Savanna took ‘We Outside’ to the skies, literally
Together with our friends at Checkers Sixty60 and top comedian Mpho Popps, we sent six-packs of Savanna Dry Premium Cider 500ml cans soaring by drone to Camp Savivi, a playful, witty stunt that literally took South Ahh’s favourite crisp cider to new heights. Popps wasn’t flying solo though, our Savanna OutCiders were right there with him, the tribe that keeps the dry humour alive wherever they land. Mohale Motaung (@mohale_77), Shawnee Reid (@shawnee_reid), and Farieda Metsileng (@pharoahfi) brought that signature South Ahh sparkle, laughter, energy, and crisp vibes.
The drone stunt took place at Camp Savivi, our first-of-its-kind premium glamping experience where luxury meets laughter. Picture tents under the stars, comedy, live music, and of course crisp, dry Savivi.
‘We Outside’ is our way of celebrating South Ahh’s spontaneous, social spirit, a crisp invitation to step out, connect, and enjoy life’s unscripted moments with a touch of dry humour. It’s a movement that unites South Africans through laughter, authenticity, and those no-reason-needed moments that make our culture so distinctly Mzansi.
And for the ones who are always outside, that spirit lives in every Savanna Dry Premium Cider 500ml can, a premium, portable serve that lets you take our iconic crisp, dry taste anywhere the vibe calls. Crafted from juicy apples, expertly fermented until dry, and cold-filtered for that unmistakably crisp finish, each sip is balanced with our signature toasted oak essence. Best served ice-cold with a lemon wedge, it’s the same dry, witty classic you know, just made easier to take wherever 'outside' happens to be.
So, whether you’re chilling on the stoep, pulling up to a pop-up, our Savanna 500ml can is made for the spontaneous (and always safe) missions that make Mzansi’s outdoor culture what it is. Crisp, dry, perfect.
Now, we’re calling all certified OutCiders to join our #SavannaWeOutside movement.
- Post your boldest 'We Outside' moment with your Savanna Dry Premium Cider 500ml can and you could win your share of R100,000 in prizes, or even the golden ticket to Camp Savivi itself.
- Don’t forget to tag @SavannaCider on IG and Tik Tok.
Because when we say 'We Outside', we mean it.
Savanna Premium Cider, It’s dry, but you can drink it
#Savanna500mlCan #SavannaWeOutside
