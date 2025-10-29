Red Bull's tropical sensation now back in SA

Following a seven-year absence from the local market, a limited quantity of Red Bull Yellow Edition Tropical flavour has been brought back to South Africa - exclusive to Shoprite and Checkers stores nationwide, and available on Sixty60.

Image supplied

With its bold blend of tropical flavours, this variant was launched internationally as a limited edition in 2015. It soon won consumers over with its distinctly fresh taste experience, becoming so popular that it was added as a permanent fixture to the Red Bull family.

Packed with B-group vitamins that help reduce tiredness and fatigue, Red Bull Yellow Edition Tropical flavour offers more energy than an army of Minions - it’s summer zest in a can, perfect for long sunny days, late night festive celebrations, and everything in between.

Available now in select stores and rolling out nationwide over the coming weeks.