100,000 worth of prizes. Or better yet, the golden ticket to Camp Savivi, Savanna’s first-of-its-kind glamping experience. Luxe tents, crisp vibes and premium outdoors? Say less.

    Just remember only take the Savanna can where you legally can. Respect the law, know the rules and sip smart. Siyavanna, South Ahh and we know the best vibes are the responsible ones.

    And don’t sleep on the season! Keep your eyes on @SavannaCider socials for surprise pop-ups, limited-edition swag, and laugh-out-loud content from Mzansi’s sharpest minds – all designed to keep the crispness coming.

    The can? It’s here. The cooler box? Stacked with style. The crew? On standby. And us? We outside!

    It’s dry, but you can drink it.

    Read more: Savanna, summer campaign, Heineken
    Heineken Beverages
    HEINEKEN Beverages was formed in 2023 following the merger of HEINEKEN South Africa, Distell and Namibia Breweries Limited.
