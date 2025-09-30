South Africa
Lifestyle Food & Wine
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IMC ConferencePendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVLoeries Creative WeekOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comHeineken BeveragesKLAIrvine PartnersInscapeDNA Brand ArchitectsMDNTVOnPoint PREnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Nederburg named new host for The Cape Wine Auction

    Nederburg, the venue for South Africa’s first industry fine wine auction in 1975, has come full circle. Fifty years after hosting the country’s first auction to unveil its debut noble late harvest wine Edelkeur, the Paarl winery has confirmed it is to become the home of the exclusive annual charity, The Cape Wine Auction (TCWA).
    30 Sep 2025
    30 Sep 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    In terms of the partnership inked between Heineken Beverages (owner of Nederburg) and The Cape Wine Auction Trust, the Nederburg winery is to be the new location for the one-day philanthropic celebratory gala occasion that raises funds for education, skills development and social wellbeing initiatives benefitting a range of Wineland communities.

    “Through this partnership, and the introduction of The Celebration, we’re broadening our reach and welcoming more people into the magic of what this event is all about: changing lives,” explains Paul Clüver, chairman of The Cape Wine Auction Trust.

    The first iteration of the collaborative auction will take place on 7 February 2026. Nederburg will be transformed into an open-air venue with live music and entertainment, gourmet food stations and pre-booked picnic options, curated wine stands, craft cocktails, interactive lounges and more.

    These new elements will be in addition to the now well-established morning barrel auction, followed by the luncheon and experience auction of ultra-exclusive encounters donated by wineries and luxury venues.

    “So, whether you’re a wine lover, a foodie fanatic, music enthusiast or a passionate philanthropist, The Celebration offers a ticket to do good while having an incredible time,” adds Clüver.

    Tickets are now available from Webtickets.

    Read more: Nederburg, wine auctions, Heineken Beverages
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    Marketing & Media
    Expand
    Retail
    Expand
    Finance
    Expand
    ICT
    Expand
    Construction & Engineering
    Expand
    HR & Management
    Expand
    Automotive
    Expand
    Entrepreneurship
    Expand
    Education
    Expand
    Agriculture
    Expand
    Logistics & Transport
    Expand
    Legal
    Expand
    ESG & Sustainability
    Expand
    Healthcare
    Expand
    Property
    Expand
    Tourism & Travel
    Expand
    Manufacturing
    Expand
    Energy & Mining
    Expand
    Lifestyle
    Expand
    Let's do Biz