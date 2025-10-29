South Africa
Retail FMCG
    Red Bull's tropical sensation now back in SA

    Following a seven-year absence from the local market, a limited quantity of Red Bull Yellow Edition Tropical flavour has been brought back to South Africa - exclusive to Shoprite and Checkers stores nationwide, and available on Sixty60.
    29 Oct 2025
    29 Oct 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    With its bold blend of tropical flavours, this variant was launched internationally as a limited edition in 2015. It soon won consumers over with its distinctly fresh taste experience, becoming so popular that it was added as a permanent fixture to the Red Bull family.

    Packed with B-group vitamins that help reduce tiredness and fatigue, Red Bull Yellow Edition Tropical flavour offers more energy than an army of Minions - it’s summer zest in a can, perfect for long sunny days, late night festive celebrations, and everything in between.

    Available now in select stores and rolling out nationwide over the coming weeks.

