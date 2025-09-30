Nederburg named new host for The Cape Wine Auction

Nederburg, the venue for South Africa’s first industry fine wine auction in 1975, has come full circle. Fifty years after hosting the country’s first auction to unveil its debut noble late harvest wine Edelkeur, the Paarl winery has confirmed it is to become the home of the exclusive annual charity, The Cape Wine Auction (TCWA).

Image supplied

In terms of the partnership inked between Heineken Beverages (owner of Nederburg) and The Cape Wine Auction Trust, the Nederburg winery is to be the new location for the one-day philanthropic celebratory gala occasion that raises funds for education, skills development and social wellbeing initiatives benefitting a range of Wineland communities.

“Through this partnership, and the introduction of The Celebration, we’re broadening our reach and welcoming more people into the magic of what this event is all about: changing lives,” explains Paul Clüver, chairman of The Cape Wine Auction Trust.

The first iteration of the collaborative auction will take place on 7 February 2026. Nederburg will be transformed into an open-air venue with live music and entertainment, gourmet food stations and pre-booked picnic options, curated wine stands, craft cocktails, interactive lounges and more.

These new elements will be in addition to the now well-established morning barrel auction, followed by the luncheon and experience auction of ultra-exclusive encounters donated by wineries and luxury venues.

“So, whether you’re a wine lover, a foodie fanatic, music enthusiast or a passionate philanthropist, The Celebration offers a ticket to do good while having an incredible time,” adds Clüver.

Tickets are now available from Webtickets.