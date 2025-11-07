South Africa
    Red Bull Xero offers a zero-sugar taste with a kick

    7 Nov 2025
    7 Nov 2025
    Red Bull has announced the arrival of Red Bull Xero, landing locally in November 2025.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    With zero sugar, low kilojoules, and its own unique taste, Red Bull Xero offers a refreshing way to enjoy wiiings – anytime, anywhere.

    Red Bull Xero expands the brand’s local range by introducing a distinct, no-sugar flavour that’s different from Red Bull Sugar free. The sleek matte light-blue cans open to a burst of pleasant sourness, with notes of tutti frutti, pineapple, and vanilla for a bold, balanced taste that’s both sweet and tart.
    Benefits of Red Bull Xero:

    • Stay alert: Red Bull Xero contains caffeine that helps to improve concentration and increase alertness.
    • Reduce fatigue: Red Bull Xero contains B-group vitamins (niacin, pantothenic acid, B6, B12), which contribute to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue.
    • Balance your body: Red Bull Xero contains taurine, an amino acid that occurs naturally in the human body and is involved in a range of processes including regulation of water/electrolyte balance at the cellular level.

    Red Bull Xero will be available nationwide from November 2025 at major retailers, convenience stores, and gyms across South Africa.

