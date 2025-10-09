Steve Jobe’s Savanna Dry District dazzles at the luxurious Marble Circus

The curtains have fallen on one of the most imaginative and entertaining weekends of the year. The Savanna Dry District, curated by Savanna’s first-ever chief dry officer (CDO), Steve Jobe, transformed Ground the Venue in Muldersdrift into a fantastical forest of comedy, music, and crisp, dry refreshment.

Lanterns glowed between twisted branches, shadows danced with the beat, and laughter echoed through the air as guests were transported into Savanna’s whimsical world, where dry humour meets even drier cider.

“Luxury may dress up, but dryness never tries too hard,” said Jobe, the eccentric guardian of all things crisp and dry. “At the Savanna Dry District, my role was simple: keep everything cold, crisp, and unforgettable, from the punchlines to the playlists.”

Over two spectacular days, 4 and 5 October 2025, the Savanna Dry District became a playground of performance, where comedy took centre stage and music kept the rhythm alive.

Saturday’s line-up brought together some of South Africa’s sharpest comedic talents including Celeste Ntuli, Robby Collins, Shanray van Wyk, and TsiTsi, alongside rising stars Thendo Musetha and Mbali Gudazi.

Sunday turned up the laughter with Mpho Popps, Tats Nkonzo, Mojak Lehoko, Wazi Kunene, Lindy Johnson, and Thabiso Mhlongo, who each delivered punchlines as crisp as an ice-cold Savanna.

Between sets, the forest pulsed with electric energy as some of the country’s most celebrated DJs Kelvin Momo, Vinny Da Vinci, Heavy K, Ms Cosmo, Morda, DJ Kent, and Courtnae Paul, kept the crowd moving. Performances by Lulo Café, DJ Speedsta, Malumz on Decks, DJ Franky, DJ Hudson, Denise Marz, and Adillxh ensured that every moment hit the perfect beat.

The seamless blend of comedy and music, underscored by Savanna’s unmistakable dry wit, made for a one-of-a-kind experience that blurred the line between festival and fantasy.

Mohale Motaung with Savanna Dry Premium Cider at the luxurious Marble Circus The Savanna Premium Cider chief dry officer, Steve Jobe

Dressed in his trademark yellow turtleneck, pressed pants, dad sneakers, and retro round glasses, Steve Jobe led the experience with the charisma of a ringmaster and the humour of a true Savanna original.

“Bevstie, it’s time to embrace your eccentric extraness and flaunt your fantastical flair,” Jobe declared to roaring applause. “The Savanna Dry District is more than a celebration, it’s a reminder that dryness will always be in style.”

Following the success of last year’s luxurious Marble Circus, this year’s Savanna Dry District elevated the experience – bolder, funnier, and unmistakably dry. Guests departed with memories of glowing lanterns, roaring laughter, and the taste of the world’s number one cider still crisp on their lips.

With Savanna continuing to redefine what it means to be refreshingly different, the Savanna Dry District cemented itself as a must-attend event on the South African social calendar, proof that when comedy, music, and cider meet, something truly fantastical happens.