    Hunter’s presents Chillism: A bold new movement for easy refreshment

    South Africa’s iconic thirst quencher is back, and ready to celebrate chilled vibes and shared moments with your crew, with ultimate easy refreshment. In 2025, Hunter’s presents the ethos of Chillism. The first rule of Chillism? Don’t take things too seriously. It’s all about finding those sweet spots in life, where you and your squad can kick back, laugh loud, and cheers to the good times, with an ice-cold Hunter’s in hand.
    Issued by Heineken Beverages
    25 Sep 2025
    25 Sep 2025
    Hunter&#x2019;s presents Chillism: A bold new movement for easy refreshment

    "Hunter’s has always been the go-to refreshment for South Africans with its natural easy-drinking taste from the first sip to the last drop. Hunter’s continues to be the choice for those who value effortlessly cool and good times by choosing Chillism as your mindset," says Nontsikelelo Gumede, brand manager at Hunter’s.

    In today’s fast-paced world, Chillism is a rallying cry for connection, camaraderie, and carefree fun. It’s not about slowing down, it’s about finding balance and making space for the people who matter most.

    "Chillism is an ethos, a feeling, a lifestyle," says Gumede. "Chillism reminds South Africans to embrace the joy of relaxed, easy connection. It’s about creating those epic moments with your squad where the good vibes flow. Life is just better when we’re together sharing in relaxed good times: catching up with friends, enjoying a sunny afternoon, and vibing together. It’s about effortless enjoyment, no pressure, no pretence, just pure refreshment with your squad by your side."

    Are you ready to take Chillism to the next level? Hunter’s is giving fans the chance to win a Hunter’s Island Chill for four to Mauritius, an unforgettable getaway to a tropical paradise. Think pristine beaches, palm trees swaying in the breeze, and endless good vibes with your closest crew. All you have to do is buy any Hunter’s six-pack or case, scan the QR code on the packaging or promotional material, and you could win big with the ultimate easy-going island escape. The competition runs from 1 July to 30 September 2025, so don’t miss your chance to create memories that will last forever. For full details, visit https://www.hunters.co.za/Competitions/pip.

    "This competition is our way of saying thank you to our loyal fans," adds Gumede. "Hunter’s has been refreshing South Africans for decades, and now we’re rewarding them with prizes that embody the spirit of Chillism. It’s easy-going, easy-drinking refreshment at its core."

    To bring the Chillism movement to life, Hunter’s is introducing a vibrant world of shared experiences and good vibes. Over the coming months, Chillism will roll out across South Africa through: ATL showcasing squad adventures and ultimate daytime refreshment, immersive experiences, including pop-up chill zones at festivals and other cool spaces, and social content that champions squad goals and good vibes.

    Whether it’s a sunny afternoon with friends, a laid-back picnic, or a weekend hang, Hunter’s is the ultimate choice for pure refreshment. With its signature tagline, refreshes like nothing on earth, Hunter’s continues to deliver premium quality refreshment.

    So, what are you waiting for? Join the Chillism movement, crack open an ice cold Hunter’s, and enjoy the first sip to the last drop of the best in easy-drinking refreshment.

    Catch the new TVC here:

    Follow the chill

    For more information, follow Hunter’s on social media or visit https://www.hunters.co.za. Instagram: @HuntersCider | Facebook: @HuntersCider | Twitter: @HuntersCider | YouTube: @HuntersCider

    About Hunter’s

    Hunter’s offers easy-drinking refreshment from the first sip to the last drop. Hunter’s was launched in 1988 and its popularity has grown since its launch, making it the second-largest cider brand in South Africa and the go-to thirst quencher for every relaxed social occasion. The Hunter’s range includes Hunter’s Dry, Hunter’s Gold, Hunter’s Hard Lemon, and Hunter’s Export.

